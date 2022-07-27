Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Magnachip to Participate in Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that its management will participate at the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference virtually between August 9 and August 10, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)
(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)(PRNewswire)

Mr. YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer, and Ms. Shinyoung Park, Magnachip's chief financial officer, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors during the conference. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact an Oppenheimer sales representative.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:   
Yujia Zhai  
The Blueshirt Group  
Tel. (860) 214-0809 
Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magnachip-to-participate-in-oppenheimer-25th-annual-technology-internet--communications-conference-301594687.html

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.