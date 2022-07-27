Hyperion Materials & Technologies launches Precision Solutions by Hyperion®

New offering focuses on delivering start-to-finish hard material components through close partnership

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company that develops hard and super-hard materials for a wide variety of industries and applications, announced today the launch of a new business that will work directly with customers to design and produce finished, precision components.

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company that develops hard and super-hard materials for a wide variety of industries and applications, on July 27, 2022, introduced Precision Solutions by Hyperion®, a first-of-its-kind business capable of creating highly specialized tungsten carbide, industrial diamond, ceramic, high-speed steel and cubic boron nitride products, owning the entire process from raw material to mass production of finished product. (PRNewswire)

Precision Solutions by Hyperion® is a first-of-its-kind business capable of creating highly specialized tungsten carbide, industrial diamond, ceramic, high-speed steel and cubic boron nitride products, owning the process from raw material to mass production of finished components. Product capabilities include wear-resistant components, spray nozzles and seats, blades and knives, core pins, precision dies and gauges, and many other components that keep the energy, manufacturing, electronics, medical and aerospace sectors running smoothly.

"By controlling the entire value chain for these incredibly intricate, precise components, we're setting the standard for materials expertise, convenience and speed — not to mention an unparalleled degree of quality control," said Biju Varghese, Senior Vice President of Engineered Solutions at Hyperion. "We offer customers a single point of contact and close partnership through the entire process, from material design to application support to precision manufacturing."

Engineering and producing precision parts is at the core of the Precision Solutions model. The business is capable of machining pins as small as .002 inches [0.051 mm] in diameter; drilling holes as small as .001 inches [0.025 mm]; lapping surfaces by tenths of a micron; and achieving tolerances of 3/100,000ths of an inch. It is also capable of creating larger parts, such as complex tungsten carbide forms up to 14 inches [355 mm] in diameter and 31 inches [787 mm] long. Precision Solutions engineers can help companies prototype products and design parts with complex geometries, such as hollow spaces and recessed surfaces.

Precision Solutions by Hyperion combines the materials science and engineering expertise of Hyperion Materials & Technologies with the manufacturing, grinding and finishing services offered by several recently acquired companies. Those companies include GLE-Precision, a cutting-edge global precision machining leader; Crafts Technology, a provider of tailor-made cemented tungsten carbide solutions; and Aggressive Grinding Service, a precision carbide and ceramic grinding business.

For more information, visit www.precisionbyhyperion.com.

Media Contact

David Means

Corporate Communications Professional

david.means@hyperionmt.com

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, is a global leader in developing hard and super-hard materials. Visit HyperionMT.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyperion Materials & Technologies