Atria Welcomes $252 Million Practice

Spokane, WA-based Forster Financial Joins Atria's Cadaret Grant

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. ("Atria"), a wealth management solutions holding company, today announced that Forster Financial, a financial practice located in Spokane, Washington, has joined Atria's wholly-owned subsidiary, Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc. The practice brings over $250 million in assets under administration from Securities America, an Advisor Group subsidiary, to the Atria family of broker-dealers.

Robert Forster, AIF®, serves as president and CEO of Forster Financial and brings to Cadaret Grant three additional financial professionals.

A clear choice

"Throughout our search for a new wealth management firm, our main focus was finding a partner that provides solutions and technology that empower us to serve our clients better. We considered several firms, and the Atria family stood head and shoulders above the rest," said Forster. "Great technology, and its role in our practice, is critical to our team's efficiency, and the Cadaret Grant platform makes it so much easier for us to do business."

The Forster team has complete access to the full suite of modern tools available through Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, including award-winning Unio, an integrated platform for financial professionals with deeply-integrated CRM, Contour, a comprehensive fee-based advisory platform, and Clear1, an intuitive client-facing portal and mobile app.

"The technology here is a game changer, but the personal touch and culture of partnership at Atria and Cadaret Grant is what's completely differentiated," continued Forster. "Instead of dealing with systems and phone queues, we're working with a team of people who stand behind us just as much as we stand behind them. We're not just a number anymore — we're a partner."

The power of partnership

Kevin Beard, Atria Chief Growth Officer and Founding Partner, says independent financial professionals today are searching for a firm where expert technology and deep advisor-centric culture intersect.

"Financial professionals have endless broker-dealer options, but they're looking for more than lower ticket charges and promises of future technology. They're searching for a real partner who puts their needs first and supports them with real solutions on day one," said Beard. "The addition of Robert, his team and their growing practice is evidence that financial professionals find great value in the power of partnership with our firm and our broker-dealer subsidiaries."

Promises kept

Forster concluded, "Our experience with the Atria family and with Cadaret Grant has been completely different. They've delivered on every promise they made."

About Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (Atria), headquartered in New York City, is a wealth management solutions holding company focused on delivering a clear path to the future of financial advice for financial professionals, financial institutions and their clients. Atria's broker-dealer subsidiaries, located throughout the U.S., empower financial institutions and independent financial professionals with a sophisticated set of tools, services and capabilities that deepen client relationships and maximize efficiencies in their practices.

Atria has six broker-dealer subsidiaries: Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc., NEXT Financial Group, Inc., Western International Securities, Inc., SCF Securities, Inc., CUSO Financial Services, L.P., and Sorrento Pacific Financial, LLC. Atria's subsidiaries together support nearly 2,500 financial professionals and over $100 billion of assets under administration. For more information, please visit atriawealth.com.

About Cadaret Grant & Co., Inc.

Established in 1985, Cadaret Grant & Co, Inc. (Cadaret Grant), is an independent wealth management firm serving over 700 independent financial professionals nationwide from its headquarters in Syracuse, New York.

