Professional Insurance Agents Call for Fall 2022 Award Nominations

The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA National) has announced a call for nominations for four prestigious insurance awards in its 2022 Fall Awards program.

Nominations are now being accepted for the association's 2022 Company Award of Excellence, Company Representative of the Year, Managing General Agency (MGA) of the Year and Excellence in Technology and Social Media awards.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, August 12, 2022.

Nomination forms are now available at https://www.pianational.org/awards

The PIA National Company Award of Excellence honors an insurance company that demonstrates a commitment to the American Agency System and seeks to further the interests of professional, independent insurance agents by creating a better business environment.

The PIA National Company Representative of the Year Award recognizes the professionalism and unique contributions of an outstanding company representative.

The PIA National Managing General Agency (MGA) of the Year Award is given annually to recognize the outstanding achievement of a managing general agency in furthering the interests of agents, along with a commitment to the agency system and successful efforts to create a better business environment for professional insurance agents.

The PIA National Excellence in Technology and Social Media Award honors a PIA member agency that uses technology and social media communication tools to effectively further the goals of the organization, build upon an existing brand, and introduce products and services to an expandable customer base. The 13th annual Excellence in Technology and Social Media Award is sponsored by the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR).

All four award winners will be recognized via a PIA press release, a series of articles and an online video.

PIA's three other major national awards—the Professional Agent of the Year, Young Insurance Professional of the Year and Customer Service Representative of the Year—will be presented in spring 2023.

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is http://pianational.org.

