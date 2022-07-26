Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022.

"I am incredibly proud of the Southern First team as they generated significant new client relationships and record loan growth for the second quarter," stated Art Seaver, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "During this time of high inflation, rising interest rates, and the resulting transition in housing and mortgage, our team's efforts resulted in strong performance with solid growth in net interest income and book value."

2022 Second Quarter Highlights

Net income was $7.2 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.90 for Q2 2022

Net interest income increased 16.1% to $24.9 million at Q2 2022, compared to $21.4 million at Q2 2021

Total loans increased 26% to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021

Total deposits increased 24% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022, compared to $2.3 billion at Q2 2021

Book value per common share increased to $35.39 , or 11%, over Q2 2021

Completed move to new headquarters in Greenville, South Carolina





Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September30 June 30



2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):











Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,240 7,970 12,005 14,017 10,323 Earnings per common share, diluted

0.90 0.98 1.49 1.75 1.29 Total revenue(1)

27,149 26,091 26,194 26,411 25,052 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)

3.35 % 3.37 % 3.35 % 3.38 % 3.50 % Return on average assets(3)

0.92 % 1.10 % 1.66 % 2.03 % 1.61 % Return on average equity(3)

10.31 % 11.60 % 17.61 % 21.67 % 16.96 % Efficiency ratio(4)

58.16 % 56.28 % 56.25 % 53.15 % 53.87 % Noninterest expense to average assets (3)

2.02 % 2.03 % 2.06 % 2.06 % 2.10 % Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):











Total loans(5) $ 2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 2,254,135 Total deposits

2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018 2,310,892 Core deposits(6)

2,588,283 2,541,113 2,479,412 2,367,841 2,220,577 Total assets

3,287,663 3,073,234 2,925,548 2,784,176 2,650,183 Book value per common share

35.39 34.90 35.07 33.57 31.86 Loans to deposits

99.13 % 98.25 % 97.12 % 98.19 % 97.54 % Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):











Total risk-based capital ratio

13.97 % 14.37 % 14.90 % 14.88 % 14.98 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.83 % 12.18 % 12.65 % 12.59 % 12.63 % Leverage ratio

9.71 % 10.12 % 10.18 % 10.20 % 10.27 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)

11.33 % 11.65 % 12.09 % 12.00 % 12.00 % Tangible common equity(9)

8.60 % 9.06 % 9.50 % 9.54 % 9.50 % Asset Quality Ratios:











Nonperforming assets/ total assets

0.09 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.50 % 0.27 % Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses

7.29 % 7.83 % 12.61 % 14.90 % 13.36 % Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)

0.10 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.49 % 0.14 % Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)

0.02 % 0.00 % 0.06 % (0.01 %) 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)

1.20 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.51 % 1.86 % Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans

1,166.70 % 726.88 % 625.16 % 259.95 % 619.47 % [Footnotes to table located on page 6]



INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited















Quarter Ended



June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 (in thousands, except per share data)

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Interest income











Loans $ 26,610 23,931 23,661 23,063 22,409 Investment securities

448 474 410 355 269 Federal funds sold

180 59 66 68 53 Total interest income

27,238 24,464 24,137 23,486 22,731 Interest expense











Deposits

1,844 908 900 934 920 Borrowings

510 392 380 380 381 Total interest expense

2,354 1,300 1,280 1,314 1,301 Net interest income

24,884 23,164 22,857 22,172 21,430 Provision (reversal) for credit losses

1,775 1,105 (4,200) (6,000) (1,900) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

23,109 22,059 27,057 28,172 23,330 Noninterest income











Mortgage banking income

1,184 1,494 1,931 2,829 1,983 Service fees on deposit accounts

209 191 200 199 173 ATM and debit card income

563 528 560 542 521 Income from bank owned life insurance

315 315 312 321 331 Net lender and referral fees on PPP loans

- 44 - - 268 Loss on disposal of fixed assets

(394) - - - - Other income

388 355 334 348 346 Total noninterest income

2,265 2,927 3,337 4,239 3,622 Noninterest expense











Compensation and benefits

9,915 9,456 9,208 9,064 8,724 Occupancy

2,219 1,778 2,081 1,685 1,552 Outside service and data processing costs

1,528 1,533 1,395 1,368 1,391 Insurance

367 260 342 244 262 Professional fees

693 599 682 694 615 Marketing

329 269 260 248 208 Other

737 790 767 736 743 Total noninterest expenses

15,788 14,685 14,735 14,039 13,495 Income before provision for income taxes

9,586 10,301 15,659 18,372 13,457 Income tax expense

2,346 2,331 3,654 4,355 3,134 Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,240 7,970 12,005 14,017 10,323













Earnings per common share – Basic $ 0.91 1.00 1.52 1.78 1.32 Earnings per common share – Diluted

0.90 0.98 1.49 1.75 1.29 Basic weighted average common shares

7,945 7,932 7,877 7,874 7,848 Diluted weighted average common shares

8,075 8,096 8,057 8,001 7,988 [Footnotes to table located on page 6]



Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, a $731 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $3.1 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income was driven by an increase in noninterest expenses, as well as an increased provision for credit losses and a decrease in mortgage banking income. Net interest income increased $1.7 million, or 7.4%, for the second quarter of 2022, compared with the first quarter of 2022, and increased $3.5 million, or 16.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was driven by $184.5 million of loan growth during the second quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses was $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a negative provision of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The provision expense during the second quarter of 2022, calculated under the new CECL methodology, includes a $1.5 million provision for loan losses and a $250,000 provision for unfunded commitments, compared to a reversal in the provision during the second quarter of 2022 as the economy showed improvement after the onset of the pandemic.

Noninterest income totaled $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $662 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2022 and a $1.4 million decrease from the second quarter of 2021. As the largest component of our noninterest income, mortgage banking income was the driving factor in the change in noninterest income from the prior quarter and the prior year due to lower mortgage origination volume during the past 12 months. In addition, we recorded a loss on disposal of assets during the second quarter of 2022 as we completed construction and relocated to our new headquarters building in Greenville, South Carolina.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million, or a $1.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, and a $2.3 million increase from the second quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the prior periods due to hiring of new team members, combined with annual salary increases, while occupancy expense increased from the prior quarter and prior year due to costs associated with the relocation of our headquarters. Our insurance costs increased during the second quarter of 2022 related to higher FDIC insurance premiums, while the increase in professional fees related to higher legal, consulting and appraisal fees.

Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022, 22.6% for the first quarter of 2022, and 23.3% for the second quarter of 2021. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2022 relates to the lesser impact of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited





For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate(3) Interest-earning assets

















Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 80,909 $ 180 0.89 % $ 89,096 $ 59 0.27 % $ 119,211 $ 53 0.18 % Investment securities, taxable 98,527 404 1.64 % 113,101 425 1.52 % 85,306 212 1.00 % Investment securities, nontaxable(2) 10,382 56 2.16 % 11,899 64 2.17 % 11,599 74 2.56 % Loans(10) 2,795,274 26,610 3.82 % 2,573,978 23,931 3.77 % 2,240,236 22,409 4.01 % Total interest-earning assets 2,985,092 27,250 3.66 % 2,788,074 24,479 3.56 % 2,456,352 22,748 3.71 % Noninterest-earning assets 154,659



152,565



117,836



Total assets $3,139,751



$2,940,639



$2,574,188



Interest-bearing liabilities

















NOW accounts $ 389,563 144 0.15 % $ 406,054 115 0.11 % $ 298,446 46 0.06 % Savings & money market 1,267,174 1,200 0.38 % 1,242,225 618 0.20 % 1,131,391 580 0.21 % Time deposits 278,101 500 0.72 % 158,720 175 0.45 % 175,612 294 0.67 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,934,838 1,844 0.38 % 1,806,999 908 0.20 % 1,605,449 920 0.23 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 53,179 105 0.79 % 16,626 12 0.29 % 44 2 18.23 % Subordinated debentures 36,143 405 4.49 % 36,116 380 4.27 % 36,035 379 4.22 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,024,160 2,354 0.47 % 1,859,741 1,300 0.28 % 1,641,528 1,301 0.32 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 833,943



802,299



688,576



Shareholders' equity 281,648



278,600



244,084



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $3,139,751



$2,940,639



$2,574,188



Net interest spread



3.19 %



3.28 %



3.39 % Net interest income (tax equivalent) / margin

$24,896 3.35 %

$23,179 3.37 %

$21,447 3.50 % Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)

12



15



17

Net interest income

$24,884



$23,164



$21,430

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

























Net interest income was $24.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a $1.7 million increase from the first quarter of 2022, resulting primarily from a $2.8 million increase in interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was driven by $221.3 million growth in average loan balances at an average rate of 3.82%, five basis points higher than the previous quarter. In comparison to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $3.5 million, resulting primarily from $555.0 million growth in average loan balances during the 2022 period, despite a 19-basis point decrease in loan yield. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.35% for the second quarter of 2022, a two-basis point decrease from 3.37% for the first quarter of 2022, and a 15-basis point decrease from 3.50% for the second quarter of 2021. Reduced rates on our interest-earning assets, combined with higher costs on our interest-bearing liabilities, resulted in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2022 in comparison to the second quarter of 2021.

BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited













Ending Balance





June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30

(in thousands, except per share data)

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021

Assets













Cash and cash equivalents:













Cash and due from banks $ 21,090 20,992 21,770 17,944 17,093

Federal funds sold

124,462 95,093 86,882 47,440 75,327

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

36,538 33,131 58,557 63,149 61,377

Total cash and cash equivalents

182,090 149,216 167,209 128,533 153,797

Investment securities:













Investment securities available for sale

98,991 106,978 120,281 113,802 91,232

Other investments

5,065 4,104 4,021 2,820 2,770

Total investment securities

104,056 111,082 124,302 116,622 94,002

Mortgage loans held for sale

18,329 17,840 13,556 31,641 36,427

Loans (5)

2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 2,254,135

Less allowance for credit losses

(34,192) (32,944) (30,408) (36,075) (41,912)

Loans, net

2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469 2,352,972 2,212,223

Bank owned life insurance

50,463 50,148 49,833 49,521 49,200

Property and equipment, net

96,674 95,129 92,370 78,456 69,193

Deferred income taxes

15,078 10,635 8,397 16,591 25,025

Other assets

9,960 10,859 10,412 9,840 10,316

Total assets $ 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548 2,784,176 2,650,183

Liabilities













Deposits $ 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018 2,310,892

FHLB Advances

50,000 - - - -

Subordinated debentures

36,160 36,133 36,106 36,079 36,052

Other liabilities

48,708 49,809 47,715 49,450 51,580

Total liabilities

3,005,026 2,794,116 2,647,647 2,518,547 2,398,524

Shareholders' equity













Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

- - - - -

Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized

80 80 79 79 79

Nonvested restricted stock

(3,230) (3,425) (1,435) (1,469) (1,173)

Additional paid-in capital

117,714 117,286 114,226 113,501 112,604

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,143) (6,393) (740) (248) 400

Retained earnings

178,216 170,976 165,771 153,766 139,749

Total shareholders' equity

282,637 278,524 277,901 265,629 251,659

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,287,663 3,072,640 2,925,548 2,784,176 2,650,183

Common Stock













Book value per common share $ 35.39 34.90 35.07 33.57 31.86

Stock price:













High

50.09 65.02 64.73 53.50 55.26

Low

42.25 50.84 52.73 48.62 47.61

Period end

43.59 50.84 62.49 53.50 51.16

Common shares outstanding

7,986 7,981 7,925 7,913 7,900

[Footnotes to table located on page 6]

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited



Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Nonperforming Assets











Commercial











Non-owner occupied RE $ 259 265 270 7,400 1,048 Commercial business

- - - 1,469 37 Consumer











Real estate

183 739 989 1,461 2,372 Home equity

200 815 653 818 426 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings

2,289 2,713 2,952 2,730 2,883 Total nonaccrual loans

2,931 4,532 4,864 13,878 6,766 Other real estate owned

- - - - 366 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,931 4,532 4,864 13,878 7,132 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:











Total assets

0.09 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.50 % 0.27 % Total loans

0.10 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.58 % 0.32 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) $ 3,558 3,241 3,299 4,044 4,622 Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses

7.29 % 7.83 % 12.61 % 14.90 % 13.36 %





Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Allowance for Credit Losses











Balance, beginning of period $ 32,944 30,408 36,075 41,912 43,499 CECL adjustment

- 1,500 - - - Loans charged-off

(316) (169) (1,509) (243) (8) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off

39 180 42 406 321 Net loans (charged-off) recovered

(277) 11 (1,467) 163 313 Provision for credit losses

1,525 1,025 (4,200) (6,000) (1,900) Balance, end of period $ 34,192 32,944 30,408 36,075 41,912 Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.20 % 1.24 % 1.22 % 1.51 % 1.86 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans

1,166.70 % 726.88 % 625.22 % 259.95 % 619.47 % Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)

0.04 % 0.00 % 0.24 % (0.03 %) (0.06 %)

Total nonperforming assets decreased by $1.6 million to $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 0.09% of total assets, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 1,166.7% on June 30, 2022, compared to 726.9% on March 31, 2022 and 619.5% on June 30, 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, our classified asset ratio improved to 7.29%. The improvement over the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of five, or $14.1 million in the aggregate, hotel loans we upgraded from substandard during the first quarter of 2022.

Effective January 1, 2022, we early adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an increase of $1.5 million to our allowance for credit losses and an increase of $2.0 million to our reserve for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of these two items totaled $2.8 million and was recorded as an adjustment to our retained earnings as of January 1, 2022.

On June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses was $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, compared to $32.9 million, or 1.24% of total loans, at March 31, 2022, and $41.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2021. We had net charge-offs of $277 thousand, or 0.04% annualized, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net recoveries of $11 thousand for the first quarter of 2022. Net recoveries were $313 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and a reversal of $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited







Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial











Owner occupied RE $ 551,544 527,776 488,965 470,614 452,130 Non-owner occupied RE

741,263 705,811 666,833 628,521 600,094 Construction

84,612 75,015 64,425 87,892 60,786 Business

389,790 352,932 333,049 307,969 307,933 Total commercial loans

1,767,209 1,661,534 1,553,272 1,494,996 1,420,943 Consumer











Real estate

812,130 745,667 694,401 648,276 605,026 Home equity

161,512 155,678 154,839 155,049 149,789 Construction

76,878 72,627 59,846 57,419 48,077 Other

27,476 25,169 27,519 33,307 30,300 Total consumer loans

1,077,996 999,141 936,605 894,051 833,192 Total gross loans, net of deferred fees

2,845,205 2,660,675 2,489,877 2,389,047 2,254,135 Less—allowance for credit losses

(34,192) (32,944) (30,408) (36,075) (41,912) Total loans, net $ 2,811,013 2,627,731 2,459,469 2,352,972 2,212,223

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited





Quarter Ended



June 30 March 31 December 31 September30 June 30 (dollars in thousands)

2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Non-interest bearing $ 799,169 779,262 768,650 720,444 658,758 Interest bearing:











NOW accounts

364,189 416,322 401,788 331,167 316,744 Money market accounts

1,320,329 1,238,866 1,201,099 1,188,666 1,136,315 Savings

41,944 41,630 39,696 34,018 33,442 Time, less than $250,000

62,340 57,972 61,122 65,177 68,022 Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over

282,187 174,122 91,471 93,546 97,611 Total deposits $ 2,870,158 2,708,174 2,563,826 2,433,018 2,310,892

Footnotes to tables:

(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable basis. (3) Annualized for the respective three-month period. (4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale. (6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000. (7) June 30, 2022 ratios are preliminary. (8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets. (9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets. (10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.

ABOUT SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $3.3 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to the U.S. presidential administration and Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; and (8) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: MIKE DOWLING 864-679-9070

MEDIA CONTACT: ART SEAVER 864-679-9010

WEB SITE: www.southernfirst.com

