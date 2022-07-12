Denver Public Schools to Deploy Senseware's Air Quality Monitoring System to Enhance Indoor Protections for Students and Educators

Company's continuous monitoring technology and real-time alerts will help DPS detect and mitigate against the harmful effects of CO2, bacteria, toxins, and airborne virus threats

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senseware , a leader in wireless, sensor-based monitoring systems, announced a partnership today with Denver Public Schools (DPS) to help facilitate a healthier indoor air quality environment for students, teachers, and administrators. Senseware will be deploying its comprehensive Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring solution in all of DPS' 166 schools. This will provide real-time monitoring of air and ventilation conditions in classrooms and other enclosed spaces to detect unhealthy air quality levels due to bacteria, toxins, or high CO2 levels.

More than 300 schools nationwide are using Senseware's IAQ monitoring system.

DPS is the largest school district in Colorado, serving more than 90,000 students.

"We recognize that maintaining good indoor air quality contributes to the school district's core mission of providing a first-class education," said Joni Rix, Environmental Program Manager, DPS. "The COVID-19 pandemic has placed a spotlight on Health and Wellness; we know that a data-driven IAQ management program using Senseware is key to taking action and making improvements now and in the future."

Senseware's IAQ monitoring solution uses a unique set of sensors, coupled with a proprietary ventilation performance index developed by the company, to monitor and measure a number of environmental conditions—including Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Temperature, Humidity, Particulate Matter (PM), and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs). When healthy air quality levels are not and cannot be maintained, administrators can be alerted automatically, allowing them to take immediate action to mitigate potential threats. IAQ is the only customizable solution of its kind on the market and is designed to meet the specific needs and outcomes of any organization.

"We're proud to partner with DPS in helping them achieve their vision of improving the health and wellness of their students and staff," said Serene Almomen, CEO of Senseware. "We saw how crucial air quality was to enabling a safe return to the classroom during the pandemic and with our 43 technology patents, we are providing a future-proof roadmap that will enable schools and other sectors to bolster indoor protections for people, operate more efficiently and improve productivity, all while safeguarding the environment."

Senseware was selected by DPS after a thorough, request for proposal (RFP) process. More than 300 schools nationwide are using Senseware's IAQ monitoring system, including all the DC Public Schools (DCPS). And more than 50,000 of Senseware's sensors have been deployed throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Mexico.

In April, the Biden administration announced its Building Better School Infrastructure Plan , which includes a $500 million grant program to bolster energy efficiency in schools.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Evidence from Scientific Literature about Improved Academic Performance , indoor air quality and adequate ventilation can improve academic performance for students, while reducing the transmission of "infectious agents". However, according to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), less than 40% of K-12 public schools in the U.S. had made upgrades to or replaced their HVAC systems since the start of the pandemic and only 28% said they were using portable HEPA filtration systems.

About Senseware :

Senseware is a first of its kind sensor-based technology platform with 43 patents. It provides real-time assurance for schools, office buildings, and hospitals in critical areas such as indoor air quality, energy consumption, risk of water leaks, equipment status, and more. Senseware is the only customizable indoor air quality monitoring solution on the market. Visit: www.senseware.co

Press/Media Contact:

senseware@pinkston.co

View original content:

SOURCE Senseware