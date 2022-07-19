Tributes
Netflix Releases Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has released its second-quarter 2022 financial results by posting them to its website. Please visit the Netflix investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net to view the Q2'22 financial results and letter to shareholders.

Netflix, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Netflix, Inc.)
A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time at youtube.com/netflixir. The interview will be conducted by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan. Questions that investors would like to see asked should be sent to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netflix-releases-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301589472.html

SOURCE Netflix, Inc.

