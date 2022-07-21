Travel Creator Platform Thatch Announces "Thatch" App on Creator Economy Platform Koji

New Link in Bio App Gives Creators the Ability to Launch a Travel Shop

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thatch , an e-commerce platform focused on helping creators curate and sell multimedia travel guides and services, today announced the launch of the Thatch app on Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media.

Thatch App on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

Thatch is a new app that lets travel creators monetize their travel knowledge by making and selling interactive travel guides, maps, and planning services in a dedicated travel shop. Using Thatch, creators like Max Reisinger , Misha Martin , and Michaela Rabinov , can collect and organize their favorite spots around the world, then build maps, guides, and itineraries that their audiences can purchase and use for their next trip. Thatch content offers complete creative control, allowing creators to add places, upload photos, drop in GIFs, videos, TikToks, and more.

"We are thrilled to launch Thatch on the Koji app store. So many travel creators already link to their Thatch stores in their link in bio - so making that faster and more streamlined for their audiences through Koji just made sense. Plus, we know their app store will also help us reach even more creators." said West Askew, Thatch co-founder and CEO.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store .

ABOUT THATCH

Thatch is an e-commerce platform that makes it remarkably easy for Travel Creators to curate, share and sell interactive travel guides and planning services. Backed by top Silicon Valley VCs, Thatch aims to unlock the full potential of every travel creator on the planet with simple, modern tools built for the way they want to work. To learn more or download the app, visit

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Thatch on the Koji App Store

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji