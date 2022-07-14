LandSouth Breaks Ground on Madison Shores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground and started construction on Madison Shores, an upscale multifamily development in Pensacola, FL.

Madison Shores is being developed by Winter Park, FL-based Inlet Property Company and Charlotte, NC-based Cameron Property Company, and is scheduled for completion in late Spring 2024.

"LandSouth is incredibly excited to work with Inlet Property Company and get started on this new development in the Pensacola area," stated James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "The continued growth in Pensacola makes the demand for high quality, luxury multifamily living greater than ever before."

Dan Garner will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Madison Shores and Keith Kilgen is the superintendent. SGA Narmour Wright Design is Madison Shore's architecture firm.

Madison Shores will be a garden-style development, with six four-story buildings and offer a total of 272 units. Residents will be able to choose from five floor plans with either one, two, or three bedrooms. The units will range from 746 to 1,355 square feet. Residents will also enjoy several amenities at Madison Shores, including a clubhouse, fitness pool, dog park, and designated working areas. Madison Shores will offer proximity to all that Pensacola has to offer, such as the beautiful white, sandy beaches of the Gulf Coast. Madison Shores is also close to Pensacola Naval Air Station and the Pensacola International Airport.

"We're excited to work with the development team and are thrilled to bring the next great place to live to the residents of Pensacola," Dan Garner, the LandSouth project manager shared.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Madison Shores. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor, specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of Engineering News Record's Top 400. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best–in–class communities. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 25,000 multifamily units. For more information, call LandSouth's Kaley Robinson, (904) 760-3188, or visit www.landsouth.com.

