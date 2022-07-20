CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVES TOP SCORE ON 2022 DISABILITY EQUALITY INDEX ®

Company Dubbed Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For 2nd Consecutive Year

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S., received a top score on this year's Disability Equality Index® (DEI), a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and DisabilityIN. Up from 80 on last year's index, the company received a 100, marking it as one of the best places to work for disability inclusion. The DEI is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion against competitors.

"At Caesars, we are committed to embracing disability inclusion as a key facet of our overall Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategy," said Tom Reeg, CEO at Caesars Entertainment. "We consistently review current practices concerning disability inclusion, and we're honored to be recognized with a top score on this year's Disability Equality Index. We know how important inclusion is, and we will continue to work toward progress for our Team Members, guests and the communities in which we operate."

This year, Caesars Entertainment launched AVID, a new business impact group (BIG) for Team Members across the company's 50+ properties. AVID, which stands for Awareness of Visible and Invisible Disabilities, is a group dedicated to achieving inclusion and equity for those with disabilities by focusing on business development, community service, networking and professional development goals. AVID is a virtual forum where Team Members with disabilities, caregivers, and their allies can work together to serve the disability community and create a work environment that is welcoming and accessible for all.

"We're thrilled to receive a top score of 100 on this year's DEI," said Heather Rapp, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Caesars Entertainment. "The increase in our score from last year indicates the hard work our team has put in to make Caesars a welcoming workplace for everyone. We look forward to continuing our work in this area and welcoming more diverse Team Members to the Empire."

Caesars Entertainment's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is an integral piece of the company's CSR framework, PEOPLE PLANET PLAY. Caesars is committed to continuing to bridge the gap and embrace diversity and inclusion by setting measurable actions in all aspects of business. The company's diversity, equity and inclusion strategy encompasses five pillars, including Team Members, suppliers and contractors, communities, guests and advocacy.

