BURNHAM HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FIRST HALF RESULTS AND DECLARES DIVIDEND

Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago

LANCASTER, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTC-Pink: BURCA), the parent company of multiple subsidiaries that are leading domestic manufacturers of boilers, and related HVAC products and accessories (including furnaces, radiators, and air conditioning systems) for residential, commercial and industrial applications, today reported its financial results for the six months ended July 3, 2022 and announced a quarterly common stock dividend.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.'s financial performance in the first half of 2022 included the following:

  • Net sales increased by approximately 20% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021 as demand remained strong across both the residential and commercial businesses.
  • Gross profit was 14.5% and 10.0% for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily as the result of pricing actions to offset inflation. Year to date gross profit was 15.2% and 13.0% for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were up year over year but remained flat as a percentage of sales at approximately 17% for the second quarter and first half of 2022 versus 2021.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.1 million compared to net loss of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. First half 2022 net loss was $1.8 million versus first half 2021 net loss of $3.1 million. Material inflation and staffing challenges continue to impact profitability. Rising interest rates and higher debt levels resulted in higher interest expense versus the same period last year.

For the first half of 2022, sales of residential products increased by 20.5% while sales of commercial products increased by 18.7% compared to the first half of 2021.  We are seeing strong momentum from incoming orders as both the residential and commercial backlogs have increased by $12.6 million and $9.9 million versus the prior year, respectively.

As we've noted in several of our recent financial results releases, profitability continues to be pressured by significant challenges in hiring and retaining qualified employees as well as multiple supply chain issues.  Production capacity and efficiencies continue to be hampered by parts availability and shortages of critical materials.  Appropriate pricing actions have been taken across all subsidiaries in response to continuing inflationary pressures.  Although there are signs of improvement, we remain diligent and ready to respond to continued instability and uncertainty in the greater macro-economic environment.

The Company's balance sheet continues to be strong, with adequate levels of working capital to support current and future business opportunities.  Long-term debt of $37.8 million was $5.2 million higher than last year, with the increase mostly attributable to inflationary pressures impacting working capital needs.  The increase versus December 31, 2021 is consistent with past years due to the seasonality and operating cycle of our business.

At its meeting on July 21, 2022, the Burnham Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.22 per share payable August 17, 2022, with a record date of August 11, 2022.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)






Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





July 3,


June 27,


July 3,


June 27,





2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales 


$        52,500


$        43,553


$      104,938


$        87,556

Cost of goods sold


44,906


39,185


88,984


76,193



Gross profit


7,594


4,368


15,954


11,363

Selling, general and administrative expenses


8,680


7,519


17,718


15,166



Operating loss


(1,086)


(3,151)


(1,764)


(3,803)

Other expense:










Non-service related pension credit


107


131


213


262


Investment loss net of interest income


(85)


45


(218)


(4)


Interest expense


(330)


(246)


(605)


(431)



Other expense


(308)


(70)


(610)


(173)

Loss before income taxes


(1,394)


(3,221)


(2,374)


(3,976)

Income tax benefit


(321)


(740)


(546)


(914)


Net loss


$        (1,073)


$        (2,481)


$        (1,828)


$        (3,062)













Loss per share (Note 1)











Basic


$          (0.23)


$          (0.54)


$          (0.40)


$          (0.67)



Diluted


$          (0.23)


$          (0.54)


$          (0.40)


$          (0.67)


Cash dividends per share


$            0.22


$            0.22


$            0.44


$            0.44












The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)






(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)





July 3,


December 31,


June 27,

ASSETS


2022


2021


2021

Current Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$          5,857


$          5,654


$          6,083


Trade accounts receivable, less allowances


19,933


24,920


22,797


Inventories


63,427


51,066


53,235


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


4,857


4,717


4,547



Total Current Assets


94,074


86,357


86,662

Property, plant and equipment, net


57,828


57,496


56,516

Operating lease assets


1,997


2,065


2,410

Other assets, net (Note 4)


22,901


21,551


12,200



Total Assets


$      176,800


$      167,469


$      157,788










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities








Accounts payable & accrued expenses


$        29,349


$        33,429


$        23,805


Current portion of long-term liabilities


152


152


147


Current portion of operating lease liabilities


824


765


749



Total Current Liabilities


30,325


34,346


24,701

Long-term debt


37,775


21,843


32,566

Operating lease liabilities


1,173


1,300


1,661

Other postretirement liabilities (Notes 4 and 5)


6,068


6,062


5,318

Deferred income taxes (Note 4)


8,972


8,753


6,721

Stockholders' Equity








Preferred Stock


530


530


530


Class A Common Stock 


3,623


3,615


3,606


Class B Convertible Common Stock


1,321


1,329


1,338


Additional paid-in capital


16,564


16,317


16,286


Retained earnings


109,668


113,582


111,520


Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Note 4)


(21,291)


(22,260)


(28,510)


Treasury stock, at cost 


(17,928)


(17,948)


(17,949)



Total Stockholders' Equity


92,487


95,165


86,821



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$      176,800


$      167,469


$      157,788










The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Six Months Ended




July 3,


June 27,




2022


2021


Net loss


$    (1,828)


$     (3,062)


Depreciation and amortization


2,388


2,257


Pension and postretirement liabilities expense


86


87


Contributions to pension trust (Note 5)


-


(375)


Other net adjustments


(549)


(328)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities


(11,224)


(3,826)

Net cash (used) / provided by operating activities


(11,127)


(5,247)


Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(2,797)


(6,530)


Net proceeds from borrowings


15,946


13,966


Proceeds from stock option exercise and treasury activity, net


267


186


Dividends paid


(2,086)


(2,051)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


$         203


$         324







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


$      5,654


$      5,759

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


203


324

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$      5,857


$      6,083







The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Burnham Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)


























Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2021


$       530


$      3,615


$      1,329


$   16,317


$  113,582


$           (22,260)


$  (17,948)


$        95,165



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


37


-


-


3


40

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,011)


-


-


(1,011)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(755)


-


-


(755)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($211)


-


-


-


-


-


751


-


751



















Balance at April 3, 2022


$       530


$      3,615


$      1,329


$   16,354


$  111,816


$           (21,509)


$  (17,945)


$        94,190



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


210


-


-


17


227

Conversion of common stock


-


8


(8)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,066)


-


-


(1,066)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(1,073)


-


-


(1,073)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($65)


-


-


-


-


-


218


-


218



















Balance at July 3, 2022


$       530


$      3,623


$      1,321


$   16,564


$  109,668


$           (21,291)


$  (17,928)


$        92,487












































Class B






Accumulated










Class A


Convertible


Additional




Other


Treasury






Preferred


Common


Common


Paid-in


Retained


Comprehensive


Stock,


Stockholders'




Stock


Stock


Stock


Capital


Earnings


Loss


at Cost


Equity

Balance at December 31, 2020


$       530


$      3,560


$      1,384


$   16,115


$  116,633


$           (29,043)


$  (17,964)


$        91,215



















Conversion of common stock


-


5


(5)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,004)


-


-


(1,004)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(581)


-


-


(581)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($166)


-


-


-


-


-


556


-


556



















Balance at March 28, 2021


$       530


$      3,565


$      1,379


$   16,115


$  115,048


$           (28,487)


$  (17,964)


$        90,186



















Exercise of stock options


-


-


-


171


-


-


15


186

Conversion of common stock


-


41


(41)


-


-


-


-


-

Cash dividends declared:


















Preferred stock - 6%


-


-


-


-


(9)


-


-


(9)


Common stock - ($0.22 per share)


-


-


-


-


(1,038)


-


-


(1,038)

Net loss for the period


-


-


-


-


(2,481)


-


-


(2,481)

Other comprehensive income,

















     net of tax ($7)


-


-


-


-


-


(23)


-


(23)



















Balance at June 27, 2021


$       530


$      3,606


$      1,338


$   16,286


$  111,520


$           (28,510)


$  (17,949)


$        86,821



















The accompanying notes are integral to the consolidated financial statements.

Notes To Financial Statements:

(1)

Basic earnings per share are based upon weighted average shares outstanding for the period.  Diluted earnings per share


assume the conversion of outstanding rights into common stock.

(2)

Common stock outstanding at July 3, 2022 includes 3,284,977 of Class A shares and 1,321,404 of Class B shares.

(3)

Mark-to-Market adjustments are a result of changes (non-cash) in the fair value of interest rate agreements. These


agreements are used to exchange the interest rate stream on variable rate debt for payments indexed to a fixed interest


rate.  These non-operational, non-cash charges reverse themselves over the term of the agreements.

(4)

Accounting rules require that the funded status of pension and other postretirement benefits be recognized as a non-cash


asset or liability, as the case may be, on the balance sheet.  As of December 31, 2021, plan assets exceeded projected


benefit obligations (asset) while as of December 31, 2020, projected benefit obligations exceeded plan assets (liability).


The resulting non-cash presentation on the balance sheet is reflected in "Other assets, net" or "Other postretirement


liabilities", "Deferred income taxes", and "Accumulated other comprehensive loss", a non-cash subsection of


"Stockholders' Equity" (See Note 10 of the 2021 Annual Report for more details).

(5)

For the first half of 2021, the Company made voluntary pre-tax contributions of $0.375 million to its defined benefit


pension plan.  This payment increased the trust assets available for benefit payments (reducing "Other postretirement


liabilities") and did not impact the Statement of Income.  No contribution was needed in the first half of 2022 due


to the funded status of the plan.

(6)

Unaudited results, forward looking statements, and certain significant estimates and risks.  This note has been 


expanded to include items discussed in detail within the 2021 Annual Report.




Unaudited Results and Forward Looking Statements. The accompanying unaudited financial statements


contain all adjustments that are necessary for a fair presentation of results for such periods and are consistent with policies


 and  procedures employed in the audited year-end financial statements.  These consolidated financial statements should be 


read in conjunction with the Annual Report for the period ended December 31, 2021.  Statements other than historical


facts included or referenced in this Report are forward-looking statements subject to certain risks, trends, and


uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  We undertake no duty to update


or revise these forward-looking statements.




Certain Significant Estimates and Risks.  Certain estimates are determined using historical information along with


assumptions about future events.  Changes in assumptions for items such as warranties, pensions, medical cost trends,


employment demographics and legal actions, as well as changes in actual experience, could cause these estimates to


change.  Specific risks, such as those included below, are discussed in the Company's Quarterly and Annual Reports


in order to provide regular knowledge of relevant matters.  Estimates and related reserves are more fully explained in the


2021 Annual Report.




Retirement Plans:  The Company maintains a non-contributory defined benefit pension plan, covering both union and 


non-union employees, that has been closed to new hires for a number of years.  Benefit accrual ceased in 2009, or earlier


depending on the employee group, with the exception of a limited, closed group of union production employees.  While not


100% frozen, these actions were taken to protect benefits for retirees and eligible employees, and have materially reduced


the growth of the pension liability.  Lancaster Metal Manufacturing, a Company subsidiary, also contributes to a separate


union-sponsored multiemployer defined benefit pension plan that covers its collective bargaining employees.  Variables


such as future market conditions, investment returns, and employee experience could affect results.




Medical Health Coverage: The Company and its subsidiaries are self-insured for most of the medical health insurance
provided for its employees, limiting maximum exposure per occurrence by purchasing third-party stop-loss coverage.  




Retiree Health Benefits:  The Company pays a fixed annual amount that assists a specific group of retirees in purchasing
medical and/or prescription drug coverage from providers. Additionally, certain employees electing early retirement
receive a fixed dollar amount based on years of employee service to assist them in covering medical costs.  These
obligations are accounted for within the financial statements.




Insurance: The Company and its subsidiaries maintain insurance to cover product liability, general liability, workers'
compensation, and property damage. Well-known and reputable insurance carriers provide current coverage. All policies
and corresponding deductible levels are reviewed on an annual basis. Third-party administrators, approved by the
Company and the insurance carriers, handle claims and attempt to resolve them to the benefit of both the Company and
its insurance carriers. The Company reviews claims periodically in conjunction with administrators and adjusts recorded
reserves as required. 




Warranty Litigation, Class Action:  In 2010, two of the Company's subsidiaries were served with a class action lawsuit
related generally to boiler products manufactured and sold by a predecessor to one of the Company's subsidiaries more
than 10 years ago. This matter has now been discontinued as a class action and the litigation has been resolved. 




General Litigation, including Asbestos: In the normal course of business, certain subsidiaries of the Company have been named, and
may in the future be named, as defendants in various legal actions including claims related to property damage and/or personal injury
allegedly arising from products of the Company's subsidiaries or their predecessors. A number of these claims allege personal injury
arising from exposure to asbestos-containing material allegedly contained in certain boilers manufactured many years ago, or through
the installation or removal of heating systems. The Company's subsidiaries, directly and/or through insurance providers, are vigorously
defending all open asbestos cases, many of which involve multiple claimants and many defendants, which may not be resolved for
several years. Asbestos litigation is a national issue with thousands of companies defending claims.  While the large majority of claims
have historically been resolved prior to the completion of trial, from time to time some claims may be expected to proceed to a potentially
substantial verdict against subsidiaries of the Company.  Any such verdict would be subject to a potential reduction or reversal of verdict
on appeal, any set-off rights, and/or a reduction of liability following allocation of liability among various defendants.  For example, on
July 23, 2013 and December 12, 2014, New York City State Court juries found numerous defendant companies, including a subsidiary of
the Company, responsible for asbestos-related damages in cases involving multiple plaintiffs. The subsidiary, whose share of the verdicts

amounted to $42 million and $6 million, respectively, before offsets, filed post-trial motions and appeals seeking to reduce and/or overturn
the verdicts, and granting of new trials.  On February 9, 2015, the trial court significantly reduced the 2013 verdicts, reducing the subsidiary's
liability from $42 million to less than $7 million.  Additionally, on May 15, 2015, the trial court reduced the subsidiary's liability in the 2014
verdict to less than $2 million.  On October 30, 2015, the subsidiary settled these verdicts for significantly less than the trial courts' reduced
verdicts, with all such settled amounts being covered by applicable insurance.  The Company believes, based upon its understanding of its
available insurance policies and discussions with legal counsel, that all pending legal actions and claims, including asbestos, should
ultimately be resolved (whether through settlements or verdicts) within existing insurance limits and reserves, or for amounts not material to
the Company's financial position or results of operations. However, the resolution of litigation generally entails significant uncertainties, and
no assurance can be given as to the ultimate outcome of litigation or its impact on the Company and its subsidiaries. Furthermore, the
Company cannot predict the extent to which new claims will be filed in the future, although the Company currently believes that the great
preponderance of future asbestos claims will be covered by existing insurance. There can be no assurance that insurers will be financially
able to satisfy all pending and future claims in accordance with the applicable insurance policies, or that any disputes regarding policy
provisions will be resolved in favor of the Company.




Litigation Expense, Settlements, and Defense: The 2022 first half charges for all uninsured litigation of every kind, were $130,000. 
Expenses for legal counsel, consultants, etc., in defending these various actions and claims for the quarter were approximately
$10,000.  Prior year's settlements and expenses, including amounts for self-insured asbestos cases, are disclosed in the 2021
Annual Report.




Permitting Activities (excluding environmental): The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in various matters with respect to
obtaining, amending or renewing permits required under various laws and associated regulations in order to operate each of its
manufacturing facilities. Based on the information presently available, management believes it has all necessary permits and
expects that all permit applications currently pending will be routinely handled and approved.




Environmental Matters: The operations of the Company's subsidiaries are subject to a variety of Federal, State, and local
environmental laws. Among other things, these laws require the Company's subsidiaries to obtain and comply with the terms
of a number of Federal, State and local environmental regulations and permits, including permits governing air emissions,
wastewater discharges, and waste disposal. The Company's subsidiaries periodically need to apply for new permits or to renew
or amend existing permits in connection with ongoing or modified operations. In addition, the Company generally tracks and
tries to anticipate any changes in environmental laws that might relate to its ongoing operations. The Company believes its
subsidiaries are in material compliance with all environmental laws and permits.


As with all manufacturing operations in the United States, the Company's subsidiaries can potentially be responsible for response actions at
disposal areas containing waste materials from their operations. In the past five years, the Company has not received any notice that it or its
subsidiaries might be responsible for remedial clean-up actions under government supervision. However, one issue covered by insurance
policies remains open as of this date and is fully disclosed in the 2021 Annual Report. While it is not possible to be certain whether or how any
new or old matters will proceed, the Company does not presently have reason to anticipate incurring material costs in connection with any
matters.

