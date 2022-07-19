NextMart, Inc. - New Water Stations

CARLSBAD, N.M., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NextMart, Inc. (the "Company" or "NXMR" - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: NXMR) – NXMR would like to announce the development of two new water stations in the Carlsbad, New Mexico are.

The Permian Basis is currently growing at an exponential rate with regards to the new production of oil and gas properties. The Company believes that there will be a corresponding increase in needs to oil field services including water stations which are required for the development and operation of oil and gas leases. As such, the new management of the Company is in the process of building out two new water stations in the Carlsbad area.

Mr. Maldonado (CEO of the Company), states…"Since starting as the new CEO of the Company, I have been trying to expand our top line revenue base. By opening two new water stations in Carlsbad, we will become a main source of the large amount of new and growing water requirements in the Permian Basin for oil and gas producers. We expect these operations to be up quickly and be in full operation during the third quarter. This is only one of our many planned future expansions to the revenue producing operations of the Company. We will be announcing several new additional revenue initiatives over the coming weeks and months."

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NXMR that are based on the beliefs of NXMR's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to NXMR's management. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the NXMR's business prospects, future developments, trends and conditions in the industry and geographical markets in which NXMR operates, its strategies, plans, objectives and goals, its ability to control costs, statements relating to prices, volumes, operations, margins, overall market trends, risk management and exchange rates.

ABOUT US

NextMart, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "NXMR". Currently, NXMR currently is a shell company with a new management team with plans to become a current alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets. The Company is currently looking for an appropriate business acquisition.

Company Web Site: https://nextmartcorporation.com/

Emco Oilfield Services, LLC Web Site: https://emcooilfield.com/

Twitter: @CorporationNxmr

Company Email: info@nextmarkcorporation.com

