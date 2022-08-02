HAMILTON LANE INCORPORATED REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS, WITH MANAGEMENT & ADVISORY FEES GROWING BY 16% AND ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT GROWING BY 18% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) today reported its results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Assets under management – Total assets under management of $108.0 billion grew 18% year-over-year. Fee-earning assets under management increased 20% to $51.1 billion over the same period.





Revenue – Management and advisory fees of $85 .9 million for the quarter represents growth of 16% versus the prior year period.





Carried Interest – Unrealized carried interest balance of $1.1 billion was up 36% year-over-year.





Earnings per share – GAAP EPS of $0.91 on $33.5 million of GAAP net income for the quarter.





Dividend – Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A common stock to record holders at the close of business on September 15, 2022 that will be paid on October 6, 2022 . The target full-year dividend of $1.60 represents a 14% increase from the prior fiscal year dividend.

Hamilton Lane issued a full detailed presentation of its first quarter fiscal 2023 results, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Hamilton Lane CEO Mario Giannini commented: "Despite the multitude of headwinds continuing to challenge markets, our results this quarter speak clearly to the strength of a business that offers a diversified product platform, a robust global client base and growing suite of solutions. We are proud of our results this quarter and remain optimistic and encouraged by our pipeline."

Conference Call

Hamilton Lane will discuss first quarter fiscal 2023 results in a webcast and conference call today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be broadcast live via a webcast, which may be accessed on the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane's website.

To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 93984. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner may dial (888) 330-2462 or (240) 789-2716 for assistance.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast at the Shareholders page of Hamilton Lane's website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 530 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $832.2 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108.0 billion in discretionary assets and $724.2 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

