Trinity Audio Welcomes Donald Buckley to Its Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Audio, the only unified platform that advances content owners to strategically evolve to deliver audio experiences, announced Donald Buckley as the newest member of its Advisory Board.

"I'm happy to be joining the advisory board of Trinity Audio," said Donald Buckley. "Especially at this early stage, where future growth is unlimited, opportunities are broad and numerous and the Trinity products could not be more timely. Ron Jaworski and his team have built a powerful suite of audio AI offerings and it is going to be exciting to see, and help, the company grow."

"From his groundbreaking work in Warner Bros. to advisory roles and a whole lot in between, having someone of Mr. Buckley's stature is a huge honor and an incredible complement to our growing startup," says Ron Jaworski, CEO of Trinity Audio. "We look forward to drawing on his extensive media and business experience as we continue to invest in our unified audio AI platform and further our mission to help every piece of original content reach as many people as possible."

As a seasoned digital marketing executive and board member with more than two decades of experience in the entertainment, media, and technology industry, Mr. Buckley has worked on some of the most iconic brands such as the Harry Potter and The Dark Knight franchises, among others.

At Warner Bros. Pictures, he founded its first-ever digital marketing team and developed breakthrough strategies and tactics that largely became industry standards in terms of original digital content production, design, technology, creative advertising, podcasting, promotion, and public relations.

After Warner Bros., Mr. Buckley was part of Showtime Networks for eight years, ultimately becoming the company's CMO. He led and built the cross-disciplinary marketing organization that launched Showtime's OTT streaming product, driving subscriptions beyond projections.

His extensive experience in strategy, operations, and marketing has earned him the place of strategic advisor to numerous organizations, helping them advance innovative breakthroughs in marketing, voice, and voice AI.

By joining Trinity Audio's advisory board, Mr. Buckley will help guide the company's strategy regarding new products and business initiatives.

About Donald Buckley

An award-winning creative with deep expertise in innovative and breakthrough digital marketing, Mr. Buckley is a bonafide heavyweight in the media and entertainment industry. His transformational work in Warner Bros. set several industry standards when it comes to digital content, earning him recognition as one of the foremost creative innovators and strategists in the business.

Mr. Buckley also acts as an advisor to several startups and serves as a Board Member of the Experience Center of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). In addition to his advisory positions, he is a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences and a Guest Lecturer at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

About Trinity Audio

Founded in 2018, Trinity Audio, the only unified audio platform, is an AI company helping publishers and content creators build their audio future and provide audio experiences for their audiences. The company's technology instantly converts content from text to audio with the most natural sounding voices, continuously learns listeners' behavior, and creates futuristic smart audio experiences, covering every stage of the audio journey from creation to distribution.

Trinity Audio is part of GoTo Ltd, a publicly traded company on TASE.

