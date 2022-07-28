iSoftStone joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as a Gold Member

A leading, innovative Chinese software and IT services provider has invested in cloud native technology to enable rapid digital transformation for its customers

SAN FRANCISCO., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation ® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that iSoftStone has joined the Foundation as a Gold member.

As an innovative China-based software and IT services provider, iSoftStone is a reliable partner for enterprise digital transformation. The company is dedicated to providing more than 1,000 business customers around the world with software and digital technology services and digital operation services.

"iSoftstone is actively innovating in cloud native security, cloud migration, microservices and low code, data intelligence, and other technical fields. Through our involvement in CNCF, our developers will strive to incubate open source projects with CNCF to promote the continuous expansion and improvement of the cloud native ecosystem," said Huifu Liu, CTO of iSoftStone. By joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), iSoftstone looks forward to further participating in and supporting the development of open source technology and promoting the prosperity of the entire cloud native ecosystem."

Upholding the concept of "Open Source, Prosperous Ecology," iSoftStone works with developers, software and hardware manufacturers, and partners to continuously contribute to the construction and development of the open source ecosystem with source code contributions, talent training, community operations, and other aspects.

"Continued support from leading organizations in China like iSoftStone is essential for cloud native technology innovation to thrive," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We look forward to iSoftStone's contribution to the cloud native ecosystem and welcome them to the community."

