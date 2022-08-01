Carpe Data Appoints William Magowan as Chief Revenue Officer

Former Duck Creek sales leader joins Carpe Data to accelerate go-to-market strategy and drive continued growth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carpe Data , a next-generation provider of innovative emerging and alternative data products for the insurance industry, today announced the appointment of William Magowan as Chief Revenue Officer. He assumes the role from Jim Andrews, who has been named the Carpe Data's Chief Customer Officer, a new role created to advance the company's customer-centric philosophy amid a time of accelerated growth.

Magowan brings 20 years of experience building compelling go-to-market strategies in the insurance and insurance technology (InsurTech) sectors. He joins Carpe Data from Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to the property and casualty (P&C) insurance marketplace, where he spent over a decade as the Director of Sales, instrumental in its growth from $40 million in revenue in 2011 to $260 million in 2021. Prior to Duck Creek, Magowan spent nearly 10 years at Insurity, a leading InsurTech servicing the P&C insurance industry, where he was responsible for over threefold revenue growth during his tenure.

"Increased claims severity, social inflation and high adjustor turn over continue to pressure casualty loss costs," said Magowan. "Carpe Data has established themselves as the de-facto market leader for use of emerging data to drive automation and improve outcomes for insurance carriers such as Allstate, Farmers, The Hartford, Travelers, and Zurich. I am excited to join the team and look forward to helping carriers realize the value of alternative data for predictive and actionable claims and underwriting insights."

"More than a top sales leader, William fosters cross-functional collaboration which has enabled him to drive product innovation, customer satisfaction and profitable growth at leading InsurTechs throughout his impressive career," said Max Drucker, CEO of Carpe Data. "As Carpe Data continues to penetrate core segments, introduce new products, and expand offerings across the policy life-cycle, William will play a key role in our accelerated go-to-market strategy, and we are confident he will only help strengthen Carpe Data's position as the next-generation data company for insurance."

The news of Magowan's appointment comes in the middle of an active year for Carpe Data. In April, the company announced a majority investment by leading private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL). In addition, Carpe Data has continued to add blue chip customers, building on their continued momentum in the marketplace. Magowan's appointment follows other senior hires made by Carpe Data since the start of 2022, which also includes Scot Barton, VP of Commercial Products.

Carpe Data is the next-generation data company for insurance, transforming emerging data into predictive and actionable insights that enable automation and improve insurance outcomes across the policy lifecycle. Already well known for its claims automation technology, Carpe Data also provides small commercial insurers with advanced classification, risk characteristics, and predictive scores for more than 45 million businesses across the United States. Based in Santa Barbara, Carpe Data employs nearly 150 people across the US, UK, and Portugal who are committed to helping insurers achieve peak efficiency while supporting superior claims and underwriting experiences.

