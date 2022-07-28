Information Services Group (ISG) Names Unisys a Leader in Next-Gen Private and Hybrid Cloud Managed Services in the U.S. and Brazil

Leading global technology research and advisory firm recognizes Unisys for the second consecutive year for its depth of expertise and continuous innovation

BLUE BELL, Pa., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized the company as a global leader for its cloud and infrastructure solutions in reports published in the U.S. and Brazil.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ "Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions" report summarizes the relative capabilities of more than 50 software vendors/service providers. Each provider is positioned based on quantitative data collected from providers, ISG internal data and/or data obtained through secondary research. In each quadrant, providers are categorized as being leaders, product challengers, contenders or market challengers.

"This recognition from such a prestigious firm serves as a proof point of our strong capabilities in cloud transformation, application modernization, holistic security and management solutions," said Manju Naglapur, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions, Unisys. "We are focused on helping clients transform and manage their hybrid cloud assets so they can simplify cloud complexities and achieve business agility."

U.S. recognition

In the U.S., ISG ranked Unisys as a leader in the managed services (midmarket) quadrant. The firm lauded the company's cloud management solutions, partner ecosystem and security expertise as strengths in its analysis.

ISG also recognized Unisys as a leader in managed services and managed hosting in its U.S. public sector quadrant report. ISG noted Unisys' extensive experience across all levels of state and local government, as well as in education, in healthcare and with regulatory agencies. According to the report, Unisys "has adopted an outcome-driven approach that ensures productive engagements and offers capabilities to help customers comply with strong security requirements."

Brazil recognition

ISG also issued the 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ "Next-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud - Data Center Services & Solutions" report in Brazil and named Unisys a leader in the managed services (large accounts) quadrant. ISG recognized the company for offering a robust service automation platform — CloudForte® — with an experienced delivery team in Brazil and noted how it differentiates from others by including sophisticated security measures in every engagement.

The ISG reports mark the latest recognition for Unisys in cloud and infrastructure solutions. Earlier this year, ISG named Unisys a leader in managed public cloud services categories in the U.S., U.K. and Brazil and in consulting and transformation services in the U.S. and Brazil.

To learn more about this research and why ISG recognizes Unisys as a leader, click here.

About Unisys

Unisys is a technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding organizations around the world. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government sectors, visit www.unisys.com.

