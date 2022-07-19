OneOncology Establishes Disease Groups, Appoints Chairs

Disease Groups Serve as a Clearinghouse for Sub-Specialization Content

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the platform for independent community oncology practices, announced the formation of five OneOncology Disease Groups. Each Disease Group offers sub-specialized expertise and disease-specific educational initiatives to all physicians on the platform.

Disease Groups guide OneOncology pathways that are consistent with many evidenced-based national guidelines.

"With science evolving at such an incredibly rapid pace, every physician cannot become an expert across all settings, but all our patients deserve and expect expert advice," said Davey Daniel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology. "We've developed OneOncology Disease Groups to account for sub-specialization across our platform. By tapping into the expertise of leaders across our practices, the Disease Groups equip every provider on our platform with the latest scientific information to help them provide the best care possible for their patients."

As part of the Disease Group portfolio, each group guides and approves OneOncology pathways that are consistent with many evidenced-based national guidelines, which are frequently updated based on the newest data. OneOncology pathways serve as a foundation to assist every provider with the best possible treatment options for each patient's unique case. OneOncology has already developed disease-specific pathways for many cancer types including non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell and prostate cancer. After the initial pathway development, each Disease Group continuously updates the pathways as new therapies are developed and oncology care standards change. Pathways can then be utilized through clinical decision support tools and software.

Additionally, the Disease Groups also provide OneR direction on clinical trials to pursue, offer the Pharmacy & Therapeutics Committee expertise on newly approved therapies, oversee medical education topics and deliver strategic direction regarding innovative care models.

The Disease Groups and chairs are:

Lung: Melissa Johnson , MD, Tennessee Oncology

Breast: Gregory Vidal , MD, PhD, West Cancer Center & Research Institute

Genitourinary: Jahan Aghalar, MD, New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Gastrointestinal: Henry Xiong , MD, PhD, The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

Hematologic Malignancies: Jonathan Abbas , MD, Tennessee Oncology

"Each Disease Group chair is a well-regarded expert in their sub-specialization and are leaders who other physicians turn to when they have a confounding clinical case and need advice," said Jeff Patton, MD, CEO, OneOncology. "Each of these physicians also has a propensity for leadership and zest for inspiring other physicians. I know each will be an incredible partner willing to share their expertise with physicians throughout our platform."

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports our platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. Our 700 cancer care providers care for 280,000 patients at 181 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn .

