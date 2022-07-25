NASA Air's Space Station R&D, Benefits to Humanity Conference

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will highlight groundbreaking discoveries, benefits for humanity, and how the agency and its commercial and international partners will maximize research and development aboard the International Space Station at the 11th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference.

The conference runs Monday, July 25 to Thursday, July 28 in Washington. The full conference agenda is available online.

NASA will provide live coverage of select panels from the conference on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The event coincides with the release of the 2022 edition of the International Space Station Benefits for Humanity publication highlighting the advances in scientific knowledge on Earth, and in space, physical, and biological sciences, aboard the microgravity laboratory for the benefits of people living on our home planet.

NASA coverage of the research and development conference is as follows (all times Eastern):

Tuesday, July 26

9 a.m. International Space Station Downlink and Keynote Address

Jessica Watkins , NASA astronaut

Kjell Lindgren , NASA astronaut

Chris Own, founder and CEO, Voxa, Inc.

Oren Milstein , CEO and chief scientific officer, Stemrad

David Kerley , panel moderator, Discovery Channel

9:25 a.m. Next Decade of Results: A Conversation with NASA and International Space Station National Laboratory Leadership

Ray Lugo , CEO, ISS National Laboratory

Robyn Gatens , director, International Space Station, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Joel Montalbano , manager, NASA International Space Station Program, NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston

11:20 a.m. The Next Decade of Results: A Conversation with the Chief Scientists of the ISSNL and NASA's International Space Station Program

Katherine Calvin , chief scientist and senior climate advisor, NASA Headquarters

Kirt Costello , chief scientist, International Space Station Program, NASA's Johnson Space Center

Mike Roberts , chief scientist, ISS National Laboratory

Wednesday, July 27

8:50 a.m. NASA Leadership Keynote

Bob Cabana , NASA associate administrator

Kathryn Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Vanessa Wyche , director, NASA's Johnson Space Center

Thursday, July 28

8:45 a.m. Climate Research Aboard the International Space Station

Karen St. Germain , director, Earth Science Division, NASA Headquarters

Ralph O. Dubayah , principal investigator, Global Ecosystem Dynamics Investigation, University of Maryland

Simon Hook , principal investigator, Ecosystem Spaceborne Thermal Radiometer Experiment on Space Station, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California

The International Space Station Research and Development Conference is hosted by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS) and the American Astronautical Society (AAS), in cooperation with NASA, the conference brings together leaders from industry, academia and government.

Get updates about the science conducted aboard the space station on Twitter @ISS_Research .

For more information about conducting research in microgravity, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/iss-science

