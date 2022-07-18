PacBio to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast live and may be accessed at PacBio's website at: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT)

Listen via Internet: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/

Toll-free: 866-652-5200

International: 412-317-6060

Replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com

If using the dial-in option, please dial into the call five to ten minutes prior to start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the "PacBio Q2 Earnings Call."

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is a premier life science technology company that is designing, developing and manufacturing advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technology under development stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our existing HiFi long read sequencing and our emerging SBB® short read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts



Investors:

Todd Friedman

650.521.8450

ir@pacb.com

Media:

Lizelda Lopez

pr@pacb.com

