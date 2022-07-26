Troutman Pepper Adds Partner Akshay Belani to Corporate Practice in New York

Belani Brings Decades of Expertise in Commodities and Derivatives to Firm

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akshay N. Belani, a well-known and highly respected derivatives attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's Corporate Practice Group in New York as a partner. Belani joins the firm from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP.

Belani focuses his practice on the application of derivatives in trading, structured products, and capital markets. He represents corporations, funds, banks, institutional investors, broker-dealers, and other financial institutions in all aspects of their securities, futures, derivatives, and commodities trading.

"Akshay offers our clients in-demand expertise around the transactional and regulatory issues associated with derivatives, complex finance, and structured products," said Mason Bayler, chair of the firm's Transactional department. "His skillsets pertaining to NFA and CFTC rule and regulations, securities financing, futures and derivatives contract negotiations and reviews, and related Dodd-Frank questions are similarly sought after."

"It's rare to find an attorney with Akshay's level of derivatives experience," added Steven Khadavi, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's New York office. "We are delighted to welcome him to the firm and know he will have an immediate impact on our clients."

Belani is a member of several industry associations and has an active pro bono practice, previously handling matters with Emma's Torch, Kids in Need of Defense, New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, and Teens for Food Justice. He earned his JD from St. John's University School of Law and bachelor's degree from Tufts University.

"Troutman Pepper is known for its high-performance teams and providing superior client service," Belani said. "I'm looking forward to partnering with my new colleagues as we seek to deliver even more value for clients."

Consistently recognized as a top-tier national practice, Troutman Pepper's corporate attorneys regularly handle multimillion- and multibillion-dollar transactions. Core areas of service include capital markets transactions and other significant domestic and cross-border transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, securities laws compliance, and corporate finance.

