KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $504 MILLION, OR $.54 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Positive operating leverage compared to the prior quarter and year-ago period

Revenue up 6% from the prior quarter, driven by growth in net interest income

Strong loan growth across commercial and consumer businesses

Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs to average loans of 16 basis points

Expanded Laurel Road's offering for healthcare professionals and completed acquisition of GradFin

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $504 million, or $.54 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022. This compared to $420 million, or $.45 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022 and $698 million, or $.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Key's second quarter results demonstrate the strength and resiliency of both our business model and our team, while navigating dynamic market conditions. We remain well positioned to support our clients through the economic cycle.

This quarter, we continued to gain market share and deepen client relationships in both our commercial and consumer businesses, resulting in strong loan growth across our franchise. Additionally, we expanded Laurel Road's targeted offering to nurses and completed the acquisition of GradFin, a leading loan counselor for healthcare professionals.

The quality of our balance sheet continues to be a strength, as we focus on delivering sound, profitable growth. Credit quality remains strong, supported by our strong risk culture and disciplined underwriting practices.

We delivered positive operating leverage. Further, we remain confident in our ability to make continued progress against our long-term financial targets and to deliver value for all of our stakeholders.

- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q22 vs.



2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 504 $ 420 $ 698

20.0 % (27.8) % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution .54 .45 .72

20.0 (25.0) Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 20.90 % 14.12 % 21.34 %

N/A N/A Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.16 .99 1.63

N/A N/A Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 9.2 9.4 9.9

N/A N/A Book value at period end $ 13.48 $ 14.43 $ 16.75

(6.6) (19.5) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.61 % 2.46 % 2.52 %

N/A N/A

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) June 30, 2022 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,104 $ 1,020 $ 1,023

8.2 % 7.9 % Noninterest income 688 676 750

1.8 (8.3) Total revenue $ 1,792 $ 1,696 $ 1,773

5.7 % 1.1 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.61%. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $81 million and the net interest margin increased by nine basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances, a favorable balance sheet mix, and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by the exit of the indirect auto loan portfolio and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $84 million and the net interest margin increased by 15 basis points. Net interest income and the net interest margin benefited from a favorable balance sheet mix and higher interest rates, partly offset by lower loan fees related to the PPP and higher interest-bearing deposit costs. Net interest income also benefited from one additional day in the quarter.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Trust and investment services income $ 137 $ 136 $ 133

.7 % 3.0 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 149 163 217

(8.6) (31.3) Service charges on deposit accounts 96 91 83

5.5 15.7 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 28 32 36

(12.5) (22.2) Corporate services income 88 90 55

(2.2) 60.0 Cards and payments income 85 80 113

6.3 (24.8) Corporate-owned life insurance income 35 31 30

12.9 16.7 Consumer mortgage income 14 21 26

(33.3) (46.2) Commercial mortgage servicing fees 45 36 44

25.0 2.3 Other income 11 (4) 13

375.0 (15.4) Total noninterest income $ 688 $ 676 $ 750

1.8 % (8.3) %















Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $62 million. The decrease was largely due to investment banking and debt placement fees, down $68 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Other drivers for the decrease include cards and payments income and consumer mortgage income, down $28 million and $12 million, respectively. Cards and payments income decreased as a result of lower levels of prepaid card activity. Consumer mortgage income decreased reflecting higher balance sheet retention as well as lower gain on sale margins. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $33 million increase in corporate services income, due to higher derivatives trading income.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest income increased by $12 million. The primary drivers were other income, which increased $15 million, reflecting market-related adjustments in the prior quarter and commercial mortgage servicing, up $9 million, as a result of higher special servicing fees. Partially offsetting the increase was a $14 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, related to a slowdown in capital markets activity.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Personnel expense $ 607 $ 630 $ 623

(3.7) % (2.6) % Nonpersonnel expense 471 440 453

7.0 4.0 Total noninterest expense $ 1,078 $ 1,070 1,076

.7 % .2 %















Key's noninterest expense was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $2 million from the year-ago period. Nonpersonnel expense increased $18 million, including an increase in other expense, due to higher travel and entertainment, as well as an increase in computer processing expense. Personnel expense decreased $16 million, driven by lower incentive and stock-based compensation, reflecting lower production related incentives, partially offset by an increase in salaries and contract labor, as a result of higher merit increases and technology contract labor.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $8 million. The increase was driven by nonpersonnel expense, which increased $31 million, largely due to higher other expense, reflecting increased travel and entertainment. Other contributing factors for the linked quarter increase include higher marketing expense and net occupancy expense. Partially offsetting the linked quarter increase was a $23 million decrease in personnel expense. The decrease was related to lower incentive and stock-based compensation as a result of lower production-related incentives and lower employee benefits expense.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 53,858 $ 51,574 $ 51,808

4.4 % 4.0 % Other commercial loans 21,173 20,556 19,034

3.0 11.2 Total consumer loans 34,107 31,632 29,972

7.8 13.8 Total loans $ 109,138 $ 103,762 $ 100,814

5.2 % 8.3 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $153 million, $141 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Average loans were $109.1 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.3 billion compared to the second quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $4.2 billion, reflecting strength in commercial mortgage real estate loans and core commercial and industrial loans, which mitigated the impact of a $6.8 billion decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $4.1 billion, due to strength from Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road, partly offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $5.4 billion. Commercial loans increased $2.9 billion, reflecting strength in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $2.5 billion, driven by continued strength in Key's consumer mortgage business and Laurel Road.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Non-time deposits $ 144,012 $ 146,426 $ 139,480

(1.6) % 3.2 % Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,487 1,639 2,212

(9.3) (32.8) Other time deposits 1,972 2,098 2,630

(6.0) (25.0) Total deposits $ 147,471 $ 150,163 $ 144,322

(1.8) % 2.2 %













Cost of total deposits .06 % .04 % .05 %

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Average deposits totaled $147.5 billion for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $3.1 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects growth from consumer and commercial relationships, including higher commercial escrow and retail deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2022, average deposits decreased by $2.7 billion, largely reflecting seasonal commercial outflows and public sector deposit outflows related to stimulus funds.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 44 $ 33 $ 22

33.3 % 100.0 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .16 % .13 % .09 %

N/A N/A Nonperforming loans at period end $ 429 $ 439 $ 694

(2.3) (38.2) Nonperforming assets at period end 463 467 738

(0.9) (37.3) Allowance for loan and lease losses 1,099 1,105 1,220

(0.5) (9.9) Allowance for credit losses 1,272 1,271 1,372

0.1 (7.3) Provision for credit losses 45 83 (222)

(45.8) 120.3













Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 256.2 % 251.7 % 175.8 %

N/A N/A Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 296.5 289.5 197.7

N/A N/A















N/A = Not Applicable

Key's provision for credit losses was $45 million, compared to a net benefit of $222 million in the second quarter of 2021 and provision of $83 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $44 million, or .16% of average total loans. These results compare to $22 million, or .09%, for the second quarter of 2021 and $33 million, or .13%, for the first quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.13% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 1.36% at June 30, 2021, and 1.19% at March 31, 2022.

At June 30, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $429 million, which represented .38% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to .69% at June 30, 2021, and .41% at March 31, 2022. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2022, totaled $463 million, and represented .41% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to .73% at June 30, 2021, and .44% at March 31, 2022.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2022.

Capital Ratios















6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 9.2 % 9.4 % 9.9 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 10.4 10.7 11.3 Total risk based capital (a) 12.0 12.4 13.2 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.3 6.0 7.4 Leverage (a) 8.8 8.6 8.7









(a) June 30, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.2% and 10.4%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio was 5.3% at June 30, 2022.

Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 2Q22 vs.



2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 932,398 928,850 972,587

.4 % (4.1) % Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase

program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans (24) (1,707) (13,304)

(98.6) (99.8) Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations) 269 5,255 993

(94.9) (72.9)

Shares outstanding at end of period 932,643 932,398 960,276

— % (2.9) %

















During the second quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.195 per common share.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.



2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 824 $ 799 $ 852

3.1 % (3.3) % Commercial Bank 844 810 871

4.2 (3.1) Other (a) 124 87 50

42.5 148.0

Total $ 1,792 $ 1,696 $ 1,773

5.7 % 1.1 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 107 $ 70 $ 257

52.9 % (58.4) % Commercial Bank 315 283 432

11.3 (27.1) Other (a) 108 94 35

14.9 208.6

Total $ 530 $ 447 $ 724

18.6 % (26.8) %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 570 $ 543 $ 599

5.0 % (4.8) % Noninterest income 254 256 253

(.8) .4 Total revenue (TE) 824 799 852

3.1 (3.3) Provision for credit losses 8 43 (70)

(81.4) 111.4 Noninterest expense 676 663 584

2.0 15.8 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 140 93 338

50.5 (58.6) Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 33 23 81

43.5 (59.3) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 107 $ 70 $ 257

52.9 % (58.4) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 40,818 $ 38,637 $ 40,598

5.6 % .5 % Total assets 43,868 41,814 43,818

4.9 .1 Deposits 91,256 91,468 88,412

(.2) 3.2













Assets under management at period end $ 49,003 $ 53,707 $ 51,013

(8.8) % (3.9) %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 104 $ 106 $ 104

(1.9) % — % Service charges on deposit accounts 59 54 48

9.3 22.9 Cards and payments income 62 57 62

8.8 — Consumer mortgage income 14 21 26

(33.3) (46.2) Other noninterest income 15 18 13

(16.7) 15.4 Total noninterest income $ 254 $ 256 $ 253

(.8) % .4 %













Average deposit balances











NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 57,884 $ 58,625 $ 56,038

(1.3) % 3.3 % Savings deposits 7,515 7,233 6,523

3.9 15.2 Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,375 1,520 2,083

(9.5) (34.0) Other time deposits 1,966 2,090 2,616

(5.9) (24.8) Noninterest-bearing deposits 22,516 22,000 21,152

2.3 6.4 Total deposits $ 91,256 $ 91,468 $ 88,412

(.2) % 3.2 %













Other data











Branches 978 993 1,014





Automated teller machines 1,284 1,308 1,329





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q22 vs. 2Q21)

Net income attributable to Key of $107 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $257 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased by $29 million , compared to the second quarter of 2021, related to the sale of the indirect auto portfolio, partially offset by strong consumer mortgage and Laurel Road balance sheet growth

Average loans and leases increased $220 million , or 0.5%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, largely offset by the sale of the indirect auto loan portfolio

Average deposits increased $2.8 billion , or 3.2%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven by higher retail deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $78 million , compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to a reserve release in the year-ago quarter as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided

Noninterest income increased $1 million , or 0.4%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by an increase in service charges on deposit accounts, partially offset by a decline in consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower gain on sale margins and higher balance sheet retention

Noninterest expense increased $92 million , or 15.8%, from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher salary and employee benefits expense, as well as investments in digital, security, and fraud

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 440 $ 415 $ 417

6.0 % 5.5 % Noninterest income 404 395 454

2.3 (11.0) Total revenue (TE) 844 810 871

4.2 (3.1) Provision for credit losses 37 41 (131)

9.8 128.2 Noninterest expense 414 417 451

(.7) (8.2) Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 393 352 551

11.6 (28.7) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 78 69 119

13.0 (34.5) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 315 $ 283 $ 432

11.3 % (27.1) %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 67,834 $ 64,701 $ 59,953

4.8 % 13.1 % Loans held for sale 1,016 1,323 1,341

(23.2) (24.2) Total assets 78,824 74,860 69,101

5.3 14.1 Deposits 54,864 57,289 54,814

(4.2) % 0.1 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 33 $ 30 $ 27

10.0 % 22.2 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 149 163 215

(8.6) (30.7) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 27 32 35

(15.6) (22.9) Corporate services income 80 82 47

(2.4) 70.2 Service charges on deposit accounts 36 36 34

— 5.9 Cards and payments income 23 22 49

4.5 (53.1) Payments and services income 139 140 130

(0.7) 6.9













Commercial mortgage servicing fees 45 36 44

25.0 2.3 Other noninterest income 11 (6) 3

283.3 266.7 Total noninterest income $ 404 $ 395 $ 454

2.3 % (11.0) %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q22 vs. 2Q21)

Net income attributable to Key of $315 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $432 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $23 million , compared to the second quarter of 2021, reflecting core loan growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans and higher interest rates, partially offset by lower loan fees from the PPP

Average loan and lease balances increased $7.9 billion , compared to the second quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in core commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans, partially offset by a decline in PPP balances

Average deposit balances increased $50 million , or 0.1%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, driven by growth in targeted relationships and higher commercial escrow deposits, partially offset by outflows in interest-bearing deposits

Provision for credit losses increased $168 million , compared to the second quarter of 2021, due to a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided

Noninterest income decreased $50 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and lower cards and payments income, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income

Noninterest expense decreased $37 million , or 8.2%, from the second quarter of 2021, driven by lower incentive compensation, reflecting a decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees

*******************************************

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion at June 30, 2022.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

*****

KeyCorp Second Quarter 2022 Financial Supplement



Page

12 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 20 Noninterest Expense 20 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 21 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 21 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,104 $ 1,020 $ 1,023

Noninterest income 688 676 750



Total revenue (TE) 1,792 1,696 1,773

Provision for credit losses 45 83 (222)

Noninterest expense 1,078 1,070 1,076

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 530 447 724

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 1 5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 533 448 729













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 504 420 698

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 1 5

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 507 421 703











Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .54 $ .45 $ .73

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .55 .46 .73













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .54 .45 .72

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) .54 .45 .73













Cash dividends declared .195 .195 .185

Book value at period end 13.48 14.43 16.75

Tangible book value at period end 10.40 11.41 13.81

Market price at period end 17.23 22.38 20.65











Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.16 % .99 % 1.63 %

Return on average common equity 16.17 11.45 17.54

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 20.90 14.12 21.34

Net interest margin (TE) 2.61 2.46 2.52

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 59.5 62.4 59.9













From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.16 % .99 % 1.64 %

Return on average common equity 16.27 11.47 17.67

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 21.03 14.15 21.49

Net interest margin (TE) 2.60 2.46 2.55

Loan to deposit (c) 78.3 72.9 70.4











Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 7.7 % 8.5 % 9.9 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 6.7 7.4 8.9

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 5.3 6.0 7.4

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 9.2 9.4 9.9

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 10.4 10.7 11.3

Total risk-based capital (d) 12.0 12.4 13.2

Leverage (d) 8.8 8.6 8.7











Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 44 $ 33 $ 22

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .16 % .13 % .09 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,099 $ 1,105 $ 1,220

Allowance for credit losses 1,272 1,271 1,372

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .98 % 1.04 % 1.21 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.13 1.19 1.36

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 256.2 251.7 175.8

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 296.5 289.5 197.7

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 429 $ 439 $ 694

Nonperforming assets at period-end 463 467 738

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .38 % .41 % .69 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .41 .44 .73











Trust assets







Assets under management $ 49,003 $ 53,707 $ 51,013











Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,414 17,110 17,003

Branches 978 993 1,014

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 7 $ 6 $ 6

Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Six months ended



6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 2,124 $ 2,035

Noninterest income 1,364 1,488

Total revenue (TE) 3,488 3,523

Provision for credit losses 128 (315)

Noninterest expense 2,148 2,147

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 977 1,342

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4 9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 981 1,351









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 924 1,289

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 4 9

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 928 1,298







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 1.00 $ 1.34

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 1.00 1.35









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution .99 1.33

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — .01

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 1.00 1.34









Cash dividends paid .39 .37







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.08 % 1.55 %

Return on average common equity 13.62 16.33

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 17.15 19.88

Net interest margin (TE) 2.53 2.56

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.9 60.1









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.08 % 1.55 %

Return on average common equity 13.68 16.45

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 17.23 20.02

Net interest margin (TE) 2.53 2.57







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 77 $ 136

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .15 % .27 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,262 17,046







Taxable-equivalent adjustment 13 13

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) June 30, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provide greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end











Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,427 $ 15,308 $ 17,941





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,868 2,810 2,828





Preferred Stock (b) 1,856 1,856 1,856





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,703 $ 10,642 $ 13,257





Total assets (GAAP) $ 187,008 $ 181,221 $ 181,115





Less: Intangible assets (a) 2,868 2,810 2,828





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 184,140 $ 178,411 $ 178,287





Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 5.27 % 5.96 % 7.44 %





Pre-provision net revenue











Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,097 $ 1,014 $ 1,017

$ 2,111 $ 2,022 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 6 6

13 13 Noninterest income 688 676 750

1,364 1,488 Less: Noninterest expense 1,078 1,070 1,076

2,148 2,147 Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 714 $ 626 $ 697

$ 1,340 $ 1,376 Average tangible common equity











Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 14,398 $ 16,780 $ 17,859

$ 15,583 $ 17,814 Less: Intangible assets (average) (c) 2,827 2,814 2,840

2,821 2,840 Preferred stock (average) 1,900 1,900 1,900

1,900 1,900 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 9,671 $ 12,066 $ 13,119

$ 10,862 $ 13,074 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations











Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common

shareholders (GAAP) $ 504 $ 420 $ 698

$ 924 $ 1,289 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,671 12,066 13,119

10,862 13,074













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-

GAAP) 20.90 % 14.12 % 21.34 %

17.15 % 19.88 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated











Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 507 $ 421 $ 703

$ 928 $ 1,298 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 9,671 12,066 13,119

10,862 13,074













Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) 21.03 % 14.15 % 21.49 %

17.23 % 20.02 %

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Cash efficiency ratio











Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 1,078 $ 1,070 $ 1,076

$ 2,148 $ 2,147 Less: Intangible asset amortization 12 11 14

23 29 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 1,066 $ 1,059 $ 1,062

$ 2,125 $ 2,118













Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,097 $ 1,014 $ 1,017

$ 2,111 $ 2,022 Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 7 6 6

13 13 Noninterest income 688 676 750

1,364 1,488 Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) $ 1,792 $ 1,696 $ 1,773

$ 3,488 $ 3,523













Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.5 % 62.4 % 59.9 %

60.9 % 60.1 %















(a) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables. (b) Net of capital surplus. (c) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Assets







Loans $ 112,390 $ 106,600 $ 100,730

Loans held for sale 1,306 1,170 1,537

Securities available for sale 42,437 43,681 34,638

Held-to-maturity securities 8,186 6,871 6,175

Trading account assets 809 848 851

Short-term investments 2,456 3,881 20,460

Other investments 969 722 635



Total earning assets 168,553 163,773 165,026

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,099) (1,105) (1,220)

Cash and due from banks 678 684 792

Premises and equipment 638 647 785

Goodwill 2,752 2,694 2,673

Other intangible assets 118 118 159

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,343 4,340 4,304

Accrued income and other assets 10,529 9,544 7,966

Discontinued assets 496 526 630



Total assets $ 187,008 $ 181,221 $ 181,115











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 83,628 $ 86,829 $ 85,242



Savings deposits 7,934 7,840 6,993



Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,421 1,533 2,064



Other time deposits 1,909 2,037 2,493



Total interest-bearing deposits 94,892 98,239 96,792



Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,973 50,424 49,280



Total deposits 145,865 148,663 146,072

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 3,234 599 211

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,809 2,222 723

Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,056 3,615 2,957

Long-term debt 16,617 10,814 13,211



Total liabilities 172,581 165,913 163,174











Equity







Preferred stock 1,900 1,900 1,900

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,241 6,214 6,232

Retained earnings 15,118 14,793 13,689

Treasury stock, at cost (5,923) (5,927) (5,287)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,166) (2,929) 150



Key shareholders' equity 14,427 15,308 17,941 Total liabilities and equity $ 187,008 $ 181,221 $ 181,115











Common shares outstanding (000) 932,643 932,398 960,276

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended





6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Interest income













Loans $ 923 $ 837 $ 888

$ 1,760 $ 1,777

Loans held for sale 10 12 11

22 22

Securities available for sale 188 173 133

361 263

Held-to-maturity securities 48 46 45

94 90

Trading account assets 7 6 5

13 10

Short-term investments 13 4 6

17 11

Other investments 4 2 2

6 4



Total interest income 1,193 1,080 1,090

2,273 2,177 Interest expense













Deposits 20 14 16

34 37

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 6 — —

6 —

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 9 3 3

12 4

Long-term debt 61 49 54

110 114



Total interest expense 96 66 73

162 155 Net interest income 1,097 1,014 1,017

2,111 2,022 Provision for credit losses 45 83 (222)

128 (315) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,052 931 1,239

1,983 2,337 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 137 136 133

273 266

Investment banking and debt placement fees 149 163 217

312 379

Service charges on deposit accounts 96 91 83

187 156

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 28 32 36

60 74

Corporate services income 88 90 55

178 119

Cards and payments income 85 80 113

165 218

Corporate-owned life insurance income 35 31 30

66 61

Consumer mortgage income 14 21 26

35 73

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 45 36 44

81 78

Other income 11 (4) 13

7 64



Total noninterest income 688 676 750

1,364 1,488 Noninterest expense













Personnel 607 630 623

1,237 1,247

Net occupancy 78 73 75

151 151

Computer processing 78 77 71

155 144

Business services and professional fees 52 53 51

105 101

Equipment 26 23 25

49 50

Operating lease expense 27 28 31

55 65

Marketing 34 28 31

62 57

Other expense 176 158 169

334 332



Total noninterest expense 1,078 1,070 1,076

2,148 2,147 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 662 537 913

1,199 1,678

Income taxes 132 90 189

222 336 Income (loss) from continuing operations 530 447 724

977 1,342

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 3 1 5

4 9 Net income (loss) 533 448 729

981 1,351

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 533 $ 448 $ 729

$ 981 1,351

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 504 $ 420 $ 698

$ 924 $ 1,289 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 507 421 703

928 1,298 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .54 $ .45 $ .73

$ 1.00 $ 1.34 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .55 .46 .73

1.00 1.35 Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ .54 $ .45 $ .72

$ .99 $ 1.33 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— .01 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) .54 .45 .73

1.00 1.34

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ .195 $ .195 $ .185

$ .390 $ .370

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 924,302 922,941 957,423

923,717 961,292

Effect of common share options and other stock awards 7,506 10,692 9,740

9,087 9,514 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b) 931,808 933,634 967,163

932,805 970,806

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Second Quarter 2022

First Quarter 2022

Second Quarter 2021



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 53,858 $ 449 3.34 %

$ 51,574 $ 410 3.22 %

$ 51,808 $ 450 3.48 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 15,231 136 3.58

14,587 121 3.37

12,825 117 3.67

Real estate — construction 2,125 20 3.81

2,027 17 3.37

2,149 20 3.68

Commercial lease financing 3,817 24 2.47

3,942 24 2.41

4,060 30 2.98

Total commercial loans 75,031 629 3.36

72,130 572 3.21

70,842 617 3.49

Real estate — residential mortgage 18,383 131 2.85

16,309 112 2.75

11,055 81 2.92

Home equity loans 8,208 78 3.83

8,345 74 3.61

9,089 85 3.76

Consumer direct loans 6,514 68 4.19

5,954 61 4.16

4,910 57 4.69

Credit cards 943 24 10.20

932 24 10.36

908 22 9.79

Consumer indirect loans 59 — —

92 — —

4,010 32 3.19

Total consumer loans 34,107 301 3.53

31,632 271 3.45

29,972 277 3.71

Total loans 109,138 930 3.41

103,762 843 3.28

100,814 894 3.56

Loans held for sale 1,107 10 3.49

1,485 12 3.32

1,616 11 2.60

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 43,023 188 1.60

44,923 173 1.50

33,623 133 1.57

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,291 48 2.65

7,188 46 2.54

6,452 45 2.75

Trading account assets 854 7 3.45

842 6 2.74

837 5 2.56

Short-term investments 3,591 13 1.45

7,323 4 .25

18,817 6 .13

Other investments (e) 800 4 2.27

651 2 1.26

622 2 1.02

Total earning assets 165,804 1,200 2.83

166,174 1,086 2.62

162,781 1,096 2.70

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,103)





(1,056)





(1,442)





Accrued income and other assets 18,826





17,471





16,531





Discontinued assets 505





539





650





Total assets $ 184,032





$ 183,128





$ 178,520



Liabilities























NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 85,389 $ 18 .08

$ 88,515 $ 11 .05

$ 83,981 $ 9 .05

Savings deposits 7,891 — .01

7,599 — .01

6,859 1 .03

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,487 1 .44

1,639 2 .44

2,212 4 .72

Other time deposits 1,972 1 .13

2,098 1 .15

2,630 2 .38

Total interest-bearing deposits 96,739 20 .08

99,851 14 .06

95,682 16 .07

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,792 6 .88

287 — .13

251 — .02

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,943 9 1.77

705 3 1.94

744 3 1.19

Long-term debt (f), (g) 12,662 61 1.92

10,830 49 1.79

11,978 54 1.79

Total interest-bearing liabilities 114,136 96 .34

111,673 66 .24

108,655 73 .27

Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,732





50,312





48,640





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,261





3,824





2,716





Discontinued liabilities (g) 505





539





650





Total liabilities $ 169,634





$ 166,348





$ 160,661



Equity























Key shareholders' equity $ 14,398





$ 16,780





$ 17,859





Noncontrolling interests —





—





—





Total equity 14,398





16,780





17,859





Total liabilities and equity $ 184,032





$ 183,128





$ 178,520



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.50 %





2.38 %





2.43 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,104 2.61 %



$ 1,020 2.46 %



$ 1,023 2.52 % TE adjustment (b)

7





6





6



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,097





$ 1,014





$ 1,017



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $153 million, $141 million, and $132 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.

TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Six months ended June 30, 2022



Six months ended June 30, 2021



Average

Yield/



Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets

















Loans: (b), (c)

















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 52,723 $ 858 3.28 %



$ 52,194 $ 902 3.49 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 14,910 257 3.48



12,742 232 3.67

Real estate — construction 2,076 37 3.60



2,099 39 3.71

Commercial lease financing 3,879 48 2.44



4,101 61 2.99

Total commercial loans 73,588 1,200 3.28



71,136 1,234 3.49

Real estate — residential mortgage 17,352 243 2.80



10,380 154 2.97

Home equity loans 8,276 153 3.72



9,189 173 3.79

Consumer direct loans 6,236 129 4.18



4,864 113 4.70

Credit cards 938 48 10.28



920 46 10.12

Consumer indirect loans 75 — —



4,288 69 3.25

Total consumer loans 32,877 573 3.49



29,641 555 3.77

Total loans 106,465 1,773 3.35



100,777 1,789 3.58

Loans held for sale 1,295 22 3.40



1,574 22 2.74

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 43,968 361 1.55



31,841 263 1.66

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 7,239 94 2.59



6,818 90 2.63

Trading account assets 848 13 3.10



842 10 2.35

Short-term investments 5,447 17 .65



17,670 11 .13

Other investments (e) 726 6 1.82



618 4 1.21

Total earning assets 165,988 2,286 2.72



160,140 2,189 2.75

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,080)







(1,532)





Accrued income and other assets 18,152







16,463





Discontinued assets 522







668





Total assets $ 183,582







$ 175,739



Liabilities

















NOW and money market deposit accounts $ 86,943 $ 29 .07



$ 82,717 $ 20 .05

Savings deposits 7,746 1 .01



6,533 1 .03

Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more) 1,562 3 .44



2,390 10 .85

Other time deposits 2,035 1 .14



2,766 6 .48

Total interest-bearing deposits 98,286 34 .07



94,406 37 .08

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,547 6 .81



247 — .03

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 1,327 12 1.82



811 4 .89

Long-term debt (f), (g) 11,751 110 1.86



12,402 114 1.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities 112,911 162 .29



107,866 155 .29

Noninterest-bearing deposits 50,523







46,638





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,043







2,753





Discontinued liabilities (g) 522







668





Total liabilities $ 167,999







$ 157,925



Equity

















Key shareholders' equity $ 15,583







$ 17,814





Noncontrolling interests —







—





Total equity 15,583







17,814





Total liabilities and equity $ 183,582







$ 175,739



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.44 %







2.46 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 2,124 2.53 %





$ 2,035 2.56 % TE adjustment (b)

13







13



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 2,111







$ 2,022























(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $147 million and $129 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. (e) Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost. (f) Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges. (g) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Personnel (a) $ 607 $ 630 $ 623

$ 1,237 $ 1,247 Net occupancy 78 73 75

151 151 Computer processing 78 77 71

155 144 Business services and professional fees 52 53 51

105 101 Equipment 26 23 25

49 50 Operating lease expense 27 28 31

55 65 Marketing 34 28 31

62 57 Other expense 176 158 169

334 332 Total noninterest expense $ 1,078 $ 1,070 $ 1,076

$ 2,148 $ 2,147 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,414 17,110 17,003

17,262 17,046

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Salaries and contract labor $ 357 $ 348 $ 321

$ 705 $ 641 Incentive and stock-based compensation 163 183 210

346 406 Employee benefits 83 97 92

180 199 Severance 4 2 —

6 1 Total personnel expense $ 607 $ 630 $ 623

$ 1,237 $ 1,247

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 6/30/2022 vs

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 55,245 $ 52,815 $ 50,672

4.6 % 9.0 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 15,636 15,124 12,965

3.4 20.6 Construction 2,144 2,065 2,132

3.8 .6 Total commercial real estate loans 17,780 17,189 15,097

3.4 17.8 Commercial lease financing (b) 3,956 3,916 4,061

1.0 (2.6) Total commercial loans 76,981 73,920 69,830

4.1 10.2 Residential — prime loans:











Real estate — residential mortgage 19,588 17,181 12,131

14.0 61.5 Home equity loans 8,134 8,258 9,047

(1.5) (10.1) Total residential — prime loans 27,722 25,439 21,178

9.0 30.9 Consumer direct loans 6,665 6,249 5,049

6.7 32.0 Credit cards 967 930 923

4.0 4.8 Consumer indirect loans 55 62 3,750

(11.3) (98.5) Total consumer loans 35,409 32,680 30,900

8.4 14.6 Total loans (c), (d) $ 112,390 $ 106,600 $ 100,730

5.4 % 11.6 %

(a) Loan balances include $161 million, $147 million, and $135 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. (b) Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $12 million, $14 million, and $19 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $498 million at June 30, 2022, $531 million at March 31, 2022, and $636 million at June 30, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $233 million, $193 million, and $225 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 6/30/2022 vs

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

3/31/2022 6/30/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 213 $ 216 $ 233

(1.4) % (8.6) % Real estate — commercial mortgage 1,004 819 1,073

22.6 (6.4) Real estate — construction 6 21 —

(71.4) % N/M Real estate — residential mortgage 83 114 231

(27.2) (64.1) Total loans held for sale $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 1,537

11.6 % (15.0) %

N/M = Not Meaningful

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 1,805 $ 1,537 $ 2,296 New originations 2,837 2,724 5,704 3,328 3,573 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (57) — (1) 3,305 (71) Loan sales (2,506) (4,269) (4,742) (6,405) (4,195) Loan draws (payments), net (133) (12) (12) 8 (27) Valuation and other adjustments (5) (2) (25) 32 (39) Balance at end of period $ 1,306 $ 1,170 $ 2,729 $ 1,805 $ 1,537

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 6/30/2021

6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Average loans outstanding $ 109,138 $ 103,762 $ 100,814

$ 106,465 $ 100,777 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period 1,105 1,061 1,438

1,061 1,626 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 39 30 41

69 114













Real estate — commercial mortgage 3 4 4

7 39 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 3 4 4

7 39 Commercial lease financing — 2 —

2 4 Total commercial loans 42 36 45

78 157 Real estate — residential mortgage (2) (1) 1

(3) 1 Home equity loans — 1 4

1 6 Consumer direct loans 10 7 7

17 15 Credit cards 8 7 9

15 15 Consumer indirect loans 1 1 5

2 12 Total consumer loans 17 15 26

32 49 Total loans charged off 59 51 71

110 206 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 8 11 32

19 40













Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 1 6

2 7 Real estate — construction 1 — —

1 — Total commercial real estate loans 2 1 6

3 7 Commercial lease financing 1 — —

1 1 Total commercial loans 11 12 38

23 48 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 — —

1 1 Home equity loans 1 1 1

2 2 Consumer direct loans 1 2 2

3 4 Credit cards 1 2 3

3 5 Consumer indirect loans — 1 5

1 10 Total consumer loans 4 6 11

10 22 Total recoveries 15 18 49

33 70 Net loan charge-offs (44) (33) (22)

(77) (136) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 38 77 (196)

115 (270) Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,099 $ 1,105 $ 1,220

$ 1,099 $ 1,220













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period 166 160 178

160 197 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments 7 6 (26)

13 (45) Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 173 $ 166 $ 152

$ 173 $ 152













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,272 $ 1,271 $ 1,372

$ 1,272 $ 1,372













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .16 % .13 % .09 %

.15 % .27 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .98 1.04 1.21

.98 1.21 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.13 1.19 1.36

1.13 1.36 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 256.2 251.7 175.8

256.2 175.8 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 296.5 289.5 197.7

296.5 197.7













Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ 1 2 $ 1

$ 3 $ 2 Recoveries 1 — —

1 1 Net loan charge-offs $ — $ (2) $ (1)

$ (2) $ (1)

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 Net loan charge-offs $ 44 $ 33 $ 19 $ 29 $ 22 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .16 % .13 % .08 % .11 % .09 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,099 $ 1,105 $ 1,061 $ 1,084 $ 1,220 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,272 1,271 1,221 1,236 1,372 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans .98 % 1.04 % 1.04 % 1.10 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.13 1.19 1.20 1.25 1.36 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 256.2 251.7 233.7 195.7 175.8 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 296.5 289.5 268.9 223.1 197.7 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 $ 694 Nonperforming assets at period end 463 467 489 599 738 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .38 % .41 % .45 % .56 % .69 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .41 .44 .48 .61 .73

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Commercial and industrial $ 197 $ 186 $ 191 $ 253 $ 355











Real estate — commercial mortgage 35 40 44 49 66 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 35 40 44 49 66 Commercial lease financing 2 3 4 5 7 Total commercial loans 234 229 239 307 428 Real estate — residential mortgage 67 73 72 93 99 Home equity loans 120 129 135 146 146 Consumer direct loans 3 4 4 4 4 Credit cards 3 3 3 3 3 Consumer indirect loans 2 1 1 1 14 Total consumer loans 195 210 215 247 266 Total nonperforming loans 429 439 454 554 694 OREO 9 8 8 8 9 Nonperforming loans held for sale 25 20 24 35 32 Other nonperforming assets — — 3 2 3 Total nonperforming assets $ 463 $ 467 $ 489 $ 599 $ 738 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 41 55 68 82 74 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 137 122 165 164 190 Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a) 216 219 220 270 334 Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a) 94 98 99 146 177 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 3 4 4 4 5 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .38 % .41 % .45 % .56 % .69 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets .41 .44 .48 .61 .73

(a) Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 Balance at beginning of period $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 $ 694 $ 728 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 118 87 116 116 186 Charge-offs (59) (50) (51) (66) (74) Loans sold (8) — (38) (17) (10) Payments (35) (27) (68) (136) (92) Transfers to OREO (2) (1) (1) (1) — Loans returned to accrual status (24) (24) (58) (36) (44) Balance at end of period $ 429 $ 439 $ 454 $ 554 $ 694

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)































Change 2Q22 vs.

2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21

1Q22 2Q21 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 824 $ 799 $ 839 $ 870 $ 852

3.1 % (3.3) % Provision for credit losses 8 43 14 (38) (70)

(81.4) 111.4 Noninterest expense 676 663 613 591 584

2.0 15.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 107 70 161 241 257

52.9 (58.4) Average loans and leases 40,818 38,637 37,792 39,796 40,598

5.6 .5 Average deposits 91,256 91,468 90,271 89,156 88,412

(.2) 3.2 Net loan charge-offs 23 22 22 35 34

4.5 (32.4) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .23 % .23 % .23 % .35 % .34 %

— (32.4) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 203 $ 217 $ 222 $ 254 $ 274

(6.5) (25.9) Return on average allocated equity 11.66 % 7.91 % 18.05 % 25.81 % 28.53 %

47.4 (59.1)

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 844 $ 810 $ 1,028 $ 886 $ 871

4.2 % (3.1) % Provision for credit losses 37 41 (12) (69) (131)

(9.8) 128.2 Noninterest expense 414 417 501 470 451

(.7) (8.2) Net income (loss) attributable to Key 315 283 449 381 432

11.3 (27.1) Average loans and leases 67,834 64,701 61,127 59,914 59,953

4.8 13.1 Average loans held for sale 1,016 1,323 1,962 1,190 1,341

(23.2) (24.2) Average deposits 54,864 57,289 59,537 56,522 54,814

(4.2) .1 Net loan charge-offs 21 11 — (6) 9

90.9 133.3 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .12 % .07 % — % (.04) % .06 %

71.4 100.0 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 260 $ 250 $ 267 $ 345 $ 464

4.0 (44.0) Return on average allocated equity 14.16 % 13.21 % 21.54 % 18.54 % 20.69 %

7.2 (31.6)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

