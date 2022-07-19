Benzinga And Women Grow Join Forces To Broaden Financial Opportunities For Women-Led Cannabis Companies

Announced Partnership to Propel Women-Owned Businesses to the Forefront of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on September 13-14, 2022.

CHICAGO, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news, technology, and events company, is partnering with advocacy organization Women Grow, which connects, educates, inspires, and empowers the next generation of industry leaders, to highlight the importance of women-owned businesses at its upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , which is taking place on September 13-14 - 2022, at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Benzinga Cannabis Conference (PRNewswire)

Benzinga And Women Grow Partner to Propel Women-Owned Businesses

Through this partnership, four women-owned cannabis businesses will have their sponsorship fees waived and several more will get to showcase their products and brands at no cost in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference exhibit hall. These companies will also have access to Benzinga's unparalleled network of investors and industry leaders as well as an opportunity to network with them in a face-to-face setting. The Benzinga team will facilitate introductions to jumpstart these conversations.

Gia Morón, president of Women Grow, said the goal of this partnership is to create a broader opportunity for women in cannabis.

"Together we will work on getting women into rooms with investors, investment presentations and high net worth networking circles. Furthermore, we will work to identify women leaders and business owners to present at Benzinga conferences. Look for women leaders on podcasts in the coming months," Morón said.

"Through this partnership, we hope to celebrate diversity and paint a more equitable picture of the industry across our stages," added Patrick Lane, senior vice president of partnerships at Benzinga.

Javier Hasse, head of content at Benzinga called this a positive first step. "While gestures are often not enough, this is a good starting point to place emerging brands on an equal footing with major operators in the cannabis space. By showing how our industry can and should look if we all commit to supporting women-owned brands, we could well inspire others to do the same."

Why Attend The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The 15th edition of the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , is taking place on September 13-14 , 2022, at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Meet with companies representing more than 90% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. You'll find exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow.

Hear directly from executives of top-performing companies and glean priceless insights from the world's leading cannabis investors. Attend the conference where real deals happen; where the Trulieve Cannabis team met Harvest Health & Recreation, ultimately leading to a $2.1-billion acquisition; where countless companies met investors who supported them with tens of millions; where the cannabis industry meets mainstream finance behemoths like Ricky Sandler, Whitney Tilson, and Tim Seymour. The CCC is a can't-miss opportunity.

Still wondering why you should attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference ?

For starters, you'll meet more investors in two days than you've probably met in the last two years. You'll learn how companies are innovating to profit in a capital-crunched environment and you'll have an opportunity to engage with the CEOs and decision-makers from leading companies in the industry.

As an investor, the CCC is a unique opportunity to learn from and about companies that are leading the advancement of the cannabis space. With time being so precious, we've planned this event down to the smallest detail so you can make the most of it.

The conference will feature keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking spaces, company presentations, an exhibit floor as well as investor and celebrity appearances.

Some of our top speakers include:

Wendy Berger

Nancy Whiteman

Emily Paxhia

Dr. Chanda Macias

Vivien Azer

Kim Rivers

Judy Rinkus

Equity At The Helm

Do you run a cannabis company but don't have a marketing budget that would allow participation in an event of this magnitude?

Not to worry. We've all been there.

At Benzinga, we understand that costs can be prohibitive for many companies in the space so we're providing a series of scholarships in partnership with WomenGrow, Minorities for Medical Marijuana and the Minority Cannabis Business Association to enable and support access for women and minority-owned businesses.

We're also offering social equity passes for those who qualify and we have committed to donating a percentage of all event ticket sales to the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

Find out more about our social equity opportunities here .

8 Reasons Why You NEED to Attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

Discover the next wave of industry-leading businesses.

Learn tactics from the most profitable businesses.

Find out exactly what investors are looking for in a challenging market.

Engage with CEOs and decision-makers from leading companies in the industry.

Get unfettered access to celebrities as they share their stories and brand-building secrets.

Ask industry leaders and celebrities your questions and have them answered in person.

Drive public opinion and your own narrative via the largest financial media voice in the industry.

Meet your next investor or co-founder and lots of new friends.

Click here to register for the full Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors and more.

