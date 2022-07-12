AmeriPro Health Acquires CareMed EMS & Announces Significant Surge in Capabilities

Acquisition Expands Southeastern Presence in Mississippi & Tennessee, Gaining Better Access to Resources for Growth

ATLANTA , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmeriPro Health LLC, a newly formed portfolio of healthcare companies committed to making patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery more efficient and valuable, today announced the acquisition of Mississippi-based CareMed EMS, an emergency and non-emergency ambulance service provider serving Mississippi and Tennessee. In doing so, AmeriPro Health dramatically increases its capabilities and Southeast presence in addition to Georgia and Florida, while providing existing CareMed EMS access to additional infrastructure and capital resources to support current growth and meet the growing demand for services.

AmeriPro Health is the new parent company of AmeriPro EMS and CareMed EMS and was formed to support the expansion of innovative mobile healthcare solutions. The company plans to continue expansion into other areas supporting its mission of patient centered, value-based services to provide sophisticated emergency, critical care and non-emergency medical transport and patient logistics.

"We are excited to add a company to the AmeriPro Health portfolio that embodies the same values and commitment to safety and high-quality patient care," said Suhas Uppalapati, CEO of AmeriPro Health. "The acquisition of CareMed EMS kicks our long term vision into high gear. It provides infrastructure and resources, brings additional leadership and talent, and most importantly helps us expand our geographical reach to provide innovative, industry-leading medical transportation. This is the first step in our aggressive strategy to disrupt a broken system and become the dominant player in the industry."



"Coming under the portfolio of AmeriPro Health provides us with an opportunity to continue to grow and provide the highest quality services to our customers," said David Grayson, CEO of CareMed EMS. "We are also able to leverage the resources of an epic high-growth company that shares our values and quest to provide the very best in patient care."

Building on a strong foundation of paramedic – payor – hospital – patient relationships, the Company also announced today a significant amplification of service offerings with an emphasis on last-mile healthcare services, which focuses on the logistics of transferring a patient with speed, medical technology and patient care. AmeriPro Health offers a customizable suite of patient centered, value-based services to meet and exceed the needs of communities, health systems, health plans and employers, including:

Transferring a patient from a community hospital to a comprehensive hospital for definitive care.

Transferring of a patient from an acute care hospital to a nursing home, hospice, or other rehabilitation facility.

Delivering care teams to the patient's home to continue a patient's care after their discharge from a hospital to assure care compliance and recovery and reduce hospital readmissions.

"The current state of the patient transportation market is dismal, fragmented and extremely subpar of where it should be in relation to healthcare as a whole," said Suhas Uppalapati. "AmeriPro Health's vision is to revolutionize and elevate the way patient transport and mobile healthcare is offered, raising the standards and raising the bar for everyone. We are forging a better way of doing things, with patient experience top of mind."

For more information about AmeriPro Health, please visit www.ameriprohealth.com , and for additional information about CareMed EMS, please visit www.CaremedEMS.com .

About AmeriPro Health LLC

AmeriPro Health LLC is a portfolio of healthcare companies committed to making patient logistics and last-mile healthcare delivery more efficient and valuable. These sophisticated emergency, critical care and non-emergency medical transport, patient logistics and high touch home centered care companies offer a complement of services across the entire patient care continuum that delivers better patient outcomes, more efficient care, and unprecedented access to the right care, in the right place, at the right time. Through its portfolio of companies, AmeriPro Health offers a customizable suite of patient-centered, value-based services to meet and exceed the needs of communities, health systems, health plans and employers. As an innovator in last-mile healthcare, our adaptability and foresight allow our companies to execute rapidly to meet the transformational needs of our customers.

About CareMed EMS

CareMed EMS is an emergency and non-emergency ambulance service, diligently serving the citizens of Mississippi along with Tennessee.

