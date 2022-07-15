Reimagined Sedan with Bold Styling, Premium Comfort and Elevated Ride Height

Three Grades, XLE, Limited and Platinum, All with Standard Electronic On-Demand AWD

Hybrid Powertrain Standard with Choice of First-Ever HYBRID MAX or Toyota Hybrid System

HYBRID MAX on Platinum Pairs a 2.4-L Turbo Hybrid Engine with Rear eAxle for 340 HP

Spacious Interior and Quiet Ride, with Standard Adaptive Variable Suspension on Platinum

Platinum Grade Offers Unique Bi-Tone Paint and Standard 21-inch Wheels

Toyota's All-New Audio Multimedia System with 12.3-inch Touchscreen Standard

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a striking debut, Toyota is reimagining the full-size sedan with the all-new 2023 Toyota Crown. Built to deliver an intuitive driving experience, this new premium sedan brings powerful acceleration and confident handling, along with supreme comfort for a sophisticated ride, all wrapped in a bold new design. It is also the first Toyota sedan to offer the HYBRID MAX System, Toyota's performance hybrid with power that drivers will feel.

Toyota Crown Returns to the US with Bold Style and New Hybrid Max Powertrain (PRNewswire)

Available in three grades: XLE, Limited and Platinum, Toyota Crown will offer a choice of two different hybrid powertrains: HYBRID MAX or the fourth generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS). The HYBRID MAX powertrain, exclusive to the Platinum grade, is Toyota's all-new performance hybrid that puts out a manufacturer estimated 340 net horsepower.

Paired with a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine and a direct shift 6-speed automatic transmission, HYBRID MAX produces powerful torque at low RPM for sporty, exhilarating driving and has a manufacturer-estimated 28 MPG combined city/highway fuel economy rating. XLE and Limited grades are equipped with THS, a highly efficient hybrid system with a newly developed, high-output bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery that can achieve a manufacturer-estimated 38 MPG combined city/highway rating.

Built on a newly developed chassis based on Toyota's GA-K platform, Crown has a raised overall height that's nearly four inches higher than Camry. The unique height of this sedan offers increased road visibility, along with easy entry and exit. Its flowing silhouette and sculpted body lines create a fresh look that is entirely unique for its class. Altogether, the Crown package is a combination of innovative style, performance and function.

The XLE grade comes equipped with the 2.5-liter THS, AWD, three selectable drive modes, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and powered Softex and fabric front seats and our all-new Toyota Multimedia System with 12.3-inch touchscreen and 6 speakers. It is available in five colors: Black, Oxygen White, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red, with a black interior.

The Limited grade also comes equipped with XLE features and adds multibeam LED headlights, a fixed panoramic roof, leather-trimmed seats that are heated and ventilated up front and heated in the rear, 11-speaker JBL audio system, rain sensing windshield wipers and intelligent clearance sonar along with rear cross-traffic braking. There is also an available Advanced Technology package that adds dark metallic 21-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels, a birds-eye view camera and digital key (with Remote Connect subscription). Interior colors include black, black and chestnut and macadamia.

The Platinum grade includes everything on XLE and Limited and raises the bar with the HYBRID MAX powertrain, Adaptive Variable Suspension, six selectable drive modes, Advanced Park and unique 21-inch machined 10-spoke alloy wheels with black accents. The color palette adds a Toyota first bi-tone paint option, with black paint that extends from the hood to the trunk, that can be paired with Oxygen White, Heavy Metal, Supersonic Red or an all new, bi-tone only Bronze Age color.

Each grade of Crown will come with Toyota's new Audio Multimedia System and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 standard. It is expected to arrive in Toyota dealerships later this year.

Crown History

The Crown first debuted in 1955 as the "Toyopet Crown," Toyota's first mass produced passenger vehicle. When the first generation was developed, Crown came to symbolize "innovation" and "pushing the limit" within Toyota. Since then, it has gained recognition in Japan as Toyota's premium sedan. It was also the first Japanese car to hit American shores back in 1958, last being sold in the US in 1972.

Across the 15 generations of Crown, it has been a vehicle that has led the way with innovative technology — pursuing value through engineering that is one step ahead of its time. For the new Crown, Toyota's development team once again set innovation and pushing the limit at the core of the new generation's concept. Toyota team members from product planning, design and engineering worked together to identify a Crown for a new era.

The result is a completely new Toyota Crown that throws off the conventional concepts of a sedan and takes it into a new era. Design choices push the limit, with large-diameter wheels that give the car a powerful style, a raised hip point for ease of ingress and egress, and meticulous attention to detail on the inside for a comfortable home-away-from-home. Innovation is engineered into the new Crown with two different Hybrid powertrains available, HYBRID MAX with responsive acceleration and THS for great fuel economy and standard electronic on demand All Wheel Drive.

Two Hybrid Systems, Two Winning Choices

Toyota made "hybrid" synonymous with fuel efficiency more than 20 years ago with the first Prius. Today, Toyota continues to expand its hybrid lineup and overall electrified vehicle offerings, with Crown bringing the number of Toyota electrified vehicles to 16. The Toyota Crown innovates on the hybrid front with another first for Toyota sedans, the HYBRID MAX System. This new system is designed to deliver smooth and powerful torque-filled acceleration, while keeping an eye on efficiency.

HYBRID MAX combines a 2.4-liter inline 4-cylinder turbo engine tuned to hit peak torque between 2000-3000 RPM, with a front electric motor that helps maximize torque production. A rear wheel eAxle that's equipped with a high output water-cooled electric motor is combined with the hybrid engine to directly transmit force to all four wheels, ensuring a thrilling throttle response and linear acceleration throughout the power band.

The fourth-generation Toyota Hybrid System in the Toyota Crown combines a high-efficiency 2.5-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine with two electric motors in a highly compact system. The gas engine employs Variable Valve Timing-intelligent by Electric motor (VVT-iE) on the intake camshaft, and VVT-i on the exhaust camshaft. The variable range for the valve timings of both the intake and exhaust are set to maximize both fuel consumption and output.

THS-equipped vehicles feature selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes that let the driver tailor the Toyota Crown's performance personality. SPORT mode improves and sharpens throttle response, making hybrid driving more fun. ECO mode changes the throttle and environmental logic to help the driver focus on maximizing mileage from the fuel and battery, while NORMAL mode is ideal for everyday driving. Additionally, an EV (Electric Vehicle) mode allows electric-only driving at low speeds for short distances.

The HYBRID MAX equipped Platinum grade receives a more comprehensive drive mode selection – which not only includes NORMAL, ECO and SPORT but adds three drive modes: SPORT+ mode that provides an emphasis on steering response, flat cornering and a sense of stability, COMFORT mode that provides a more supple drive that emphasizes passenger comfort and a CUSTOM mode that enables drivers to adjust system settings individually, creating a safe profile that suites their driving habits.

All-Wheel Drive at its Smartest

The 2023 Toyota Crown comes standard with Toyota's Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive. The XLE and Limited grades come with E-Four AWD and the Platinum grade comes with E-Four Advanced, two highly efficient systems that take maximum advantage of the hybrid powertrain's benefits. Instead of using a transfer case and driveshaft to the rear wheels, Electronic On-Demand AWD employs a separate rear-mounted electric motor to power the rear wheels when needed.

E-Four AWD achieves stable performance by driving the rear wheels with a rear motor, to provide traction when needed in slippery conditions. Toyota Crown uses the latest evolution of this system and strengthens the driving force of the rear motor compared to the conventional E-Four, enhancing stability when cornering. The front and rear wheel driving force distribution is precisely controlled to the front and rear wheels between 100:0 and 20:80, ensuring both enhanced fuel efficiency and comfortable driving performance.

E-Four Advanced AWD, paired with HYBRID MAX on the Platinum grade, delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and to rear wheels through a rear-mounted eAxle electric motor. This system helps ensure stable AWD performance and satisfying acceleration thanks to being paired with a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission. On the E-Four Advanced system, the front and rear wheel drive force is precisely controlled between 70:30 and 20:80. The rear motor, which generates power through water cooling, makes it possible to maximize torque to the rear wheels. This new AWD system enhances the drive force of the rear wheels and provides the feel of rear-wheel-drive maneuverability, straight line stability, comfortable turning and responsive acceleration.

Toyota Crown offers either a direct shift six-speed automatic transmission (Platinum grade only) or an electronically controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) (XLE and Limited).

The Platinum grade's direct-shift six speed transmission provides responsive acceleration thanks to Toyota's new Hydraulic multi plate wet start clutch. A combination of technologies works together to ensure enhanced accelerator operation and vehicle response. The six speed AT also applies the assistance of the motor generator within the HYBRID MAX system, minimizing shift drop across the power band. Drivers can also throw the shifter into fixed gear mode, for paddle shifted fun.

The eCVT on the XLE and Limited Grade uses a shift-by-wire system that shifts gears electronically, providing smart shift operation with a single action. Paired with the THS front and rear hybrid transaxle, Toyota Crown's powertrain provides low fuel consumption and low noise. Aspects that manage fuel efficiency include an optimized gear ratio and a deceleration mechanism to reduce gear engagement loss.

Smooth Operator, Ready to Ride

Toyota Crown is built around a version of the Toyota New Global Architecture K (TNGA-K) platform that underpins some of the company's sedans and crossovers. As such, Crown delivers the best of both worlds: sedan driving comfort and crossover-like ride height. Crown's overall height comes in at 60.6 inches, compared to 56.9 for Camry, its overall length is 194 inches, width is 72.4 inches, and wheelbase 112.2 inches. The TNGA-K platform also allows front strut and rear multi-link suspension tuning that helps foster handling agility while providing a supple, quiet ride.

The Platinum grade comes equipped with a standard Adaptive Variable Suspension. AVS components have been tuned to support the high output of 2.4 L Turbo Hybrid Engine and eAxle. Crown's AVS uses variable oil pressure shock absorbers. This system automatically controls the friction within the absorber when turning, controlling the damping force, reducing pitch at high drive torque and minimizing the effects of bumpy roads. A linear solenoid type actuator is also equipped on the system to minimize body pitch and roll.

For all grades, Toyota engineers developed a suspension system that provides comfortable maneuverability and a relaxing ride. Front suspension components include a MacPherson-type strut and a new method for fastening the steering gear, enabling rigid, direct handling that also reduces noise and vibration. A newly developed multi-link rear suspension with higher rigidity helps ensure a faster response to drive torque. Rear suspension arm placement was also optimized to suppress changes in the vertical posture, contributing to a flat driving feeling and enhanced texture.

Toyota Crown's handling is bolstered by an electronically controlled brake system featuring Active Cornering Assist (ACA), which engages the stability control to reduce understeer in certain cornering situations, so the driver feels the enhanced agility, not the system's operation.

The combination of large-diameter tires and wheels helps give the Toyota Crown its "lift-up" style. The XLE and Limited grades ride on 19-inch multi-spoke two-tone alloy wheels. Limited has available 21-inch 10-spoke dark metallic alloy wheels as part of the Advanced Tech package. The Platinum comes standard with 21-inch machined 10-spoke alloy wheels with black accents.

First Class Cabin

Toyota Crown provides exemplary comfort with standard 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats. Front seat adjustments include slide, recline, tilt, height adjust and lumbar support (driver seat only). Rear seats include ample cushioning and bolster support for maximum enjoyment.

The Toyota Crown comes with standard heated front seats that can be adjusted to three levels. Limited and Platinum add standard ventilated front seats and heated rear seats to the list of creature comforts. The seats are not only comfortable, but stylish, with black Softex® and fabric seating on the XLE and leather-trimmed seating standard on the Limited and Platinum grade.

Dual zone climate control is also standard for all grades. A thin, attractive illuminated control panel runs along the dashboard, just below the multimedia screen, with frequently used functions placed on the lower row keyboard switches. All Crown grades also receive a 12.3-inch color MID. Drivers can select different displays with the push of a button, including a Hybrid System Indicator showing the driver system output and regeneration status to encourage eco-driving habits. As used on other Toyota hybrid models, the display suggests the optimal acceleration amount for eco driving.

The Crown Platinum and Limited grades include a standard panoramic moonroof. For added function and ambience, in-cabin LED lighting adds a premium feel. Illumination, out of consideration for visibility and operability, includes overhead and front/rear footwell lighting, and cup holders, USB ports and door handles also receive lit accents.

Crown has drivers and passengers plugged-in when it comes to charging devices. On the driver's side, a vertical-type wireless Qi charging with enhanced space efficiency comes standard. There is also a standard USB-Type A and 12V charging port inside the console. A separate dual USB-Type C terminal is also standard on the passenger side, with the insertion port intentionally pointing to the passenger seat. For rear seat passengers, two USB-Type C ports are standard.

To aid outward visibility, the Platinum grade comes standard with Bird's Eye View Camera with Perimeter Scan, which provides a panoramic overhead view of the vehicle's surroundings. Bird's Eye View is available as part of the Advanced Tech Package on the Limited grade.

The standard backup camera features projected path and dynamic gridlines. For additional convenience, Limited and Platinum come standard with a Smart Key System that works on all four doors.

A Sanctuary on the Road

For customers who seek premium experiences in a vehicle, keeping unwanted noise out is paramount. The 2023 Toyota Crown's cabin brings that priority quietly home. Rather than simply aiming at a "numbers" goal for sound level (decibels), Toyota engineers created a calm atmosphere conducive to enjoying easy conversation or hearing music in cleaner detail.

The high-strength TNGA-K platform is the first defense against noise intrusion, curbing vibration through the steering, floor and structure. Suspension tuning resists road surface disturbances and tire noise is reduced via strategically placed insulation and thoughtful tire/wheel construction.

That's just the beginning.

Acoustic glass adds a sound-blocking barrier and absorbing insulation and body sealing material are placed throughout the structure, under the carpeting and above the headliner. The materials and their placement were optimized to minimize noise in the frequencies that typically interfere with conversation.

As one example, a sound absorbing pad is placed between the engine bay and cabin to reduce road and engine noise. Engineers also undertook extensive analysis of noise transmission paths and filled spaces around door frames, window openings and wiring harnesses for enhanced cabin quietness. Even the inner rocker and bulkhead are connected with adhesive for maximum noise control.

Next Gen Toyota Audio Multimedia

All Toyota Crown models feature Toyota's all-new, North American developed Audio Multimedia system. Featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen, the system offers an improved user experience and a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including being Over-the-Air (OTA) updatable. Users can interact with the new system's design through touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect*, simple phrases like "Hey Toyota" awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more.

The cloud-based native navigation system also offered through Drive Connect allows for real-time Over-the-Air updates for mapping and Points of Interest (POI), and Google POI data is integrated to ensure up-to-date search capability.

The XLE grade features a 6-speaker sound system that provides clean, powerful sound for all types of music. On Limited and Platinum, standard is an audiophile-worthy JBL Premium Audio System with 11 speakers, including a rear subwoofer, powered by an 8-channel amplifier. It was acoustically tuned for Toyota Crown to match unique vehicle characteristics.

Toyota Audio Multimedia allows for simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone connectivity with support for wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ capability. A Wi-Fi Connect subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices. Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio, USB data and a SiriusXM® Platinum Plan 3-month trial subscription, Wi-Fi Connect also enables the Integrated Streaming feature, providing the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control.

The Toyota Crown also offers a host of additional Connected Services. A Safety Connect 1-year trial includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, Stolen Vehicle Locator and Collision Assistance. A Service Connect 3 -year trial provides drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

A Digital Key is offered on the Platinum and as part of the Advanced Technology package on the Limited grade. With an active Remote Connect subscription, drivers can use the Digital Key via the Toyota app and allow passive entry unlock on front doors and trunk or push start using smartphone as key. The Digital Key also provides the ability to share keys with friends and family.

Advanced Park, Safety & Other Technology

Standard on the Platinum grade is Toyota's Advanced Park System. Sensors identify an open parking space, then control steering, shifting, acceleration and braking for hands-free parallel or reverse/forward perpendicular parking.

All Toyota Crown grades come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0), which includes enhancements made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection is capable of detecting motorcyclists and guardrails in certain conditions. When making a turn or approaching an intersection, the system is designed to detect certain forward or laterally approaching vehicles and provides audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions.

Toyota Crown will be equipped with Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC). Improved lane recognition delivers refined performance of Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Lane Tracing Assist. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist is designed to notify the driver via audible and visual alerts and slight steering force if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist uses visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle to help keep the vehicle centered in its lane.

Automatic High Beams are designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist is designed to recognize certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and display it on the multi-information display (MID).

Toyota's Rear Seat Reminder comes standard on all Toyota Crown grades. The feature can note whether a rear door was opened after the vehicle has been turned on, with a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.

In addition to the TSS 3.0 system, other standard safety features on the Crown include Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), which is designed to help detect and warn you of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) for added peace of mind by helping to detect vehicles approaching from either side while backing out and alerting you with a visual and audible warning. Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) also comes standard.

Toyota Crown comes with a one-year trial subscription of Toyota Safety Connect® at no additional cost — which includes Emergency Assistance, Stolen Vehicle Locator, Roadside Assistance and Automatic Collision Notification.

Toyota Limited Warranty

Toyota's 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and against perforation from corrosion for 60 months with no mileage limitation. Hybrid-related components that require repairs needed to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for 8 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first from original date of first use when sold as new. The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years/150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership.

The 2023 Toyota Crown also comes with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance, for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and 2 years of Roadside Assistance, regardless of mileage.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, a quarter of the company's 2021 U.S. sales were electrified.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

