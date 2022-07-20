CROSSROADS' MEDIA ADVISORY/ODAAT 40th ANNIVERSARY EVENT

PHILADELPHIA, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of media outlets, bloggers and podcasters are invited to attend, and provide coverage for, the ODAAT 40th ANNIVERSARY Candlelight VIGIL AND COMMUNITY FESTIVAL, which will take place on July 21, 2022, from 1:30-7:00 pm, in the 2400 block of Lehigh Avenue, at the ODAAT Center, in North Philadelphia.

Featured participants will be Pennsylvania Attorney General, the Hon.Josh Shapiro; the Hon. PA State Senator Sharif Street; Philadelphia City Council President, the Hon. Darrell L. Clarke; Dr. Ish Major, senior vice president, Health Equity, Crossroads Treatment Centers; and Mel Wells, president, ODAAT.

Live entertainment will be provided, beginning at 12:00 pm, by Chrisette Michelle, Freeway, Wallo, Suzann Suzann Christine and King of Hooks.

The day-long program will also include a Kids Carnival, vendors and free food.

Event sponsors include:

The Greater Philadelphia Church of Christ (GPCC)

City of Philadelphia

City Council President Darrell Clarke

Urban Affairs Coalition

Independence Blue Cross Foundation

Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disability Services (DBHIDS)

Crossroads Treatment Centers

Labors' Union Local 57

W. Wallo

Senator Sharif Street's Office

HOPE Worldwide

Brown's ShopRite

AT&T

100.3 Radio, R&B and HipHop

HiTouch Enterprise

Serving more than 26,500 monthly patients, through 120 national treatment centers, and a network of 170 medical providers, in Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Pennsylvania, Crossroads Treatment Centers is one of the nation's leading providers of medication-assisted, outpatient, treatment for substance abuse disorders and mental health care. Crossroads also offers services for Hepatitis C, toxicology screening, digital health screens and smoking cessation.

Crossroads Treatment Centers currently provides services to 3,000 patients, through seven centers in Philadelphia, and 14,000 patients through more than 50 centers, statewide. In recognition of its high-quality, effective services, Tom Wolf, the Governor of Pennsylvania, has designated Crossroads as a "Center of Excellence" in its areas of specialization, across Pennsylvania.

For additional information, please contact A. Bruce Crawley, at 267-243-2500 or abcrawley@m3mpr.com .

