Millig Design Build Wins Contract to Improve Indoor Environmental Quality and Energy Efficiency for Thorp School District

SEATTLE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorp School District has awarded a $3M contract to Millig Design Build for turnkey facilities improvements.

Thorp School District is the oldest continuously operating school system in Kittitas County. The District's original 1936 brick school building is on the National Historic Registry and provides heat to occupants through a steam system with no air conditioning or ventilation capabilities.

"The existing HVAC system is inefficient, prone to failure, can't cool classrooms, and the radiators pose a burn risk to small children," said Devin Malone, senior project developer at Millig Design Build. "We're going to be replacing the district's steam system with high-efficiency heat pumps for heating and cooling and adding much-needed ventilation with a fresh air system with energy recovery."

Millig will also upgrade the district's electrical infrastructure, replace leaky roofs, tighten building envelopes, add a secondary window system, and install destratification fans in the gymnasium to help regulate temperature and ensure thermal comfort for all event attendees.

"There's pretty strong evidence that improved thermal comfort and ventilation equates to improved student performance and reduced absences," said Thorp Superintendent Andrew Perkins. "These upgrades will allow the district to improve the learning environment and save money on energy for years to come."

As part of the contract, Millig will help the district modernize its kitchen equipment in preparation for a new FFA-led gardening curriculum.

All construction is scheduled to be complete this fall.

About Millig Design Build

Millig Design Build is an integrated engineering, design, and construction firm specializing in turnkey facility improvements that address energy efficiency, building health and safety, and core infrastructure needs. Our mission is to create environments that promote sustainability, wellbeing, and opportunity for communities while efficiently delivering best-value solutions for owners. We have offices in Kansas; Colorado; Oregon; Washington; and Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit milligdb.com.

