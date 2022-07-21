Tributes
Dover Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)
(PRNewsfoto/Dover)(PRNewswire)


Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)


2022


2021


% Change


2022


2021


% Change

U.S. GAAP

Revenue


$      2,159


$      2,032


6 %


$      4,211


$      3,900


8 %

Net earnings 


290


265


9 %


516


497


4 %

Diluted EPS 


2.00


1.82


10 %


3.56


3.43


4 %














Non-GAAP

Organic revenue change






7 %






8 %

Adjusted net earnings 1


309


299


3 %


585


562


4 %

Adjusted diluted EPS


2.14


2.06


4 %


4.03


3.87


4 %


1 Q2 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $36.0 million and $26.6 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $6.1
million and $8.2 million, respectively. Year-to-date and Q2 2022 also exclude a $22.6 million reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Year-to-
date 2022 and 2021 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses of $76.8 million and $53.4 million, respectively, and restructuring and other costs of $14.5
million and $11.3 million, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $2.2 billion, an increase of 6% (+7% organic) compared to the second quarter of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $290 million increased 9%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.00 was up 10%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $309 million increased 3% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.14 was up 4% versus the comparable quarter of the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, Dover generated revenue of $4.2 billion, an increase of 8% (+8%% organic) compared to the comparable period of the prior year. GAAP net earnings of $516 million increased 4%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $3.56 was also up 4% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $585 million increased 4%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.03 was also up 4% versus the comparable period of the prior year.

A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:

Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "Our team delivered a strong second quarter performance which led to record quarterly revenue and sequential and year-over-year earnings growth, despite a difficult operating environment and significant foreign currency headwinds. Our backlog remains at a historically high level, providing a good line of sight for operational execution while new order bookings normalize as our lead times improve.

"Input shortages and the COVID-19 lockdowns in China negatively impacted shipment volumes and fixed cost absorption across multiple businesses. Despite these headwinds, our operating margin improved sequentially in the quarter, driven by cost controls, overall strong volume and meaningfully improving price-cost dynamics, which we expect to drive profitability in the second half of the year.

"Our strong balance sheet supports our disciplined capital allocation initiatives. We are investing in capacity expansions and productivity improvements across many operating companies to capture secular revenue growth opportunities and continue driving efficiencies. The recently-announced Malema acquisition closed on July 1 and we continue our pursuit of attractive bolt-on acquisitions. We also repurchased $85 million of our common stock in the second quarter and will continue to proactively evaluate various capital deployment alternatives through the remainder of the year.

"Our strong backlog, constructive demand and execution playbook tailored to various operating scenarios position us well to deliver revenue and earnings growth amidst continuing economic uncertainty. We are maintaining our 2022 adjusted full-year guidance."

FULL YEAR 2022 GUIDANCE:

In 2022, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.44 to $7.64 (adjusted EPS of $8.45 to $8.65), based on full year revenue growth of 8% to 10% (8% to 10% on an organic basis).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

Dover will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter and year-to-date 2022 results at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 A.M. Central Time) on Thursday, July 21, 2022. The webcast can be accessed on the Dover website at dovercorporation.com. The conference call will also be made available for replay on the website. Additional information on Dover's second quarter results and its operating segments can be found on the Company's website.

ABOUT DOVER:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, the impact on global or a regional economy due to the outbreak or escalation of hostilities or war, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - SECOND QUARTER 2022


DOVER CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue

$      2,158,715


$      2,031,676


$      4,210,616


$        3,899,577

Cost of goods and services

1,377,432


1,259,504


2,686,139


2,405,857

Gross profit

781,283


772,172


1,524,477


1,493,720

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

424,433


428,042


868,276


837,040

Operating earnings

356,850


344,130


656,201


656,680

Interest expense

26,989


26,661


53,541


53,484

Interest income

(949)


(942)


(1,724)


(1,622)

Other income, net

(4,546)


(4,933)


(6,675)


(7,776)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

335,356


323,344


611,059


612,594

Provision for income taxes

45,738


58,836


95,288


115,317

Net earnings

$         289,618


$         264,508


$         515,771


$           497,277









Net earnings per share:








Basic

$              2.01


$              1.84


$              3.58


$                3.46

Diluted

$              2.00


$              1.82


$              3.56


$                3.43

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

143,832


143,941


143,959


143,854

Diluted

144,669


145,118


144,998


145,040









Dividends paid per common share

$              0.50


$             0.495


$              1.00


$                0.99


* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

REVENUE











Engineered Products

$  487,647

$  514,436

$  1,002,083


$  428,127

$  442,091

$  870,218

$  447,798

$  462,811

$  1,780,827

Clean Energy & Fueling

458,395

494,075

952,470


389,678

437,042

826,720

410,561

410,872

1,648,153

Imaging & Identification

272,255

275,951

548,206


284,328

294,076

578,404

292,535

292,428

1,163,367

Pumps & Process Solutions

435,195

441,127

876,322


394,377

428,701

823,078

438,240

447,316

1,708,634

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

399,078

434,164

833,242


372,077

430,506

802,583

429,425

376,167

1,608,175

Intersegment eliminations

(669)

(1,038)

(1,707)


(686)

(740)

(1,426)

(290)

(359)

(2,075)

Total consolidated revenue

$  2,051,901

$  2,158,715

$  4,210,616


$  1,867,901

$  2,031,676

$  3,899,577

$  2,018,269

$  1,989,235

$  7,907,081












NET EARNINGS











Segment Earnings:











Engineered Products

$    71,130

$    81,671

$  152,801


$    76,684

$    71,255

$  147,939

$    67,376

$    62,537

$  277,852

Clean Energy & Fueling

72,962

99,034

171,996


79,572

93,430

173,002

80,101

74,083

327,186

Imaging & Identification

58,598

61,392

119,990


63,618

66,565

130,183

70,635

66,114

266,932

Pumps & Process Solutions

146,617

138,048

284,665


128,895

146,759

275,654

150,275

149,664

575,593

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

53,609

64,181

117,790


43,475

56,905

100,380

49,734

35,403

185,517

Total segment earnings

402,916

444,326

847,242


392,244

434,914

827,158

418,121

387,801

1,633,080

Purchase accounting expenses 1

53,286

47,019

100,305


35,516

35,162

70,678

35,587

35,715

141,980

Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 2

10,552

7,944

18,496


4,162

10,779

14,941

(3,201)

26,696

38,436

Loss (gain) on dispositions 3

194

194


(206,338)

(206,338)

Corporate expense / other 4

37,404

27,967

65,371


37,173

39,910

77,083

33,249

45,966

156,298

Interest expense

26,552

26,989

53,541


26,823

26,661

53,484

26,433

26,402

106,319

Interest income

(775)

(949)

(1,724)


(680)

(942)

(1,622)

(1,466)

(1,353)

(4,441)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

275,703

335,356

611,059


289,250

323,344

612,594

327,519

460,713

1,400,826

Provision for income taxes

49,550

45,738

95,288


56,481

58,836

115,317

63,763

97,928

277,008

Net earnings

$  226,153

$  289,618

$  515,771


$  232,769

$  264,508

$  497,277

$  263,756

$  362,785

$  1,123,818












SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN









Engineered Products

14.6 %

15.9 %

15.2 %


17.9 %

16.1 %

17.0 %

15.0 %

13.5 %

15.6 %

Clean Energy & Fueling

15.9 %

20.0 %

18.1 %


20.4 %

21.4 %

20.9 %

19.5 %

18.0 %

19.9 %

Imaging & Identification

21.5 %

22.2 %

21.9 %


22.4 %

22.6 %

22.5 %

24.1 %

22.6 %

22.9 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

33.7 %

31.3 %

32.5 %


32.7 %

34.2 %

33.5 %

34.3 %

33.5 %

33.7 %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

13.4 %

14.8 %

14.1 %


11.7 %

13.2 %

12.5 %

11.6 %

9.4 %

11.5 %

Total segment earnings margin

19.6 %

20.6 %

20.1 %


21.0 %

21.4 %

21.2 %

20.7 %

19.5 %

20.7 %


1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.

2 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.

3 Loss (gain) on dispositions include working capital adjustments related to dispositions.

4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Earnings Per Share












2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

Net earnings per share:











Basic

$        1.57

$        2.01

$        3.58


$        1.62

$        1.84

$        3.46

$        1.83

$        2.52

$        7.81

Diluted

$        1.56

$        2.00

$        3.56


$        1.61

$        1.82

$        3.43

$        1.81

$        2.49

$        7.74












Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:

Net earnings

$  226,153

$  289,618

$  515,771


$  232,769

$  264,508

$  497,277

$  263,756

$  362,785

$  1,123,818












Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

144,087

143,832

143,959


143,765

143,941

143,854

143,976

144,005

143,923

Diluted

145,329

144,669

144,998


144,938

145,118

145,040

145,440

145,460

145,273












* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

Adjusted net earnings:











Net earnings

$  226,153

$  289,618

$  515,771


$  232,769

$  264,508

$  497,277

$  263,756

$                362,785

$  1,123,818

Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1

53,286

47,019

100,305


35,516

35,162

70,678

35,587

35,715

141,980

Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2

(12,538)

(11,013)

(23,551)


(8,720)

(8,571)

(17,291)

(8,700)

(8,763)

(34,754)

Restructuring and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

10,552

7,944

18,496


4,162

10,779

14,941

(3,201)

26,696

38,436

Restructuring and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(2,191)

(1,803)

(3,994)


(1,031)

(2,597)

(3,628)

902

(4,610)

(7,336)

Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4

194

194


(206,338)

(206,338)

Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2

(27)

(27)


53,218

53,218

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5

(22,579)

(22,579)


Adjusted net earnings

$  275,429

$  309,186

$  584,615


$  262,696

$  299,281

$  561,977

$  288,344

$                258,703

$  1,109,024












Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:









Diluted net earnings per share

$     1.56

$     2.00

$     3.56


$     1.61

$     1.82

$     3.43

$     1.81

$     2.49

$         7.74

Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1

0.37

0.33

0.69


0.25

0.24

0.49

0.24

0.25

0.98

Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2

(0.09)

(0.08)

(0.16)


(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.12)

(0.06)

(0.06)

(0.24)

Restructuring and other costs (benefits), pre-tax 3

0.07

0.05

0.13


0.03

0.07

0.10

(0.02)

0.18

0.26

Restructuring and other costs (benefits), tax impact 2

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.03)


(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.03)

0.01

(0.03)

(0.05)

Loss (gain) on dispositions, pre-tax 4


(1.42)

(1.42)

Loss (gain) on dispositions, tax-impact 2


0.37

0.37

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5

(0.16)

(0.16)


Adjusted diluted net earnings per share

$     1.90

$     2.14

$     4.03


$     1.81

$     2.06

$     3.87

$     1.98

$     1.78

$         7.63












1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD 2022 include $12,487, $7,158, and $19,645 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, primarily related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our Clean Energy & Fueling segment.

2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.

3 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q1 and Q2 YTD 2022 include $5,457 of non-cash foreign currency translation losses reclassified to earnings included within restructuring and other costs of $2,117 related to write-off of assets due to an exit from certain Latin America countries for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q4 and FY 2021 for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment include a $12,073 other than temporary impairment charge related to an equity method investment and a $6,072 write-off of assets incurred in connection with an exit from certain Latin America countries. Q3 and FY 2021 include a $9,078 payment received for previously incurred restructuring costs related to a product line exit in our Engineered Products segment.

4 Q1 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of UB and the RWB equity method investment in Q4 2021. Q4 and FY2021 represent a $181,615 gain on disposition of UB in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment and a $24,723 gain on disposition of our RWB equity method investment in our Engineered Products segment.

5 Q2 and Q2 YTD 2022 represent a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.












* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA






















Engineered Products:











Segment earnings

$    71,130

$    81,671

$  152,801


$    76,684

$    71,255

$  147,939

$    67,376

$    62,537

$  277,852

Other depreciation and amortization 1

7,274

6,799

14,073


6,708

5,814

12,522

7,132

7,382

27,036

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

78,404

88,470

166,874


83,392

77,069

160,461

74,508

69,919

304,888

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

16.1 %

17.2 %

16.7 %


19.5 %

17.4 %

18.4 %

16.6 %

15.1 %

17.1 %












Clean Energy & Fueling:











Segment earnings 3

$    72,962

$    99,034

$  171,996


$    79,572

$    93,430

$  173,002

$    80,101

$    74,083

$  327,186

Other depreciation and amortization 1

8,466

6,533

14,999


6,489

6,571

13,060

6,411

6,371

25,842

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

81,428

105,567

186,995


86,061

100,001

186,062

86,512

80,454

353,028

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

17.8 %

21.4 %

19.6 %


22.1 %

22.9 %

22.5 %

21.1 %

19.6 %

21.4 %












Imaging & Identification:











Segment earnings

$    58,598

$    61,392

$  119,990


$    63,618

$    66,565

$  130,183

$    70,635

$    66,114

$  266,932

Other depreciation and amortization 1

3,497

3,496

6,993


3,274

3,544

6,818

3,896

3,475

14,189

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

62,095

64,888

126,983


66,892

70,109

137,001

74,531

69,589

281,121

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

22.8 %

23.5 %

23.2 %


23.5 %

23.8 %

23.7 %

25.5 %

23.8 %

24.2 %












Pumps & Process Solutions:











Segment earnings

$  146,617

$  138,048

$  284,665


$  128,895

$  146,759

$  275,654

$  150,275

$  149,664

$  575,593

Other depreciation and amortization 1

9,922

9,787

19,709


9,670

9,638

19,308

9,832

10,132

39,272

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

156,539

147,835

304,374


138,565

156,397

294,962

160,107

159,796

614,865

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

36.0 %

33.5 %

34.7 %


35.1 %

36.5 %

35.8 %

36.5 %

35.7 %

36.0 %












Climate & Sustainability Technologies:










Segment earnings

$    53,609

$    64,181

$  117,790


$    43,475

$    56,905

$  100,380

$    49,734

$    35,403

$  185,517

Other depreciation and amortization 1

6,495

6,443

12,938


6,349

6,682

13,031

7,019

6,937

26,987

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

60,104

70,624

130,728


49,824

63,587

113,411

56,753

42,340

212,504

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

15.1 %

16.3 %

15.7 %


13.4 %

14.8 %

14.1 %

13.2 %

11.3 %

13.2 %












Total Segments:











Segment earnings 2, 3, 4

$  402,916

$  444,326

$  847,242


$  392,244

$  434,914

$  827,158

$  418,121

$  387,801

$  1,633,080

Other depreciation and amortization 1

35,654

33,058

68,712


32,490

32,249

64,739

34,290

34,297

133,326

Adjusted segment EBITDA 2

438,570

477,384

915,954


424,734

467,163

891,897

452,411

422,098

1,766,406

Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2

21.4 %

22.1 %

21.8 %


22.7 %

23.0 %

22.9 %

22.4 %

21.2 %

22.3 %












1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.

2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

3 Q1, Q2, and Q2 YTD 2022 exclude $12,097, $6,898, and $18,995 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our Clean Energy & Fueling segment.

4 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

Net earnings:











Adjusted segment EBITDA1:











Engineered Products

$   78,404

$   88,470

$ 166,874


$   83,392

$   77,069

$ 160,461

$   74,508

$   69,919

$ 304,888

Clean Energy & Fueling

81,428

105,567

186,995


86,061

100,001

186,062

86,512

80,454

353,028

Imaging & Identification

62,095

64,888

126,983


66,892

70,109

137,001

74,531

69,589

281,121

Pumps & Process Solutions

156,539

147,835

304,374


138,565

156,397

294,962

160,107

159,796

614,865

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

60,104

70,624

130,728


49,824

63,587

113,411

56,753

42,340

212,504

Total adjusted segment EBITDA 1

438,570

477,384

915,954


424,734

467,163

891,897

452,411

422,098

1,766,406

Less: Other depreciation and amortization 2

35,654

33,058

68,712


32,490

32,249

64,739

34,290

34,297

133,326

Total segment earnings 1

402,916

444,326

847,242


392,244

434,914

827,158

418,121

387,801

1,633,080

Purchase accounting expenses 3

53,286

47,019

100,305


35,516

35,162

70,678

35,587

35,715

141,980

Restructuring and other costs (benefits) 4

10,552

7,944

18,496


4,162

10,779

14,941

(3,201)

26,696

38,436

Loss (gain) on dispositions 5

194

194


(206,338)

(206,338)

Corporate expense / other 6

37,404

27,967

65,371


37,173

39,910

77,083

33,249

45,966

156,298

Interest expense

26,552

26,989

53,541


26,823

26,661

53,484

26,433

26,402

106,319

Interest income

(775)

(949)

(1,724)


(680)

(942)

(1,622)

(1,466)

(1,353)

(4,441)

Earnings before provision for income taxes

275,703

335,356

611,059


289,250

323,344

612,594

327,519

460,713

1,400,826

Provision for income taxes

49,550

45,738

95,288


56,481

58,836

115,317

63,763

97,928

277,008

Net earnings

$ 226,153

$ 289,618

$ 515,771


$ 232,769

$ 264,508

$ 497,277

$ 263,756

$ 362,785

$  1,123,818












1 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.

2 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.

3 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.

4 Restructuring and other costs (benefits) relate to actions taken for employee reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.

5 Loss (gain) on dispositions include working capital adjustments related to dispositions.

6 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.

DOVER CORPORATION

REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)





Non-GAAP Reconciliations





Revenue Growth Factors






2022


Q2


Q2 YTD

Organic




Engineered Products

18.6 %


16.6 %

Clean Energy & Fueling

(1.1) %


(0.5) %

Imaging & Identification

(0.9) %


(1.0) %

Pumps & Process Solutions

6.8 %


9.6 %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

11.4 %


14.2 %

Total Organic

7.5 %


8.4 %

Acquisitions

4.1 %


4.3 %

Dispositions

(1.7) %


(1.7) %

Currency translation

(3.6) %


(3.0) %

Total*

6.3 %


8.0 %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.



2022


Q2


Q2 YTD

Organic




United States

12.5 %


10.7 %

Other Americas

(17.7) %


(5.5) %

Europe

11.8 %


9.0 %

Asia

0.4 %


8.6 %

Other

(14.4) %


(2.4) %

Total Organic

7.5 %


8.4 %

Acquisitions

4.1 %


4.3 %

Dispositions

(1.7) %


(1.7) %

Currency translation

(3.6) %


(3.0) %

Total*

6.3 %


8.0 %

 * Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation


Range

2022 Guidance for Earnings per Share (GAAP)

$          7.44


$          7.64

Purchase accounting expenses, net


1.01


Restructuring and other costs, net


0.16


Tax Cuts and Jobs Act


(0.16)


2022 Guidance for Adjusted Earnings per Share (Non-GAAP)

$          8.45


$          8.65

* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.

DOVER CORPORATION

QUARTERLY CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP)

(unaudited)(in thousands)


Quarterly Cash Flow



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):








Operating activities

$    23,683

$ 178,773

$ 202,456


$ 177,184

$ 260,073

$ 437,257

$ 351,329

$ 327,279

$  1,115,865

Investing activities

(46,963)

(68,890)

(115,853)


(29,572)

(121,631)

(151,203)

(135,439)

(706,111)

(992,753)

Financing activities

(75,204)

120,469

45,265


(124,239)

(75,949)

(200,188)

(74,610)

24,918

(249,880)


Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

Cash flow from operating activities

$    23,683

$ 178,773

$ 202,456


$ 177,184

$ 260,073

$ 437,257

$ 351,329

$ 327,279

$  1,115,865

Less: Capital expenditures

(50,381)

(50,196)

(100,577)


(31,260)

(41,971)

(73,231)

(47,926)

(50,308)

(171,465)

Free cash flow

$   (26,698)

$ 128,577

$ 101,879


$ 145,924

$ 218,102

$ 364,026

$ 303,403

$ 276,971

$     944,400












Cash flow from operating activities as a
percentage of revenue

1.2 %

8.3 %

4.8 %


9.5 %

12.8 %

11.2 %

17.4 %

16.5 %

14.1 %












Cash flow from operating activities as a
percentage of adjusted net earnings

8.6 %

57.8 %

34.6 %


67.4 %

86.9 %

77.8 %

121.8 %

126.5 %

100.6 %












Free cash flow as a percentage of
revenue

-1.3 %

6.0 %

2.4 %


7.8 %

10.7 %

9.3 %

15.0 %

13.9 %

11.9 %












Free cash flow as a percentage of
adjusted net earnings

-9.7 %

41.6 %

17.4 %


55.5 %

72.9 %

64.8 %

105.2 %

107.1 %

85.2 %












DOVER CORPORATION

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

(unaudited)(in thousands)



2022


2021


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD


Q1

Q2

Q2 YTD

Q3

Q4

FY 2021

BOOKINGS






















Engineered Products

$  541,035

$  452,668

$  993,703


$  528,310

$  497,200

$  1,025,510

$  502,767

$  585,452

$  2,113,729

Clean Energy & Fueling

501,491

487,861

989,352


422,668

453,146

875,814

467,821

398,844

1,742,479

Imaging & Identification

307,104

292,136

599,240


293,614

299,608

593,222

293,782

303,400

1,190,404

Pumps & Process Solutions

459,790

471,693

931,483


551,365

521,010

1,072,375

490,581

460,105

2,023,061

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

444,852

403,574

848,426


537,326

606,545

1,143,871

540,280

632,849

2,317,000

Intersegment eliminations

(2,295)

(1,207)

(3,502)


(863)

(498)

(1,361)

(407)

(290)

(2,058)

Total consolidated bookings

$  2,251,977

$  2,106,725

$  4,358,702


$  2,332,420

$  2,377,011

$  4,709,431

$  2,294,824

$  2,380,360

$  9,384,615












BACKLOG






















Engineered Products

$  830,135

$  759,589



$  562,557

$  613,517


$  662,834

$  785,085


Clean Energy & Fueling

426,342

411,350



238,822

256,497


312,176

383,572


Imaging & Identification

243,411

255,255



198,556

206,125


204,766

212,098


Pumps & Process Solutions

704,935

715,646



539,097

634,477


682,415

688,931


Climate & Sustainability Technologies

1,218,155

1,186,180



677,309

854,188


964,233

1,174,479


Intersegment eliminations

(1,756)

(1,839)



(544)

(262)


(252)

(225)


Total consolidated backlog

$  3,421,222

$  3,326,181



$  2,215,797

$  2,564,542


$  2,826,172

$  3,243,940













Bookings Growth Factors



2022


Q2


Q2 YTD

Organic




Engineered Products

(8.3) %


(2.2) %

Clean Energy & Fueling

(4.6) %


(3.7) %

Imaging & Identification

2.6 %


5.1 %

Pumps & Process Solutions

(6.5) %


(10.4) %

Climate & Sustainability Technologies

(24.1) %


(17.2) %

Total Organic

(9.9) %


(7.1) %

Acquisitions

3.2 %


3.8 %

Dispositions

(1.8) %


(1.6) %

Currency translation

(2.9) %


(2.5) %

Total*

(11.4) %


(7.4) %

* Totals may be impacted by rounding.

Non-GAAP Measures Definitions

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.

Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represents diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and gain/loss on dispositions.

Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.

Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.

Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of performance because it provides management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.

Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and bookings performance and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.

Performance Measures Definitions

Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Organic bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisition and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of revenue order trends.

Backlog represents an estimate of the total remaining bookings at a point in time for which performance obligations have not yet have satisfied. This metric is useful as it represents the aggregate amount we expect to recognize as revenue in the future.

We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Jack Dickens

Adrian Sakowicz

Senior Director - Investor Relations

Vice President - Communications

(630) 743-2566

(630) 743-5039

jdickens@dovercorp.com

asakowicz@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dover-reports-second-quarter-2022-results-301590609.html

SOURCE Dover

