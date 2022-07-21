GENESIS GV70, G80 EARN TOP MARKS IN J.D. POWER 2022 U.S. APEAL STUDY

Genesis GV70 ranked first in Compact Premium SUV segment in its first year of eligibility





Genesis G80 ranked first in Upper Midsize Premium Car segment





Genesis ranked second overall among premium brands

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Genesis GV70 SUV and G80 executive sedan were named as top-ranked models in their respective segments in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. Genesis was also ranked second overall among premium brands.

"At Genesis, we create our products with bold designs, the latest technological innovations, refined performance, and class-leading safety & driver assistance features," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are pleased with our customers' passion for their vehicles, as demonstrated through their responses in the study."

GV70 is the award-winning second SUV from Genesis and receives this accolade in its first year of eligibility. It comes to market with the brand's latest Athletic Elegance design language: a bold and distinct look for Genesis with its signature two-lined Quad Lamps. GV70 provides a dynamic driving experience and exceptional comfort, all while incorporating the latest technologies and advanced safety features.

G80 is at the core of the Genesis sedan lineup and offers a perfect balance of comfort and refined performance. For the 2022 model year, the brand introduced the G80 Sport, adding bold new styling, available new suspension tuning, available rear wheel steering, and other features to the executive sedan. Later this year, the brand will launch its Electrified G80, the first Genesis EV sedan and second all-electric model, as the brand pursues a 100% electric lineup by 2030.

The J.D. Power U.S. APEAL Study examines new-vehicle owners' assessments of their experiences with their new vehicle after 90 days of ownership. The study data provides insight on experiences with design, performance, safety, usability, comfort, and other factors.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including G70, G80, and G90 sedans, along with GV60, GV70, and GV80 SUVs — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification, starting with its Electrified G80 and GV60 electric models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

