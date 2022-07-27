Eisai Announces Key Executive Appointment for Alzheimer's Disease Leadership

Thomas D. Fagan Jr. Appointed Vice President, U.S. Alzheimer's Disease Commercial at Eisai Inc.

NUTLEY, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eisai Inc., the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Eisai Co., Ltd., today announces the immediate appointment of Thomas D. Fagan Jr. as Vice President, U.S. Alzheimer's Disease Commercial. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of the commercial launch strategy for the company's Alzheimer's disease (AD) business in the United States, as well as accelerate the growth and expansion of the AD team. He will also serve as a member of the company's Executive Committee for the Americas. The appointment comes at an exciting time for the company as Eisai continues to advance a robust AD pipeline.

Mr. Fagan joins Eisai with an extensive leadership background and strong record in driving business results. In his new position, he will work closely with internal teams and Eisai's partners to prepare for the potential launch and growth of a late-stage investigational anti-amyloid protofibril antibody. To fulfill our company's mission to best serve patients and their families, key responsibilities will include continuing to build and sustain trust with stakeholders across the AD community, pursuing new innovations to simplify the patient journey, and ensuring broad access for appropriate patients to benefit from potential new therapies.

"For four decades, Eisai has been at the forefront of AD research and development. We are very pleased to welcome Tom, whose knowledge and experience in AD will be essential as we seek to bring leading therapies and solutions to people living with AD, their families, and the health care professionals who serve them as soon as possible," said Ivan Cheung, Chairman & CEO of Eisai Inc., Global Alzheimer's Disease Officer, and Senior Corporate Officer, Eisai Co., Ltd. "Tom is the latest strategic hire as Eisai continues to add to our strong U.S. executive team in an effort to advance our human health care mission and social good."

Mr. Fagan joins Eisai with more than 20 years of experience serving the pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics industries during which time he accumulated roles of increasing responsibility across product and brand development, commercialization, business development and alliance management including seven years in roles dedicated to AD. He has held the role of Global Commercial Leader, Alzheimer's Disease, where he designed, built and led commercial teams in the launch of a first-in-class PET radiopharmaceutical used in the diagnosis of AD. He also served as the Global Brand Development Leader for AD, in which he was the commercial lead for an alliance on a late-stage molecule for the treatment of early AD. Mr. Fagan earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in general management from Stanford University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from DePauw University, where he graduated summa cum laude and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Eisai's comprehensive investigational dementia pipeline includes disease modification and prevention compounds spanning the continuum of dementia: Amyloid, Tau, Neurodegeneration and Neuroinflammation (ATN). To learn more about Eisai's exciting pipeline, please visit www.eisai.com.

About Eisai Inc.

At Eisai Inc., human health care (hhc) is our goal. We give our first thoughts to patients and their families and helping to increase the benefits health care provides. As the U.S. pharmaceutical subsidiary of Tokyo-based Eisai Co., Ltd., we have a passionate commitment to patient care that is the driving force behind our efforts to discover and develop innovative therapies to help address unmet medical needs.

Eisai is a fully integrated pharmaceutical business that operates in two global business groups: oncology and neurology (dementia-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases). Our U.S. headquarters, commercial and clinical development organizations are located in New Jersey; our discovery labs are in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania; and our global demand chain organization resides in Maryland and North Carolina. To learn more about Eisai Inc., please visit us at www.eisai.com/US and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Eisai Co., Ltd.

The Eisai Corporate Philosophy is "to give first thought to patients and people in the daily living domain, and to increase the benefits that health care provides." Under this Philosophy (also known as human health care (hhc) philosophy), we aim to effectively achieve social good in the form of relieving anxiety over health and reducing health disparities. With a global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to create and deliver innovative products to target diseases with high unmet medical needs, with a particular focus in our strategic areas of Neurology and Oncology.

Under the medium-term business plan "EWAY Future & Beyond," which began in April 2021, Eisai is expanding its main role in healthcare, that is, we should contribute not only to people in the medical domain but also to people in the daily living domain. We aim to evolve into an hhceco (hhc philosophy + eco-system) company that empowers people "to realize their fullest life" by creating solutions based on science and data through building an ecosystem in collaboration with other industries.

In addition, we demonstrate our commitment to the elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), which is a target (3.3) of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with working on various activities together with global partners.

For more information about Eisai, please visit www.eisai.com (for global headquarters: Eisai Co., Ltd.), and connect with us on Twitter @Eisai_SDGs.

