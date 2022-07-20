Inca Digital Names Anita Nikolich and Brian Quintenz to Senior Regulatory Affairs and National Security Positions

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inca Digital, a digital asset intelligence company that provides data, analytics and expertise to many of the world's leading exchanges, financial institutions, regulators and government agencies, today announced that Anita Nikolich has joined the firm as Lead Research Advisor, and Brian Quintenz has joined Inca Digital's Advisory Board. In these positions they will help design and deploy Inca's industry-leading data analytics and services to the world's leading exchanges, financial institutions, regulators and government agencies, focusing on the regulatory affairs and national security implications of digital assets.

Nikolich is the Director of Research and Technology at the University of Illinois and serves on the National Science Foundation (NSF) Advisory Committee for Cyberinfrastructure (ACI). Her experience includes serving as program director for cybersecurity at NSF, executive director of infrastructure at the University of Chicago, and director of global data networking at Aon, the global financial services advisory focused on risk mitigation. She is a former United States Marine cryptologist and was one of the first female marines on the ground in Somalia during Operation Restore Hope. As Lead Research Advisor, she will help lead Inca's new national security projects and set policy and strategy for the firm's expanding national security practice.

Quintenz is a former Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In this position, he helped establish the agency's critical role as a federal regulator with jurisdiction over digital currencies, utility tokens, and other non-security commodities. During his tenure, the CFTC oversaw the listing of the first U.S. regulated Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts on derivatives exchanges, and the rapid expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi). In addition, he led the agency's Technology Advisory Committee, which has hosted the most comprehensive set of public crypto-related policy discussions and briefings of any federal financial regulator to date. As an advisor to Inca Digital, Quintenz will provide high-level counsel on the firm's larger effort to provide world-class data analytics across crypto regulatory matters.

"The timing couldn't be better for Anita and Brian to join Inca," said Adam Zarazinski, Inca Digital's CEO. "With crypto markets facing a tumultuous future in the short term, and some companies in the space either unable or unwilling to act responsibly, it is more important than ever to have market intelligence, compliance tools and robust risk management analytics. Anita and Brian will be invaluable additions guiding our national security and regulatory work, and we know our clients and the wider market will benefit from their expertise."

Inca Digital is a digital asset intelligence company that provides data, analytics and expertise to many of the world's leading exchanges, financial institutions, regulators and government agencies. Inca Digital's clients use its unique and comprehensive intelligence to surveille digital asset markets, fight crime, generate alpha and more. With a team of military-trained engineers, analysts and security experts, Inca Digital is on a mission to usher crypto into the mainstream by bringing clarity, safety and stability to the asset class. For more information, please visit www.inca.digital .

