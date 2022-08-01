Pause Wellness Studios Partners with REP'M Group to Take Leap into Franchising

Full-Service Franchise Development Firm to Launch Los Angeles-Based Pause Wellness Studios into Franchising Nationwide

CORNELIUS, N.C., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REP'M Group, a full-service franchise growth enabler that helps emerging franchise concepts scale quickly and confidently, has announced they have added Los Angeles-based Pause Wellness Studios to their portfolio of established brands. REP'M will work to develop the brand's franchising strategies in order to further expand the brand's presence in additional markets.

(PRNewsfoto/REP’M Group) (PRNewswire)

Having represented various health and wellness brands, REP'M Group has an incredibly devoted team with vast experience to grow innovative and successful brands. "As Pause steps into franchising, we are excited to begin working with their team to develop the brand and help them to grow nationwide," said Nick Sheehan from REP'M Group. "Pause has had incredible success over the past five years with consistent and continued growth during the turmoil of COVID. The brand has continued to grow its revenue and has made tremendous steps toward becoming a nationwide wellness studio. We are excited to be able to partner with such an innovative brand like Pause and help take them to the forefront of mental and physical wellness."

Co-founded in 2016 by friends and former Equinox executives Jeff Ono and John Klein, Pause Studio was created to help people "press pause" in their daily lives. Pause Studio offers a variety of innovative wellness treatments including floatation therapy, infrared saunas, LED light therapy, IV therapy, contrast therapy, cryotherapy, and naturopathic medicine. Services are designed to stack and complement one another making for a unique one-stop wellness experience, with all modalities available under one roof.

Pause Studio has gained notoriety by offering clients a tranquil oasis to relax, rejuvenate, and restore their minds and bodies. Its unique design, inviting atmosphere, advanced customer service, and variety of offerings differentiate it from other service-based wellness studios. A visit to Pause Studio is designed to reduce stress, elevate creativity, improve focus, accelerate physical recovery, enhance performance, boost immunity, and reduce anxiety. Whether you're an athlete, a busy professional, a parent, or simply in need of some R&R, Pause Studio has all the amenities you'll need to treat your mind and body.

"We are confident that working with REP'M Group will allow the Pause brand to successfully launch as a franchise," said Pause CEO John Klein. "With their services and expert guidance, we hope to soon open more locations with dedicated partners." In preparation for launching the franchise arm, Pause recognized the importance of being well capitalized to build out the infrastructure to grow nationwide, securing $3M in series A funding.

As a full-service Franchise Development Firm, REP'M works through the stages of launching a franchise brand, selling and opening franchisee doors, while developing and managing plans for sustainable growth. Branding, building, growing, and scaling solutions are provided through their business verticals, BRAND'M, BUILD'M, GROW'M, AND SCALE'M. With over 75 years of franchise brand experience, REP'M Group has helped drive maximum value to a variety of franchise clients.

To learn more about the Pause Franchise awarding process visit Pausestudio.com/Franchising or email Jackie@repmgroup.com for more information.

About REP'M Group

REP'M Group has created integrated solutions for accelerated and sustainable franchise growth since it was founded in 2019. A full-service franchise development firm, REP'M Group works to provide franchisors with all of the strategies and services they need up until they open a location. REP'M Group integrates four verticals to position a brand for confident growth including BRAND'M, BUILD'M, GROW'M, AND SCALE'M to drive maximum value to various franchise clients. With over 75 years of franchise brand experience, REP'M Group has helped emerging brands grow in a sustainable and responsible manner. Visit www.repmgroup.com/ for more information.

About Pause Wellness Studios

Pause Studio is a modern recovery studio built to restore the human condition. Using cutting-edge technologies and age-old healing principles, Pause offers a place to relax, recharge, renew and ultimately resume life in a clearer, happier, healthier state of mind. Whether it's an other-worldly float, the detox of an infrared sauna, or a replenishing vitamin-packed IV drip, Pause gives you everything you need so you can be everything you're meant to be. To learn more, visit pausestudio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REP’M Group