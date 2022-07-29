Resecurity Expands AI-Driven Threat Intelligence in Peru with CFBD S.A.C Partnership

U.S. cybersecurity risk management and threat intelligence SaaS provider partners with CFBD to mitigate risk for Peruvian enterprises

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc., a U.S. cybersecurity and intelligence company, announced its partnership with CFBD to expand Resecurity's AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and services to Peru. Based in Lima, CFBD is a leading distribution company specializing in engineering development and IT infrastructure for electronic security and artificial intelligence.

Resecurity, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Resecurity) (PRNewswire)

As Peru's digital economy expands, cyber threats are increasingly prominent, with 32% of organizations in Peru suffering cyber-attacks from 2018-2020.[1] Compounding these threats, Peru's organizations face the challenges of limited security talent, early-stage digitalism, and access to cybersecurity solutions that help organizations mitigate risk and automate security workflows. To accelerate the implementation of AI-powered cybersecurity and threat intelligence in Peru, Resecurity has partnered with CFBD to provide managed threat detection and response to local organizations.

"The United States and Peru have a longstanding strategic partnership based on the shared values and interests of democracy, security, and mutually beneficial trade. Our partnership with CFBD is a natural expansion as Peru invests in AI-driven cybersecurity to secure private and public organizations," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity. "Resecurity is excited to collaborate with CFBD to drive cybersecurity market development in the region."

Resecurity's innovative cybersecurity solutions allow organizations to automate the identification, assessment, and triage of incoming cyber threats while staying ahead of cybercriminals using advanced tactics to attack organizations at scale. The AI-driven platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence, and high-quality threat intelligence.

"Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical for Peruvian enterprises, government, and individuals as our country's digital ecosystem continues to expand and evolve. Leveraging artificial intelligence and partnerships with cybersecurity leaders like Resecurity, CFBD clients can detect and mitigate cyber threats confidently," said Carlos Barrientos, CEO of CFBD.

Click here to learn more about Resecurity's cybersecurity solutions.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company providing managed threat detection and response. The company delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, Infragard, the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Mexico (AmChamMexico). To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com .

About CFBD

CFBD SAC is a distribution company specialized in engineering development that works with select high-end products and services. It has strategic partners and successful projects carried out nationally and internationally. It provides global solutions in IT infrastructure and part of its service portfolio is oriented towards the development and solution of equipment and/or specialized software for electronic security and artificial intelligence with the best platforms and services in various fields. https://cfbd.co

[1] Accessed on 7/11/2022: https://www.trade.gov/cyber-mission-south-america

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resecurity