New Dokkio Sidebar™ adds MultiSearch to Chrome

New Chrome extension searches across cloud accounts and automatically tags files, eliminating tab clutter

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dokkio, a leading provider of AI-driven tools for organizing cloud files and documents, today announced Dokkio Sidebar 3.0, a Chrome browser extension that adds intelligence to web pages and web applications. While working on email, using online tools like Slack or Notion, or doing web research, Sidebar makes content and knowledge from a team's files instantly available, without juggling tabs. Sidebar's innovative MultiSearch feature automatically transforms a search "somewhere" (e.g., in Dropbox or Google Drive) into a search "everywhere" without juggling multiple browser tabs or windows.

Automatic MultiSearch

Sidebar detects searches in Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or the browser itself, and automatically conducts a "shadow" search across a team's file repositories and accounts. MultiSearch eliminates wasted time searching in the wrong place or finding obsolete revisions. Sidebar also offers one-click access to the most recently edited or created documents, regardless of where they live, to keep a team always up to date and in sync.

Intelligent analysis of every web page

Sidebar instantly analyzes every visited web page and suggests appropriate tags. With one click, the page (or a partial-page screenshot) can be clipped, bookmarked, auto-tagged, and added to a team knowledge base.

Enhanced Collaborative Authoring

While reviewing, creating, or editing online documents (e.g., Google Docs, Office 365, or Notion), Sidebar keeps a team's files and knowledge instantly accessible. One click converts selected text into a search, embeds file links, or copies and pastes contents.

Dokkio Sidebar is available now at no charge in the Chrome Web Store.

About Dokkio

Dokkio provides AI-powered tools that help knowledge workers and teams find, organize, and understand all their online files and documents. Its flagship product integrates files from Dropbox, Google Drive, Box, OneDrive, Gmail, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and local folders.

Dokkio offers Web, Windows and Mac applications, and Dokkio Sidebar, a Chrome browser extension.

Press Contact

Matt Castaldo

info@dokkio.com

+1 (781) 964-9057

