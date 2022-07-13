Provus Inc. Announces $12 Million Series A To Enhance AI-Powered Services Quoting Solution And Expand Team

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc. , provider of an automated services quoting solution, today announced it has raised $12 million in Series A funding. Norwest Venture Partners led the round with returning participation from angel investors Accel Partners and Storm Ventures, and new investment from Firebolt Ventures. The funding will help Provus strengthen its product and engineering teams and scale its sales and marketing functions.

"We are thrilled to announce our Series A and are grateful for the support of our returning and new investors," said Provus co-founder and CEO Mahesh Baxi. "Many of our leaders previously worked at companies with highly ineffective services quoting processes, which stopped us from optimizing margins and maximizing our revenues. Our team is dedicated to filling this market need and giving teams the automated and intuitive tools they need to fulfill the entire services quoting cycle."

Provus, a Salesforce AppExchange Partner, aims to completely automate the end-to-end process for services quoting, enabling teams of all sizes to reduce sales cycles, maximize revenue, optimize margins, and improve the customer experience. Traditional service quoting processes are error-prone and require manual data entry and approvals across emails and spreadsheets, costing teams hundreds, if not thousands, of hours on services quoting.

"Provus fills a significant gap in services quoting, removing the need for many manual processes that only detract from the customer experience and decrease business efficiency," said Sean Jacobsohn, partner at Norwest Venture Partners. "We are excited to work with Provus to disrupt a large and underserved market, and they join a number of our other portfolio companies that are automating manual processes for the office of the CFO."

The Provus Services Quoting Cloud offers collaborative estimation, pricing and quoting capabilities that are fueled by artificial intelligence to empower service provider organizations to close more deals. The solution was built to navigate the complexities of services quoting at scale, balancing the competing needs of customers, finance teams and delivery teams. The solution is built on the Salesforce platform and provides a seamless user experience for customer using Salesforce Sales Cloud or Revenue Cloud. The solution can also integrate with other leading CRMs.

