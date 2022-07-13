University Credit Union Announces New Executive Leadership Structure

After three years of unprecedented growth, UCU re-aligns organizational structure with new hires and internal promotions

LOS ANGELES, July 13th, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After three consecutive years of loan and membership growth which has led to over $1 billion in asset holdings and over 50,000 members served, UCU is announcing a new organizational structure to support continued growth and maintain executive leadership alignment with member values. The restructuring includes several new hires and internal promotions to the executive team.

"University Credit Union always puts people first. Whether it's our members, staff, or university partners, UCU grows because of the important contributions from our community " Dr. David Tuyo II says. "We are thrilled to welcome some new team members and even more excited to see the promotion of some valuable players."

University Credit Union is proud to announce the following promotions and hires:

Cory McDaniel , SVP, Chief Lending Officer

Pam Blackburn , SVP, Chief People Officer

Chiasia Moua to SVP, Chief Experience Officer (formerly VP, Member Services)

Serge Rizk , EVP, Chief Financial Officer, (formerly SVP, CFO)

Joining current Executive Leadership Team members:

Estela Nagahashi , EVP, Chief Operating Officer

Steve Sercu , SVP, Chief Technology Officer

Tristan Dion Chen , SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

Each new member of the executive team brings extensive experience and unique qualities to the organization and will provide crucial support for the continued growth and success of UCU in 2022 and beyond.

About University Credit Union:

University Credit Union, a federally-insured financial cooperative, was founded in 1951 on UCLA's campus by faculty and staff. Serving more than 50,000 members, UCU has become a leading credit union in the United States. UCU is guided by a board of directors, comprised only of faculty, staff and alumni of the university community. UCU's core purpose is to give members a financial advantage in life, and with their promise to advocate, educate and innovate, UCU is an industry-leading financial partner to university communities.

