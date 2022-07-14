Datadog Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 1-866-374-5140 (domestic) or 1-404-400-0571 (international). The conference passcode is 70803954. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (investors.datadoghq.com), and a replay will be archived on the website.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Contact Information

Yuka Broderick

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com

Dan Haggerty

Datadog Public Relations

Press@datadoghq.com

