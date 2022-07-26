Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

NVR, INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:00 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $433.3 million, or $123.65 per diluted share.  Net income and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 35% and 50%, respectively, when compared to 2021 second quarter net income of $321.3 million, or $82.45 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $2.66 billion, which increased 16% from $2.28 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated revenues were $5.04 billion, a 16% increase from $4.33 billion reported in 2021. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $859.4 million, an increase of 51% when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $240.05, an increase of 65% from $145.53 per diluted share for 2021.

Homebuilding

New orders in the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 16% to 4,663 units, when compared to 5,521 units in the second quarter of 2021. The average sales price of new orders in the second quarter of 2022 was $471,600, an increase of 7% when compared with the second quarter of 2021.  The cancellation rate in the second quarter of 2022 was 14% compared to 8% in the second quarter of 2021.  Settlements in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 2% to 5,820 units, compared to 5,685 units in the second quarter of 2021. The average settlement price in the second quarter of 2022 was $448,400, an increase of 15% from the second quarter of 2021. Our backlog of homes sold but not settled as of June 30, 2022 decreased on a unit basis by 3% to 12,286 units and increased on a dollar basis by 8% to $5.82 billion when compared to the respective backlog unit and dollar balances as of June 30, 2021.

Homebuilding revenues of $2.61 billion in the second quarter of 2022 increased by 17% compared to homebuilding revenues of $2.22 billion in the second quarter of 2021.  Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2022 increased to 26.3%, compared to 22.6% in the second quarter of 2021.  Gross profit margins were favorably impacted by the aforementioned increase in the average settlement price in the second quarter of 2022.  Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $544.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 44% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $1.65 billion, an increase of 5% when compared to the second quarter of 2021.  Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $29.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 26% when compared to $39.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.  This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in secondary marketing gains.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 was 24.5% and 24.6%, respectively, compared to 23.0% and 21.9% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.  The increase in the effective tax rate in each period is primarily attributable to a lower income tax benefit recognized for excess tax benefits from stock option exercises, which totaled $8.7 million and $17.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and $11.2 million and $28.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-four metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and related supply chain disruptions; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)








Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$          2,610,062


$          2,224,560


$          4,919,289


$          4,188,271

Other income


3,896


1,632


5,235


3,218

Cost of sales


(1,924,727)


(1,721,673)


(3,576,092)


(3,299,126)

Selling, general and administrative


(132,432)


(113,406)


(261,942)


(234,825)

Operating income


556,799


391,113


1,086,490


657,538

Interest expense


(11,852)


(12,850)


(24,656)


(25,856)

Homebuilding income


544,947


378,263


1,061,834


631,682










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


48,881


59,038


118,063


136,773

Interest income


2,772


2,209


4,846


4,241

Other income


1,303


988


2,375


1,855

General and administrative


(23,486)


(22,613)


(46,394)


(44,269)

Interest expense


(405)


(420)


(767)


(811)

Mortgage banking income


29,065


39,202


78,123


97,789










Income before taxes


574,012


417,465


1,139,957


729,471

Income tax expense


(140,698)


(96,170)


(280,543)


(159,414)










Net income


$              433,314


$              321,295


$              859,414


$              570,057










Basic earnings per share


$                131.84


$                  88.69


$                257.65


$                156.27










Diluted earnings per share


$                123.65


$                  82.45


$                240.05


$                145.53










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


3,287


3,623


3,336


3,648










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,504


3,897


3,580


3,917

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$              1,483,445


$              2,545,069

Restricted cash


60,695


60,730

Receivables


29,007


18,552

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


2,138,456


1,777,862

Unsold lots and housing units


177,372


127,434

Land under development


16,274


12,147

Building materials and other


46,643


29,923



2,378,745


1,947,366






Contract land deposits, net


524,398


497,139

Property, plant and equipment, net


57,397


56,979

Operating lease right-of-use assets


68,323


59,010

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


233,987


229,018



4,877,577


5,455,443

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


16,158


28,398

Restricted cash


3,403


2,519

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


335,624


302,192

Property and equipment, net


3,296


3,658

Operating lease right-of-use assets


13,405


9,758

Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


30,889


25,160



410,122


379,032

Total assets


$              5,287,699


$              5,834,475






NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)








June 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$                  417,771


$                  336,560

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


388,179


435,860

Customer deposits


439,119


417,463

Operating lease liabilities


73,075


64,128

Senior notes


915,801


1,516,255



2,233,945


2,770,266

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


47,868


51,394

Operating lease liabilities


14,220


10,437



62,088


61,831

Total liabilities


2,296,033


2,832,097






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares
issued as of both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


2,498,123


2,378,191

Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of
both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021


(16,710)


(16,710)

Deferred compensation liability


16,710


16,710

Retained earnings


10,907,253


10,047,839

Less treasury stock at cost – 17,271,177 and 17,107,889 shares as of June 30,
2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively


(10,413,916)


(9,423,858)

Total shareholders' equity


2,991,666


3,002,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$              5,287,699


$              5,834,475






NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)




















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

New orders, net of cancellations:















Mid Atlantic (1)


1,860


$         535.1


2,090


$         535.4


4,167


$         531.8


4,381


$         518.1

North East (2)


441


$         503.7


394


$         499.3


901


$         513.5


834


$         486.3

Mid East (3)


1,114


$         410.5


1,320


$         375.7


2,648


$         403.6


3,115


$         361.1

South East (4)


1,248


$         420.0


1,717


$         360.3


2,874


$         421.6


3,505


$         348.7

Total


4,663


$         471.6


5,521


$         440.2


10,590


$         468.3


11,835


$         424.4





































Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021



Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price

Settlements:

















Mid Atlantic (1)


2,292


$         527.1


2,224


$         471.4


4,472


$         525.5


4,234


$         468.7

North East (2)


472


$         503.0


433


$         446.3


820


$         503.6


805


$         441.5

Mid East (3)


1,356


$         384.2


1,404


$         340.6


2,566


$         382.8


2,667


$         338.6

South East (4)


1,700


$         378.4


1,624


$         310.7


3,176


$         369.6


3,051


$         309.8

Total


5,820


$         448.4


5,685


$         391.3


11,034


$         445.8


10,757


$         389.3




















As of June 30,




2022


2021




Units


Average
Price


Units


Average
Price


Backlog:










Mid Atlantic (1)


4,613


$         541.1


4,626


$         517.7


North East (2)


1,050


$         519.3


979


$         485.7


Mid East (3)


3,109


$         399.0


3,322


$         364.8


South East (4)


3,514


$         438.2


3,700


$         359.0


Total


12,286


$         473.9


12,627


$         428.5












NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)












Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Average active communities:









Mid Atlantic (1)


155


153


153


156

North East (2)


38


32


36


33

Mid East (3)


121


126


125


133

South East (4)


92


109


91


110

Total


406


420


405


432





















Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2022


2021


2022


2021

Homebuilding data:









New order cancellation rate


14.3 %


8.3 %


12.1 %


9.0 %

Lots controlled at end of period






133,200


114,100










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$         1,647,972


$         1,565,095


$       3,132,565


$       2,977,974

Capture rate


84 %


89 %


85 %


89 %










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






3,284,153


3,579,190

Number of shares repurchased


61,078


78,452


207,132


164,975

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$            266,915


$            376,941


$       1,015,703


$          754,366










(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvr-inc-announces-second-quarter-results-301592838.html

SOURCE NVR, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.