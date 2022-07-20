Forklifts Group Completes Land Purchase for Future Headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forklifts Group completed the purchase of a 3.4-acre land parcel located on Haughn Rd, in Grove City, Ohio, conveniently located along Interstate 71.

The purchase of the land acts as the first step to continued growth of Forklifts Group by establishing a top-tier forklift and aerial equipment dealership facility for their new headquarters.

Forklifts Group will start the construction and development of this land over the next year before moving their B&B Forklift location currently in Orient, OH. Planning and permitting for construction have already begun.

"Forklifts Group is excited for our continued relationship with the Columbus community as we continue to grow and for the opportunity to advance our services," says Bill St. John, President of Forklifts Group. "We believe our investment will enable us to expand our capabilities to better serve our existing partners and to build new relationships with those customers who are looking to improve the efficiency of their material handling fleet."

About Forklifts Group: Forklifts Group is comprised of full-service dealerships located in Toledo, OH, Columbus, OH, and New York, NY, with over 40 years of experience. Collectively we offer a full range of products to meet our customer's material handling needs. Follow Forklifts Group on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

