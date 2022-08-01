InventHelp Inventor Develops Support Accessory for Boat Covers (RKH-310)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep a boat cover taut so rainwater rolls off the sides," said an inventor, from Stafford, Va., "so I invented the CANVAS SUPPORT STAND. My design would prevent the boat tarp from sagging, collecting water and causing unwanted damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to drain water from a recreational boat covering. In doing so, it ensures that the tarp remains taut. As a result, it increases convenience and it prevents rainwater from collecting and puddling upon the boat tarp. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of recreational boats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

