ABMS Announces New Board of Directors and Executive Committee Members

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing specialty board certification in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of new members to the Board of Directors, as well as to the Executive Committee, at the ABMS Board of Directors meeting held in late June.

"To ensure ABMS Member Board certification continues to be a trusted indicator of professionalism and proficiency in specialty knowledge and skills, ABMS relies on the expertise and dedication of our exceptional volunteer leaders," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "These individuals, representing the spectrum of specialty medicine, contribute countless hours to ensure that ABMS board certification delivers real value to the public and the profession."

Elected to serve on the ABMS Board of Directors:

Michael L. Carius , MD (Chair) – American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM)

Rebecca L. Johnson , MD (Chair-Elect) – American Board of Pathology (ABPath)

Susan M. Ramin , MD (Secretary-Treasurer) – American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG)

Larry A. Green , MD (Immediate Past Chair) – America Board of Family Medicine (ABFM)

Donald J. Palmisano Jr. , JD, CAE – Public Member (Chief Executive Officer, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy)

Thomas E. Read , MD – American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery (ABCRS)

Elected to serve on the ABMS Board of Directors Executive Committee:

Michael L. Carius , MD (Chair) – ABEM

Rebecca L. Johnson , MD (Chair-Elect) – ABPath

Susan M. Ramin , MD (Secretary-Treasurer) – ABOG

Larry A. Green , MD (Immediate Past Chair) – ABFM

Keith E. Brandt , MD – American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS)

Tara Montgomery , MS – Public Member (Founder and Principal, Civic Health Partners)

Michael R. Nelson , MD, PhD – American Board of Allergy and Immunology (ABAI)

About ABMS

Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 940,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 88 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600. Top of Form

