FOTL, Inc. Achieves 40% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Own Operations Worldwide

On track to reach approved science-based target of 50% by 2030

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is proud to announce a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions at its own operations, putting the Company well on track to achieve its ambitious goal of reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030. This goal was announced in 2021 as a part of the Company's science-based target approved by the Science Based Targets initiative to keep a rise in temperature below 1.5°C by 2030. This achievement and more can be found in Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s newly released 2021 Sustainability Report, part of the Company's Fruitful Futures sustainability plan, available on www.FOTLInc.com .

"With deep respect for the people who make our products and our planet that provides the materials to produce them, we set goals to chart our course toward a more sustainable future," said Melissa Burgess Taylor, chairman and chief executive officer of Fruit of the Loom, Inc. "We saw great progress on our science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our own operations by increasing energy efficiency and sourcing renewable energy. Since we manufacture 86% of what we sell, this is a s i gnificant accomplishment."

The progress to reach a science-based target by 2030 is just one of the many goals in the Company's sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures. It connects Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s portfolio of iconic brands, including Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Spalding® and Vanity Fair®.

Other key highlights during the 2021 reporting year include:

Zero Waste: All Fruit of the Loom, Inc. owned operations are zero waste facilities. This vital achievement is made possible through process optimization at every location that looks to better utilize all fabric as well as collaborative partnerships across the Company's supply chains to divert waste from landfills.





Renewable Energy: 64% of Fruit of the Loom, Inc.'s global electricity was renewable through a mix of solar and biomass renewables and the purchase of renewable energy credits.





Sustainable Cotton: 87% of the cotton used comes from sustainable sources in the U.S., and the Company is on track to reach its goal of 100% sustainably sourced cotton by 2025.





Supply Chain Transparency: We mapped 18% of our Tier 1 supply chain, exceeding our annual phasing goal by 23%. Of those engaged suppliers, 45% mapped to raw materials. This represents a significant volume of our supply chain, as the scope includes all of our own internal facilities which produce 86% of what we sell.

"Creating a future that is more fruitful for our employees, their families and our consumers has never been more necessary," said Burgess Taylor. "At Fruit of the Loom, Inc. we are using the power of our values to run our business in ways that protect both the planet and the people around it — through the products we make and the lives we enrich, today and tomorrow."

About Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is an international leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of family apparel, intimates, athletic apparel, and sporting equipment. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, including heritage brands with over a century of influence, such as Fruit of the Loom®, Russell Athletic®, Jerzees®, Spalding®, and Vanity Fair®. Fruit of the Loom, Inc. is a global holding company headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky. For more information on Fruit of the Loom, Inc., please visit FOTLinc.com.

