NaaS Technology Partners with NavInfo's Subsidiary Ohways to Jointly Develop a New Smart Charging Ecosystem

BEIJING, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS, "NaaS" or "the Company"), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging service provider in China, and NavInfo's smart charging integration solutions subsidiary Ohways recently signed an agreement where both parties will integrate their abundant resources and strong capabilities in smart EV mobility and charging services, to jointly provide auto OEMs and EV owners with smart digital power solutions and an industry-leading charging experience.

As a leading product driving NavInfo's expansion into the EV sector, Ohways offers smart mobility services and commercial operations solutions. With deep integration of EV charging data and services across the whole industry chain, Ohways can deliver one-stop solutions for OEMs, fleet operators and other partners - offering services ranging from supplying power sources to charging efficiency evaluations. To date, Ohways' partners include Ford, Toyota, Honda, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Wuling, among other leading global auto manufacturers.

The partnership will make it easier for EV owners to find chargers with minimum worries and hassles, by leveraging Internet+'s strengths. This is achieved by allowing NaaS to connect its nationwide digital charging network to in-vehicle dashboards and consoles, as well as to the mobile apps of Ohways' partner OEMs. In terms of smart mobility, the two parties will provide OEMs with EV charger route planning, smart discovery, and personalized recommendations, while building a sound ecosystem for smart connected mobility.

The cooperation will be formally launched and initiated within next three months, with the service becoming available in the major models of 10 different car brands, including Ford, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Dongfeng Nissan and BYD.

"Intelligent transportation is undergoing a period of rapid development and will become a key component of the world's future smart cities," says Liang Xing, Vice President of Operations, NaaS. "We will work with Ohways to enhance the integration of resources, the upgrade of EV charging services, and the digitalization of energy supplies, while advancing the development of smart vehicles and digital transportation, with the goal of making a contribution to China's dual carbon goals."

As one of the largest and fastest-growing renewable energy service providers in China, NaaS provides a wide range of one-stop solutions to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, and other industry players to make energy delivery more efficient, via the deployment of digital technologies throughout the whole industry chain. Based on the Company's strong capabilities in cloud computing, smart algorithms and big data services, NaaS helps OEMs digitally align with customer needs, the data from EV scenarios, and charging services, creating a new Energy + Scenario-based Intelligent charging experience.

To date, NaaS has deployed its EV charging services in NIO's, FAW's, Volkswagen's and Voyah's most popular models as well as those of other car brands. As of the end of 2021, the Company had connected 290,000 charging piles in 288 cities. In 2021, a total of 1,233 Gigawatt hours were charged through NaaS' network, accounting for 18% of China's public charging market for the year.

"NaaS, a leading renewable energy services provider in China, is dedicated to developing one-stop charging service solutions for drivers, with strong resources and experiences in the EV charging sector," says Wang Ying, Co-founder and CEO of Ohways. "The collaboration will allow the two firms to integrate their respective capabilities to give OEMs a new smart charging experience, and create smart cabins as part of our joint efforts to build a new ecosystem of smart connected vehicles."

NaaS Technology Inc. is one of the largest and fastest growing EV charging service providers in China . The firm is a subsidiary of NewLink, a leading energy digitalization group in China . NaaS provides one-stop services to charging pile manufacturers and operators, OEMs, companies with their own delivery fleets as well as fleet operators, with online, offline, and non-electric services covering the whole value chain across the EV sector. As of 2021, NaaS had connected 290,000 charging piles, with an annual charging capacity of over 1,200 Gigawatt hours, accounting for about 18% of China's public charging market and eliminating 900,000 tons of carbon emissions annually. On June 13, 2022 , NaaS Technology Inc. was officially listed on NASDAQ under the stock code NAAS.

