BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings of $6.1 Million

COLUMBUS, Miss., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) ("BankFirst" or the "Company") reported quarterly net income of $6.1 million, or $1.14 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 36% compared to net income of $4.5 million, or $0.85 per share, for the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 42% compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. The Company also reported net income of $10.6 million, or $1.99 per share, for six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 23% compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $1.62 per share for six months ended June 30, 2021.

2022 Second Quarter Highlights:

Net income totaled $6.1 million , or $1.14 per share, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.3 million , or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Total assets increased 21% to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021

Total deposits increased 14% to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.6 billion at June 30, 2021

The Company received a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") of $171 thousand through the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund in the second quarter of 2022.

The Company received $2.3 million in Employee Retention Tax Credits for the 2021 tax period during the second quarter of 2022.

Recent Developments

As previously disclosed, on April 26, 2022 , the Company closed on its issuance of $175.0 million of senior perpetual noncumulative stock (the "Senior Preferred") to the U.S. Department of the Treasury ("Treasury") pursuant to the Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP").

On June 23, 2022 , the Company announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Tate Financial Corporation ("Tate"), the parent company of Sycamore Bank, Senatobia, Mississippi ("Sycamore Bank"), pursuant to which the Company will acquire Tate and Sycamore Bank. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Tate and bank regulatory authorities.

On June 21, 2022 , the Bank expanded its presence in the State of Alabama by opening a loan production office in Birmingham , Alabama.

On July 5, 2022 , the Bank announced the opening of a fourth loan production office in the State of Mississippi located in Tupelo , Mississippi.

CEO Commentary

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, stated, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter of earnings. During the second quarter of 2022, we expanded our footprint in the State of Alabama with the opening of a new loan production office in Birmingham. We are also pleased with our recent announcement of a fourth Mississippi loan production office to open in Tupelo. Finally, we are excited about our recent announcement that we have signed a definitive agreement providing for our acquisition of Tate and Sycamore Bank. We believe that the partnership with Tate and Sycamore Bank will allow BankFirst to continue its strategic plan by partnering with community banks with strong relationships in their local markets."

Mr. Griffin continued, "Our outlook remains positive for the future, as we have encouraging pipeline for loan growth in our expanded footprint, including our core markets and our loan production offices. We believe the Bank is well positioned to navigate the current rising rate environment, which is expected to continue in light of the uncertain inflationary outlook in the United States and our market area."

Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Total assets were $2.20 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.02 billion at March 31, 2022 and $1.80 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of 8% and 21%, respectively. The increase in total assets since June 30, 2021 was primarily due to organic loan and deposit growth, the acquisition of The Citizens Bank of Fayette, Fayette, Alabama ("Citizens") after the close of business on December 31, 2021, and the issuance of the Senior Preferred to Treasury pursuant to the ECIP. Total loans outstanding, net of the allowance for loan losses, as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.22 billion, compared to $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $1.12 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 1% and 8%, respectively. Net loans outstanding, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, as of June 30, 2022 totaled $1.21 billion, compared to $1.19 billion as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 2%, and $1.05 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 15%.

Non-interest-bearing deposits increased to $541.5 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $494.5 million as of March 31, 2022, an increase of 10%, and $462.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 17%. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 30% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022. Total deposits as of June 30, 2022 were $1.8 billion, compared to $1.8 billion as of March 31, 2022 and $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 14% since June 30, 2021. Cost of funds as of June 30, 2022 was 0.24% compared to 0.25% as of March 31, 2022, and 0.31% as of June 30, 2021.

The ratio of loans to deposits was 69% as of June 30, 2022 compared to 68% as of March 31, 2022, and 72% as of June 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $15.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1% compared to $15.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of 17% compared to $12.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin decreased to 3.63% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.75% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.34% in the second quarter of 2021. Yield on earning assets decreased 14 basis points to 3.86% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 4.00% during the first quarter of 2022 and 3.65% during the second quarter of 2021. Accretion of deferred PPP-related SBA fees of $1.2 million were recognized during the second quarter of 2022 upon the receipt of forgiveness payments from the SBA for PPP loans, which contributed 16 basis points of the overall net interest margin, compared to the recognition of $1.6 million of deferred PPP-related SBA fees during the first quarter of 2022, which contributed 61 basis points. Net interest margin, net of PPP-related SBA fees, increased in the second quarter of 2022 to 3.47% from 3.14% in the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income was $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 2%, and $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of 11%. Mortgage banking revenue was $740 thousand in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $58 thousand from $682 thousand in the first quarter of 2022, or 9%, and a decrease of $997 thousand from $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, or 57%. During the third quarter of 2021, the Bank implemented a Mortgage Purchase Program to maintain mortgage loans in-house. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank purchased $2.9 million of the $36.9 million secondary market mortgages originated to hold in-house, compared to $56.9 million secondary market loans originated during the second quarter of 2021, none of which were held in-house. Gross mortgage fees during the second quarter of 2022 were $810 thousand compared to $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2021. In the second quarter of 2022, the Bank received a nonrecurring BEA of $171 thousand through the CDFI Fund.

As of June 30, 2022, tangible book value per share was $20.85. According to OTCQX, there were 280 trades of the Company's shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2022 for a total of 82,922 shares and for a total price of $2,349,087. The closing price of the Company's common stock quoted on OTCQX on June 30, 2022 was $28.40 per share. Based on this closing share price, the Company's market capitalization was $151.2 million as of June 30, 2022.

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $150 thousand during the second quarter of 2022 compared to $150 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, and $144 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Net loan charge-offs in the second quarter of 2022 were $2.1 million, compared to $7 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $265 thousand in the second quarter of 2021. The increase in the second quarter of 2022 is primarily due to a $1.9 million charge-off related to a single credit which was previously classified as impaired. As a result, the non-performing assets to total assets were 0.58% for the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 14 basis points compared to 0.72% for the first quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 6 basis points compared to 0.63% for the second quarter of 2021. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the second quarter of 2022 were 0.17%, compared to 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 and 0.01% for the second quarter of 2021. There is continued uncertainty in the forecasted economic conditions due to the rising interest rate environment and persistent high inflation levels, and additional provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

PPP Loans

The Bank participated in the PPP, a $943.0 billion low-interest business loan program funded by Treasury and administered by the SBA, which officially ended on May 31, 2021. The PPP provided U.S. government guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that predominately utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business costs. The Bank participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP during 2020 and in Round 3 of the PPP in 2021 until its expiration on May 31, 2021. In 2020, during Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, the Bank originated 1,489 PPP loans totaling $115.6 million. Through June 30, 2022, the Bank has received loan forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $115.6 million on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.4 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the PPP, from which we recognized $8 thousand as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $11 thousand as loan fee income for the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $275 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

In 2021, during Round 3 of the PPP, the Bank originated an additional 1,382 PPP loans totaling $62.0 million. Through June 30, 2022, the Bank has received forgiveness payments from the SBA totaling $56.3 million on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP. The Bank received approximately $4.1 million in fees (net of expenses) paid by the SBA on PPP loans originated in Round 3 of the PPP, from which we recognized $250 thousand as loan fee income during the second quarter of 2022, $1.6 million as loan fee income during the first quarter of 2022, and compared to $50 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank expects to recognize the remainder of the deferred PPP-related SBA loan fees over the next several quarters.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On June 23, 2022, BankFirst announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tate Financial Corporation and Sycamore Bank, headquartered in Senatobia, Mississippi. On June 30, 2022, Sycamore Bank had total assets of $326.4 million, total loans of $155.8 million, and total deposits of $304.2 million. The acquisition of Tate will result in the Bank having 42 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama, with total assets of approximately $2.4 billion, gross loans of approximately $1.4 billion and total deposits of approximately $2.1 billion. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the shareholders of Tate and bank regulatory authorities.

Emergency Capital Investment Program

As previously disclosed, the Company closed on the issuance of $175.0 million of the Senior Preferred to Treasury pursuant to the ECIP on April 26, 2022. The ECIP investment from Treasury is intended to qualify as Tier 1 capital of the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Senior Preferred issued to Treasury will pay non-cumulative dividends, payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year beginning on the first dividend payment date after the two-year anniversary of the date of issuance. The dividend rate to be paid on the Senior Preferred will adjust annually based on certain measurements of the Company's extensions of credit to minority, rural, and urban low-income and underserved communities and low- and moderate-income borrowers. The Company is entitled to redeem the Senior Preferred on or after the fifth anniversary of the issuance of the Senior Preferred, subject to approval by the Federal Reserve and in accordance with applicable regulatory capital regulations.

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 183,060

$ 53,199

$ 36,623

$ 39,808

$ 43,997 Interest bearing bank balances 23,525

21,900

22,475

36,849

47,049 Federal funds sold -

-

-

-

9,313 Securities available for sale at fair value 234,397

217,858

423,540

439,565

427,390 Securities held to maturity 361,448

371,354

-

-

-



















Loans 1,232,762

1,218,428

1,206,562

1,143,605

1,140,349 Allowance for loan losses (13,913)

(15,868)

(15,719)

(16,358)

(16,526) Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,218,849

1,202,560

1,190,843

1,127,247

1,123,823



















Premises and equipment 44,636

44,424

43,043

43,462

42,164 Interest receivable 8,020

8,637

7,932

8,108

8,366 Goodwill 43,684

43,684

34,564

34,564

34,564 Other intangible assets 3,832

3,999

3,895

4,055

4,214 Other 59,039

57,233

56,039

56,056

57,338



















Total assets $ 2,180,490

$ 2,024,848

$ 1,818,954

$ 1,789,714

$ 1,798,218



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Liabilities

















Noninterest bearing deposits $ 541,524

$ 494,496

$ 473,617

$ 467,409

$ 462,436 Interest bearing deposits 1,251,444

1,292,855

1,107,449

1,098,729

1,115,992 Total deposits 1,792,968

1,787,351

1,581,066

1,566,138

1,578,428



















Notes payable 13,880

40,668

41,455

26,428

27,030 Subordinated debt 26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341

26,341 Interest payable 812

1,137

796

1,060

817 Other 12,972

13,548

12,498

12,811

12,716 Total liabilities 1,846,973

1,869,045

1,662,156

1,632,778

1,645,332



















Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 175,000

-

-

-

- Common stock 1,597

1,598

1,585

1,585

1,583 Additional paid-in capital 70,751

60,658

60,545

60,395

60,279 Retained earnings 95,809

99,705

95,228

94,398

89,083 Accumulated other comprehensive income (9,640)

(6,158)

(560)

558

1,941 Total stockholders' equity 333,517

155,803

156,798

156,936

152,886



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,180,490

$ 2,024,848

$ 1,818,954

$ 1,789,714

$ 1,798,218



















Common shares outstanding 5,322,699

5,325,542

5,284,629

5,284,800

5,278,771 Book value per share $ 29.78

$ 29.26

$ 29.67

$ 29.70

$ 28.96 Tangible book value per share $ 20.85

$ 20.30

$ 22.39

$ 22.39

$ 21.62



















Securitites held to maturity (fair value) $ 320,392

$ 348,992

$ -

$ -

$ -

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

















For Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended

June

March

June

June

2022

2022

2022

2021 Interest Income













Interest and fees on loans $ 13,851

$ 14,532

$ 28,383

$ 25,899 Taxable securities 2,212

1,949

4,161

2,465 Tax-exempt securities 572

558

1,130

886 Federal funds sold 64

28

92

47 Interest bearing bank balances 14

10

24

22 Total interest income 16,713

17,077

33,790

29,319















Interest Expense













Deposits 1,099

1,133

2,232

2,643 Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

-

163 Other borrowings 475

609

1,084

876 Total interest expense 1,574

1,742

3,316

3,682















Net Interest Income 15,139

15,335

30,474

25,637















Provision for Loan Losses 150

150

300

390















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 14,989

15,185

30,174

25,247















Noninterest Income













Service charges on deposit accounts 1,997

1,882

3,879

3,205 Mortgage income 740

682

1,422

3,559 Interchange income 1,177

987

2,164

2,176 Net realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (4)

-

(4)

13 Other 1,049

1,508

2,557

2,651 Total noninterest income 4,959

5,059

10,018

11,604















Noninterest Expense













Salaries and employee benefits 5,842

7,869

13,711

15,311 Net occupancy expenses 832

817

1,649

1,494 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,470

1,378

2,848

727 Other 3,791

4,544

8,335

8,988 Total noninterest expense 11,935

14,608

26,543

26,520















Income Before Income Taxes 8,013

5,636

13,649

10,331















Provision for Income Taxes 1,908

1,159

3,067

1,768















Net Income $ 6,105

$ 4,477

$ 10,582

$ 8,563































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14

$ 0.85

$ 1.99

$ 1.62

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)





















Quarter Ended

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021 Interest Income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 13,851

$ 14,532

$ 15,467

$ 14,016

$ 12,856 Taxable securities 2,212

1,949

1,379

1,302

1,270 Tax-exempt securities 572

558

437

435

442 Federal funds sold 64

28

5

21

19 Interest bearing bank balances 14

10

7

11

11 Total interest income 16,713

17,077

17,295

15,785

14,598



















Interest Expense

















Deposits 1,099

1,133

1,043

1,089

1,189 Short-term borrowings -

-

1

-

- Federal Home Loan Bank advances -

-

280

112

81 Other borrowings 475

609

469

440

438 Total interest expense 1,574

1,742

1,793

1,641

1,708



















Net Interest Income 15,139

15,335

15,502

14,144

12,890



















Provision for Loan Losses 150

150

400

322

144



















Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 14,989

15,185

15,102

13,822

12,746



















Noninterest Income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 1,997

1,882

1,845

1,473

1,658 Mortgage income 740

682

892

1,206

1,737 Interchange income 1,177

987

1,112

990

1,201 Net realized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (4)

-

-

-

- Other 1,049

1,508

939

3,060

1,002 Total noninterest income 4,959

5,059

4,788

6,729

5,598



















Noninterest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 5,842

7,869

7,391

7,451

7,561 Net occupancy expenses 832

817

766

837

739 Equipment and data processing expenses 1,470

1,378

376

370

387 Other 3,791

4,544

5,688

4,903

4,606 Total noninterest expense 11,935

14,608

14,221

13,561

13,293



















Income Before Income Taxes 8,013

5,636

5,669

6,990

5,051



















Provision for Income Taxes 1,908

1,159

1,243

1,679

766



















Net Income $ 6,105

$ 4,477

$ 4,426

$ 5,311

$ 4,285







































Basic/Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.14

$ 0.85

$ 0.84

$ 1.01

$ 0.81

BankFirst Capital Corporation

Unaudited Selected Other Financial Information

(In Thousands)





















June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021



















Asset Quality





































Nonaccrual Loans 11,617

12,851

13,466

9,371

10,186 Restructured 4,993

1,932

1,315

1,315

1,361 OREO 955

1,545

952

973

1,208 90+ still accruing 4

136

141

91

- Non-performing Assets 12,576

14,532

14,559

10,435

11,394 Allowance for loan loss to total loans 1.13 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.43 %

1.45 % Allowance for loan loss to non-performing assets 111 %

109 %

157 %

145 %

142 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.58 %

0.72 %

0.80 %

0.58 %

0.63 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 1.02 %

1.19 %

1.21 %

0.91 %

1.00 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.17 %

0.01 %

0.09 %

0.04 %

0.02 % Net charge-offs 1,912

1

1,040

490

265







































Capital Ratios 1





































CET1 Ratio 8.98 %

8.94 %

9.62 %

10.35 %

9.42 % CET1 Capital 121,759

115,352

119,928

118,804

108,749 Tier 1 Ratio 22.73 %

9.82 %

10.53 %

11.34 %

10.40 % Tier 1 Capital 308,100

126,693

131,269

130,145

120,090 Total Capital Ratio 24.86 %

12.21 %

12.99 %

13.90 %

12.95 % Total Capital 337,013

157,561

161,848

159,513

149,555 Risk Weighted Assets 1,355,532

1,290,190

1,246,064

1,147,454

1,155,036 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 15.01 %

6.30 %

7.45 %

7.43 %

6.90 % Total Average Assets for Leverage Ratio 2,052,059

2,009,815

1,762,053

1,752,140

1,760,258





1. Since the Company has total consolidated assets of less than $3 billion, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.

This information has been prepared for informational purposes and if the Company were subject to such regulatory requirements.

