Shryne Group Expands Retail Presence to 23 Stores With STIIIZY PCH-Wilmington

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STIIIZY, the #1 cannabis brand nationally (source: BDSA), has opened its latest retail store in Los Angeles' Wilmington neighborhood. Located at the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Wilmington, the store brings STIIIZY's industry leading retail experience, safe access, and competitive prices to a new LA community.

Centrally located with ample parking and located near a wide variety of shopping and dining options, this location meets customer demand for exclusive STIIIZY cannabis products and brand merchandise, in addition to 55+ California-based cannabis brands.

The first 300 customers to make a purchase at the store's July 23 grand opening will receive a STIIIZY etched battery, and all who attend can take advantage of several exclusive prizes and discounts while enjoying appearances by notable influencers and artists.

STIIIZY PCH-Wilmington brings nearly 30 new jobs to the area. For Shryne Group, the vertically integrated company behind STIIIZY, these new jobs are a part of its commitment to strengthening the communities it serves.

"We see every new store as an opportunity to bring safe, high quality and accessible cannabis to the communities who want it, and we hope this store will become an integral part of the community for the people of Wilmington," said Shryne Group President Tak Sato.

STIIIZY PCH-Wilmington (state license number: C10-0001030-LIC) is located at 1026 W. Pacific Coast Hwy., Wilmington, CA 90744. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 9AM to 10PM. To order from the store online and for the latest brand and retail news, visit Stiiizy.com/retail .

About Shryne Group

Shryne Group Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company with the most successful retail stores in California and the most popular cannabis products nationally. The company has 23 open retail locations across California with plans for over 35 locations open by the end of 2022. Shryne has cultivation, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Humboldt County, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Lompoc and is composed of 2,500 employees across business lines. While rooted in California, the company also sells its products in Arizona, Nevada, and Michigan.

Shryne's flagship brand STIIIZY has a passionate following and is inspired by authentic cannabis culture, with the goal of providing high quality cannabis products at affordable prices. The STIIIZY product line is the #1 selling cannabis brand overall nationally.

