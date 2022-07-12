OSF Digital Acquires Aarin Inc., a Full-Stack Marketing Cloud Systems Integrator

With its second acquisition of a U.S.-based company this year, OSF continues to strengthen its Salesforce Multi-Cloud expertise and offerings

QUEBEC CITY, QC, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital , an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced the acquisition of Aarin Inc., a U.S.-based full-stack Salesforce Marketing Cloud systems integrator. With expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketing Cloud Intelligence (powered by Datorama), Marketing Cloud Personalization (powered by Interaction Studio), and Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP), Aarin serves clients in several industries, focusing on retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare & life sciences. OSF Digital is acquiring Aarin to strengthen its Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise. This acquisition will significantly expand OSF Digital's Salesforce Marketing Cloud center of excellence and delivery team presence in North America. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The acquisition of Aarin further establishes OSF Digital as a highly regarded global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider and consulting partner. As a well-established Marketing Cloud solutions firm with additional experience in Salesforce Sales, Service, Experience, Health, and Financial Services Clouds, Aarin is known for delivering solutions that improve customer data, marketing campaigns, and efficiency. Together, OSF and Aarin will serve a growing North American customer base with innovative solutions and excellence.

"Aarin understands the value of going beyond being a vendor, and the team operates as a digital transformation partner for their customers," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "Their team's strong consultative Salesforce technology expertise and commitment to excellent service align with OSF's mission and values. We are pleased to have them join our team."

"OSF is a leader in digital transformation. We look forward to joining the OSF team to add immediate value to the North America Marketing Cloud practice" said Rahul Jolly, CEO & Founder of Aarin Inc. "OSF's acquisition of Aarin provides a major opportunity for us to continue our growth trajectory and support our customers with digital transformation. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the growing global OSF team."

OSF Digital, an award-winning digital transformation company with more than 1,000 Salesforce certifications, is committed to driving digital transformation for its customers. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify clients' unique requirements and launch innovative solutions to specific markets and industry verticals.

OSF Digital has over 2200 employees and 49 offices worldwide. With over 1,000 global clients, OSF Digital has served several businesses, including L'Oréal, Burton Snowboards, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wharton University of Pennsylvania, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn, etc., and many others.

Over the past 14 months, OSF Digital acquired Adept Group , Relation1 , Werise , Paladin Group , FitForCommerce , Datarati, netnomics, Kolekto, and invested in Teia Labs, an AI company based in Brazil.

To learn more about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

