Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea Launches First-Ever NFT with Real-World Perks - Like Getting Your Face on up to 100 Million Cans

The nation's no. 1 hard iced tea is launching its first NFT designed to celebrate fans by offering a chance to get their photo on millions of cans distributed across the country

BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea, the nation's No. 1 hard iced tea brand¹, is partnering with Sesame3, a web3 platform for brands, to launch its first-ever NFT. And unlike most branded NFTs, Twisted Tea's NFT Drop provides real-world value to users and can be held, sold and purchased using traditional payment methods without a crypto wallet – making it one of the most accessible branded NFTs to hit the market.

To celebrate the launch, Twisted Tea is giving its first-ever NFT to one superfan who will get their photo on the back label of up to 100 million Twisted Tea cans* to roll out across the country. Beginning July 25, Twisted Tea fans can visit TwistedTea.com/NFT to submit their photo and tell the brand why they deserve to be on a back label for a chance to win the Twisted Tea NFT. One winner will be chosen on August 3.

"Celebrating our fans is a part of everything we do, so our first-ever NFT had to reward them with something big," said Erica Taylor, brand director for Twisted Tea. "For 15 years and counting, we've featured more than 750 fan photos on the back of every Twisted Tea bottle and can that shows off how our fans keep it twisted. And while we might not know a whole lot about NFTs, we do know our fans are sure to go wild for a chance to get their face on millions of Twisted Tea labels. Partnering with the NFT experts at Sesame3, we're excited to celebrate our community in a totally new space."

Since 2007, Twisted Tea has proudly featured fans on its bottles and cans, allowing the brand to show off its passionate community of drinkers. On average, the brand receives more than 1,000 photo submissions each month, with only a select few landing a spot on the pack. Twisted Tea's NFT Drop will give a new opportunity to score that coveted spot, with additional perks, too.

In addition to landing a photo on up to 100 million Twisted Tea cans, using Sesame3's web3 platform, the NFT winner can then auction the NFT off to the highest bidder, giving the new NFT owner the opportunity to also have their photo on a select number of Twisted Tea back labels.* Leveraging Sesame3's expertise in the NFT space, this partnership will allow Twisted Tea to reward and engage with fans in the NFT marketplace and beyond.

"We're excited to partner with Twisted Tea to be one of the pioneers of this new age of NFTs," said Abhishek Gutgutia, CEO of Sesame3. "Through our partnership, we're introducing the next generation of NFTs infused with value and experiences that give fans new ways to interact with Twisted Tea, with accessibility and community as the focus."

Twisted Tea, in addition to having the best community out there, is also known for having the best-tasting hard iced tea out there. Packed with deliciously refreshing flavor, Twisted Tea tastes like real iced tea because it's made with real brewed tea. Easy to drink with no carbonation, Twisted Tea offers the perfect kick of 5% alcohol to turn your day up a notch.

For full contest rules and more information on how to enter to win Twisted Tea's first-ever NFT, visit TwistedTea.com/NFT and follow along @TwistedTea on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for more.

About Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea:

Twisted Tea, the No. 1 refreshing hard tea in the country, was founded in 2001 on the twisted promise that a hard iced tea should taste like real iced tea. Incredibly smooth and refreshing, Twisted Tea is made with real brewed tea for a delicious, easy to drink hard tea available in a variety of flavors, including fan favorites, Original and Half & Half. For more information, visit www.twistedtea.com.

About Sesame3:

Sesame3 is a Web3 platform that enables fans to connect, engage, and build a community with their favorite brands. Sesame3's vision is to connect brands and superfans through an easy-to-use nft-activated experiences and social platform that requires no knowledge of cryptocurrencies or cryptowallets. For more information, visit about.sesame3.com.

*Twisted Tea total number of cans for back label placement is subject to change

1Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 06/26/2022

