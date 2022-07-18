Sun East Joins 13 Area Credit Unions and Three Legislators to Deliver 3,035 pounds of Food and Funds to Philabundance

ASTON, Pa., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 14, representatives from fourteen 14 credit unions and three legislators delivered 3,035 pounds of non-perishable food items as well as donated $26,100 to Philabundance's South Philadelphia warehouse. Loree Jones, president of Philabundance expressed her gratitude for the credit unions' continued support, emphasizing the need is often greater during the summer months when students are out of school. Rep. Mike Zabel said it was great to see such overwhelming support from credit unions as well as his constituents. However, he stated he hopes there comes a time when children as well as adults don't have to go hungry, and we no longer need to have food drives to offer assistance.

The following legislators and credit unions participated:

Senator Maria Collett

Representative Jennifer O'Mara

Representative Mike Zabel

American Heritage Federal Credit Union

Ardent Credit Union

BHCU

Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union

Freedom Credit Union

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Norristown Bell Credit Union

Penn Federal Credit Union

Reliance Federal Credit Union

Sun East Federal Credit Union

Superior Federal Credit Union

Tri County Federal Credit Union

TruMark Financial ® Credit Union

Ukrainian Selfreliance Federal Credit Union

With inflation surging along with school programs paused for the summer, there has been an increase in the number of people needing assistance to feed their families. "Sun East is proud of our commitment to people helping people, and humbled by the generosity of our employees," said Sun East's President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Kaczenski.

