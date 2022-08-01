T. ROWE PRICE NAMED TO FORBES' "BEST EMPLOYERS FOR WOMEN 2022" LIST

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) proudly announced that it was named to Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2022. It joins the ranks of 400 other companies across 24 industries. This is the first time the organization has received this designation.

Raymone Jackson, T. Rowe Price's global head of diversity, equity, and inclusion, said, "We are proud to be named to Forbes' Best Employers for Women 2022 list. As we are committed to sustaining and enhancing our inclusive culture for our associates, this award affirms our belief that our diverse global workforce is one of our most valuable assets."

More than 44% of global associates at T. Rowe Price are women. Some key programs to advance and highlight women at the firm include:

Women's Stock Pitch: A one-and-a-half-day workshop where first-year female M.B.A. students receive feedback and coaching on pitching potential investments while networking with our investment professionals.

WAVE: This employee-led business resource group amplifies the voice of women at our firm and includes 2,200 members from offices around the globe. WAVE's focus on mentorship and career mobility—along with the recent launch of Amplify Voices, an advisory committee to attract and lift the experiences and growth of women of color at our firm—is helping to shape the personal and professional experiences of female associates globally.

The Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of 50,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The sample included more than 30,000 women. Companies receiving the highest total scores were awarded the Best Employers for Women 2022 based on four criteria:

Direct recommendation on general topics, such as work atmosphere and development, image, working conditions, salary and wage, workplace, and diversity;

Direct recommendations on topics relevant to women, including parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, representation and career, and pay equity;

Indirect recommendations evaluating the diversity of other employers within the female survey respondents' industry; and

Diversity among top executives/board based on publicly available company information.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is an independent global asset management company with USD$1.3 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and a local presence in 17 countries. Known for long-term investment excellence, T. Rowe Price provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, exchange-traded funds and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, consultants, retirement plan sponsors, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. Its active, strategic investing approach is disciplined, risk-aware, and based on rigorous fundamental research. T. Rowe Price helps clients invest with confidence and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

