5 DAYS TO 'COMEBACK CLEAR™' FROM ACNE FARM-GROWN, ACNE-BUSTING COLLECTION FROM FARMHOUSE FRESH® BRINGS SPEEDY RELIEF

Spa Favorite Farm-Grown Clean Beauty Brand Launches Rapid-Acting Acne-Fighting Products that Clear, Purify and Smooth Complexion Quickly

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a weekend reboot? FarmHouse Fresh® , the award-winning, female founded, owned and led skincare company is calling on acne sufferers of any age to try their newly launched clinically-proven, 5-day rapid clearing acne-fighting collection, Comeback Clear™. It brings confidence back to complexions in one long weekend – backed by consumer perception studies showing 85% agree after 5 days, complexion looks renewed. At day 30, 100% agree they feel more confident in their skin's appearance with skin looking & feeling renewed.



"I personally battled with adult acne around my chin into my mid-40's, and what we created is a kit that basically clears you up in a weekend," says Shannon McLinden, CEO and Co-Founder of FarmHouse Fresh®. "I didn't want a long substantial regimen because it just doesn't fit into my life. But if I can basically love the way I look by changing a few things over a weekend, I'm in!"

The Comeback Clear™ kit features three steps – a salicylic acid eucalyptus gel cleanser, Crisp Start™, drying-out salicylic & probiotic day serum, Day Breakthru, and ground-sweeping benzoyl peroxide & peptide nighttime lotion, Midnight Clearing™. The purifying products are sold separately as well. All calm, smooth and transform acne prone skin with added parsley extract grown locally on their Texas farm using sustainable hydroponic methods.



"I used the Comeback Clear™ kit for 5 days, then switched to use the full size Crisp Start™ cleanser daily on my chin, and I've been clear ever since. Never looked back," said McLinden.



#ComebackClear Challenge:

Between July 15th and July 21st, shoppers can win their very own Comeback Clear™ acne banishing kit, by taking part in the #ComebackClear challenge and sharing either "best day ever" photos or authentic "acne bummer" photos – every blemish, spot, scar or mark – for the chance to win a Comeback Clear™ acne kit. Once the challenge closes on July 21, five lucky winners will be selected to receive the kit and experience the incredible feeling that only comes with rapid, clear, real-time results. Visit FarmHouseFreshGoods.com for details. Or follow this direct link.



The NEW 3-Step Comeback Clear™ Collection includes:

Crisp Start™ | Clarifying Wash ($34.00):

This salicylic acid clarifying foaming wash works to remove dead skin buildup. Bisabolol, an active ingredient in chamomile, is a superstar skin soother. Your skin will be nourished with antioxidants from FarmHouse Fresh®-grown parsley extract.

Day Breakthru | Day Serum ($48.00):

This clearing-out and drying-out day serum has 2% salicylic acid to help remove dead skin. Probiotics help to calm and soothe irritated skin, while FarmHouse Fresh's homegrown parsley extract nourishes the skin.

Midnight Clearing™ | Night Lotion ($38.00):

This ground-sweeping nighttime clearing lotion uses 2.5% benzoyl peroxide to help fight stubborn acne while you sleep, killing bad bacteria. Niacinamide reduces the look of redness and skin irritation, while parsley grown on the FarmHouse Fresh® farm nourishes the skin with antioxidants.

Comeback Clear™ Rapid Relief Acne Banishing Kit ($58.00):

Try all three acne fighting products in this 5-day kickstart set. Skin will transform to a smoother, calmer and clearer state after just 5 days of use.

Consumer Study Results (ages 24-36):

After 5 days of use, 85% of participants agree:

- Active blemishes are visibly improved

- Size of active acne lesions is reduced

- My complexion looks renewed

After 30 days of use, 100% of participants agree:

- Size of active acne lesions is reduced

- Their complexion looks & feels renewed

- I feel more confident in my skin's appearance

FarmHouse Fresh® is an award-winning leader in clean beauty located in McKinney, Texas. Grown in Texas, the company's Farm to Table treatments are served through spas, hotels and resorts around the world from Dallas to Dubai. The company focuses on high nutrition skincare by using sustainable methods, including hydroponic, aquaponic and organic farming, with no pesticide use and minimal water. FarmHouse Fresh® follows a zero-waste process by recycling leftover crops as food for their farmers' chickens.

Philanthropy is at the core of the company's sustainability promise, with the ranch headquarters doubling as a nonprofit farm animal sanctuary. Every purchase you make helps animals in need – customers can track the batch code on their jar to learn the stories of the animals directly benefiting from their skincare purchase. At the FarmHouse Fresh® Ranch Headquarters, employees are directly involved with the care of rescue animals.

FarmHouse Fresh® products can be experienced in luxury spa treatments and purchased at thousands of top destination spas, resorts, and finer retailers across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, including Four Seasons, Ritz-Carltons, Beaches Resorts, Disney, Marriotts, Hyatts, The Broadmoor, Waldorf Astorias, Omni Hotels, Burke Williams Spas, The Woodhouse Day Spas and more. For more information about this or any other FarmHouse Fresh® retail or professional spa product, please contact FarmHouse Fresh® at 888-773-9626 or visit the website at www.farmhousefreshgoods.com.

